Pretty in polka dots, Amanda Holden styles royal-favourite print with white heels and luxurious jewellery

Floral patterns are beautiful on your best summer dresses and who doesn’t love a Breton striped top, but I believe the most timeless print of all is polka dots. They’re so easy to style and although you can go for bold, colourful options, a lot of polka dot designs are on the subtle, neutral side.

The Princess of Wales has a fair few polka dot dresses in her collection, ranging from navy with white spots to white with chocolate brown. It’s arguably her favourite print for spring/summer and Amanda Holden’s latest look also embraced polka dots as she dressed for royalty.

The actress visited Battersea Dogs & Cats home on 14th July, where Queen Camilla was unveiling the new RHS and BBC Radio 2 "Dogs Garden", designed by Monty Don. Whilst Her Majesty is Patron, Amanda is a Battersea Ambassador and her Odd Muse dress was an elegant choice for the occasion.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shop Polka Dot Dresses

Exact Match Odd Muse Cap Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress £185 at Odd Muse Effortlessly refined with a modern edge, Amanda Holden's cap-sleeved midi dress has a beautiful amount of structure through the shoulders and gathering on the skirt. The polka dot pattern is classic and I'd wear this with white accessories. Ghost Giselle White Polka Dot Dress £145 at Ghost With a vintage feel, this white polka dot midi wrap dress has been crafted from crepe with a timeless polka dot print. The skirt is pleated for extra shaping and it also features short sleeves and a notched lapel collar. Mango Ecru Polka Dot Shirt Dress £49.99 at Mango This polka dot dress has an elegant A-line, shirt-dress design and spot print. The sleeveless silhouette is great for warm weather days and the belt is adjustable. It fastens up the front with delicate buttons.

The £185 dress has cap sleeves, a high neckline and plenty of structure that makes it stand out from the fit-and-flair and A-line silhouettes we often see. There are delicate gathers at the sides that accentuate the waist and create more volume in the skirt.

This feels like a more understated take on the dropped-waist trend that’s popular right now and the structured skirt is mellowed by the fitted bodice. Amanda Holden loves wearing pops of colour, but this Odd Muse piece is very neutral.

The black polka dots really stand out against the white background and they’re micro, which makes them more delicate and understated. This is the type of spot print that the Princess of Wales tends to favour too - as does Queen Camilla.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shop Accessories Like Amanda's

Missoma Magma Gemstone Bracelet £95 at Missoma These bracelets come in different metals and with different stones, though the 18ct yellow gold vermeil and rainbow moonstone version is one of the subtlest. You can wear solo or with other, more statement bracelets to create a striking stack. Next Forever Comfort® Kitten Heels £49 at Next A pair of white heels is surprisingly useful to have in your collection and these ones are affordable and have Next's Forever Comfort® cushioned footbed. The kitten heel makes these manageable for the daytime and evenings and they're made from leather with a pointed toe. Abbott Lyon Textured Clover Bracelet £89 at Abbott Lyon This textured multi-clover shaped bracelet is one of those jewellery pieces you can pair with any outfit and know it'll work - simply because it's so ageless. It's made from 18k gold-plated stainless steel and has a two-year quality and plating guarantee, as well as an anti-tarnish protective coating.

If you’ve been in need of a little inspiration for how to wear polka dots before adding them to your summer capsule wardrobe, then Amanda’s way is straight-forward. She styled her white and black midi dress with matching white court shoe heels and plenty of glimmering gold jewellery.

Mirroring the Queen, the actor wore a Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Bracelet. Whilst Her Majesty has this in the blue agate and gold version, Amanda Holden’s looked to be the yellow gold and diamond one.

Worn along with tennis bracelets this luxurious accessory brought some added glamour. However, you can achieve a similar effect far more affordably by simply incorporating your go-to gold or silver pieces into polka dot outfits.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The timelessness of the print and the shimmer of jewellery will look so polished together. Amanda’s white court shoes were equally classic and tied into the colour of her dress for a sense of cohesion. White trainers would also have worked, if she’d wanted their sportiness to offset the smartness and make her ensemble more low-key.

Given she was with royalty it makes sense Amanda Holden didn’t go quite this casual and this is one of several times she’s interacted with the Queen. The previous occasions have also been connected to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, including a reception for the charity’s 160th anniversary hosted by Queen Camilla at Clarence House.