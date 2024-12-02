This glow-booster makes my dry skin gleam on the gloomiest day - and it's 25% off
Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter is the makeup step I never skip, so much so, I'm on my fourth bottle...
As someone who prioritises radiance over everything in my beauty routine, I'm tough to impress when it comes to glow-giving products. But, Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter is as close to perfection as I've found in one - and what's more, it's got 25% off for Black Friday...
While many of the best foundations these days offer coverage and a dewy finish, I'm someone who wants as much as I can get and thus, always layer my go-to base (Armani's Luminous Silk foundation or Hourglass Veil Tint, if you're interested) on top of a radiant primer. And while I've tried many a shimmering formula in a bid to give my dry skin a helping hand, there's one hybrid product that has truly captured my heart - and set my glow standards very high indeed. So much so, that I've repurchased it at least four times and rarely go a day without applying it. In fact, one of the only reasons I ever skip it is when I forgo makeup entirely.
So what is this shining example of a glow-booster, you ask? Why, it's Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter. Here's why this product is a non-mover in my routine - and where to snag it with a saving.
Right now you can nab a very tempting £9.75 off this cult radiance lotion in Cult Beauty's Black Friday sale. It's available in 12 shades and can be used as a primer, highlighter and even to add glow to your go-to foundations.
Why the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter is my holy grail for glow
Topped with the iconic gold packaging that is so synonymous with the best Charlotte Tilbury products, Hollywood Flawless Filter is something of a multi-purpose hybrid. It can be worn on its own, for sheer and dewy coverage, worn as a primer, mixed with your favourite foundation formula - to boost its radiant finish - or applied as a highlighter.
RRP: £39 | Available in 12 shades, this glow-boosting hybrid can be used as a primer, mixed with your foundation for increased radiance and applied as a highlighter. As for its finish, its blend of finely milled powders, Porcelain Flower Extract and Glossy Oil leaves your complexion blurred and gleaming.
Personally, I use this as a primer before my foundation, but when I want to elevate my makeup (for a party or a nice occasion) I will also mix a dollop into it. Below, you can see an example of just that: I've first added it to my skin as a primer and then mixed it with one of my best lightweight foundations - the Hourglass Veil Tint, to be exact - and applied it overtop. The result is a natural-looking gleam that catches the light (be it natural or artificial) in the most beautiful and flattering way.
The formula; with its blend of finely milled powders that blur and smooth, Porcelain Flower Extract and lightweight oils, brightens the complexion instantly and applies and blends out like a dream. It feels weightless but ever-so-slightly tacky on the skin, so it really clings to your foundation and affords that subtle but lasting gleam. I prefer to apply it with my fingers - as I find this really helps it melt in - and then proceed to cover my entire face with it, though I do focus it mainly on my cheekbones and nose bridge in particular (as you would a highlighter, where light naturally falls). The finish is something I will never tire of, nor stop raving about it.
From the very first moment I applied Hollywood Flawless Filter I was hooked by the lit-from-within gleam it gave. As mentioned, I do struggle with dryness, especially around my nose and chin but I doubt you'd know it when I have my trusty layer of Flawless Filter on.
My one and only gripe - and it's sadly something of a universal experience among Flawless Filter users - is the packaging. As we can see from my very well-loved bottle, the branding and description on the glass tube have completely rubbed off. And while it might look as though I've had it for years, I haven't and in fact, the type began to transfer onto my fingers after just a few weeks of use (and it's happened with every Flawless Filter bottle I've owned). This does result in some sparkle sticking to your face as you apply it but personally, while a tad annoying, it's a small price to pay for the radiance. Plus, once the branding has disappeared, it ceases to be an issue... though I appreciate that's not much of a plus.
Aside from the packaging issues, I think I can safely say that this glowy hybrid is hands-down my favourite makeup product - and thanks to my line of work, I've tried my fair share.
How to apply the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter?
Flawless Filter is a hybrid product, so the way you choose to apply it is quite customisable. You can simply rub it into your skin after using one of the best face moisturisers and call it a day or use it as a primer underneath the rest of your complexion products - using either your fingers, a sponge or a brush.
You can also use it as a glassy, liquid highlighter, applying it to just the high points of your face, again with your fingers, a sponge or a small highlighter brush. If you're worried your shine might verge on sweaty, I recommend some tactical powder application. I use the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush powder and, with a powder puff or brush, dust some under my eyes, a tiny bit on either side of my nose and my forehead, between my brows - a naturally oily spot for many of us.
