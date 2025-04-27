Victoria Beckham ‘constantly returns to’ this iconic nude lip look - and she's just revealed the exact products she uses
Both versatile and incredibly wearable, Victoria Beckham's recognisable pinky-nude lip combination has never been easier to recreate
Having served as a source of inspiration for decades, Victoria has rarely been pictured without her go-to neutral lip combination, thanks to its wearable nature that transcends years of beauty trends.
From the iconic 90s nude lip liner look in the early days of the Spice Girls to a multitude of red carpet appearances in recent years, it's a look that many people associate with Victoria Beckham - alongside her signature pink nails, of course. But what exactly is her secret to nailing the perfect nude lip each and every time?
We must admit, we're well-versed in gaining intel into the former Spice Girl's beauty bag, from unveiling Victoria Beckham's concealer to her favourite self-tan. So, when we heard the beauty mogul reveal the products behind the look, including one of the best lip liners on the market, we just knew we had to share the news.
The lip combination behind Victoria Beckham's iconic nude pout
For those who have pondered how she achieves her timeless pinky-nude pout, you'll be pleased to know that the beauty entrepreneur took to Instagram to reveal the exact buys from her very own brand that she relies on for the iconic look. After testing a plethora of products for our Victoria Beckham Beauty team review, trust us when we say the brand know a thing or two about creating a quality beauty gem...
Victoria's Lipstick
RRP: £37
Aptly named 'Spice', it's no surprise that this 90's-esque ginger-brown hue is a favourite of Victoria's. Its creamy and moisturising balmy formula boasts an impressive colour payoff, while ensuring hydration for all-day comfortable wear.
Victoria's Lip Liners
RRP: £82 for three lip definers
Inspired by her all-time favourite Lip Definer in shade '02', a neutral beige-brown, the brand have launched a new limited edition lip liner collection featuring two new shades that can be interchanged to achieve Victoria's iconic pout. The new hues include 01.5 which is a lighter neutral beige-brown alternative to Victoria's 02 shade, plus 02.5 which is a warmer pink hue.
Victoria's Glossy Balm
RRP: £30
To add a glossy sheen to her pout, Victoria opts for her Posh Balm in shade 'Colette'. Boasting a sheer poppy red hue and a high-shine finish, layering this balm over Beckham's nude lip liner and lipstick combination gives the pout a healthy pink wash of colour.
The beauty mogul posted a video Instagram announcing the launch of her new limited-edition lip liner trio set. Featuring three nude lip liners, which Beckham described as "three perfect nudes", the set welcomes two never-before-seen nude shades as she admits: "I change up my nude depending what I'm doing and what I'm mixing my nude lip liner with."
As for the other components of Victoria's recognisable pinky-nude lip combination, she wrote in the caption of the post: "I pair them with specific Victoria Beckham Beauty lip colours to create the nude lip looks I constantly return to!"
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
While Victoria didn't reveal her specific lip combinations, after having a browse of the Victoria Beckham Beauty website, it's clear that her two favourite Posh Lipstick shades to pair with her chosen lip liners are 'Spice' and 'Pout' - a neutral beige nude and a pale coral pink, respectively. It also details Victoria to be a fan of the Posh Balm in shade 'Colette', which would work great layered over the lip liner and lipstick for a glossy finish or simply paired with the lip liner alone for a sheer wash of colour.
While we'd love for the website to make a permanent home to the two new additions, it's worth noting that these two new shades are only available for a limited time and can only be purchased as part of the set. But, here's hoping they stick around for a little longer, hey?
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
