Kate Moss' flattering twist on a nude lip is a must-try - and we know the exact lip trio she used

A nude lip is scarcely absent from the red carpet, and while it's a reliable staple to have in your wheelhouse, Kate Moss' latest lipstick look is a modern, versatile and potentially more flattering departure...

We're not exaggerating when we say that our beauty team were in raptures over the model's makeup look for the 2024 King's Trust Global Gala on May 2nd. Moss stepped out with radiant skin (no doubt in part thanks to her best foundation go-to and contour trick by way of the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand), a brown smokey eye and a lip look that had this writer furiously scrolling Instagram for a clue as to the products used. The lipstick in question was ever-so-slightly darker than her natural lip shade, complete with a warmer undertone that whilst still being subtle, managed to grab and hold our attention.

Of course, a nude hue is often the go-to for an effortless and understated finish, but there's something about Moss' choice of shade - and how it added just a touch more colour and oomph - that we adore. And, thankfully our sleuthing paid off, as we know the exact trio she used...

Why we're adding Kate Moss' lipstick trio to our beauty bag, STAT

As mentioned, Moss appeared at The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala in New York City, wearing a long, cream silk dress and sporting an effortless makeup look - made up of a smokey eye, gleaming highlighter and a rose-nude lip.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo)

Unlike most nude lipstick looks where you typically select the shade closest to your natural lip colour, Kate opted for the next shade up, which offered an ever-so-slightly more pronounced and fuller-looking pout - whilst still remaining understated. A great option if you're someone who often opts for a nude lip, but is looking for a slight variation - to differentiate between day and night or everyday and special occasions.

And in case you're looking to recreate Moss' look to a T, we can tell you that it involved two lip liners; Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat in 'Love Trap' and 'Iconic Nude' and to finish, Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revotion lipstick in 'Supermodel' (naturally).

What we love about Moss' chosen shade is that the premise can be adapted. Her chosen shade is just a touch darker and warmer than her natural lip look, which is a great option if you don't want your lips to appear more undone/or washed-out compared to the rest of your makeup - which is sometimes the risk with cooler nude lippies or ones that are exactly spot-on (or even a teensy bit lighter) to your lip shade beneath.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's often assumed that a 'nude' lipstick should match your lips but Kate Moss' makeup proves that opting for a slightly darker hue can help to just accentuate your lips further - adding more definition and contrast from the rest of your face - whilst remaining very subtle.

It's simple but surprisingly transformative - especially for those who swear off more statement looks, like red lipstick. So, if you've been looking for the perfect everyday shade, that also works for more formal occasions, take a cue from Moss.