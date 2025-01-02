'I literally use this one product to create the base:' Victoria Beckham reveals the makeup must-have behind her flawless, glowing skin

Victoria Beckham has shared another of her useful and in-depth makeup tutorials, this time revealing how she uses only her concealer to get a flawless, glowing complexion.

There's no better time than the beginning of a New Year to try out some new beauty products and techniques that can change up our old routines and give us a little refresh. But with the sheer amount of new beauty releases flooding the market seemingly everyday, it can be a daunting and difficult task to find the perfect makeup routine for you and weed out those makeup products you don't need from those that you do.

But Victoria Beckham has now showed us that we really only need one beauty product to recreate the look of her stunning party-ready complexion. Taking to Instagram to share how she created her New Year's Eve party makeup, Victoria let us peek behind the curtain into her routine and surprised us by revealing that she uses only one product to get her flawless and glowing base - and beyond that, you don't even need a makeup brush or sponge to apply it!

After cleansing her skin with the Victoria Beckham Beauty Daily Cleansing Protocol Duo, she revealed that she goes in with her brand's viral Original Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser to prep the skin before applying her Concealer Pen in the shade L2 and blending it out with her fingers.

She explained, "I use this all over my face, mostly under the eyes, around the nose and the jawline. But I can use this as a foundation almost. Now I don't use any other base or foundation on my skin - I literally use this one product to create the base."

Walking us through her process, she said, "I'm going to take the pen and what I tend to do is work the product onto my hand first, then I start to paint," she said gliding the concealer straight from the brush applicator onto her skin.

"I always start by going around the nose first and then I go into the eye," she added, dotting a small amount of the product about an inch or two under her lower lash line so it wasn't too close to the eye area. Explaining the placement, she said, "I tend to go just underneath the eye - never, never really close up because what I find that does is it closes the eye, so just on these dark circles here."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moving onto the rest of her face, she applied a generous amount of concealer to the area under the hollows of her cheeks and just above the jawline. "I take quite a lot of the product and I really paint down here," she said, "because I feel that this is where I notice that I have more imperfections."

Adding a final swipe of product under her lips and to the sides of her nose, Victoria then shared that she 'builds up' the coverage by going back over any areas that she feels like brightening up further. Then she adds a touch of concealer to the inner corner of her eye to cover the 'little dark spots' she says she tends to get there.

"That's what I do to just really build up the base and I like to go along the jaw to to just really sharpen up that jawline. Then, afterwards, I'm going to go in and go over any little bits of sun damage or little spots."

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Shop Victoria Beckham's Makeup Routine

The Concealer Pen with TFC8 £64 at Victoria Beckham Beauty With a light-to-medium coverage and radiant finish, this concealer boasts a buildable coverage that blends effortlessly into skin and works to create a flawless complexion whether worn on its own or over a foundation or tinted moisturiser. Plus, the TFC8 in the formula works over time to reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark circles, decrease eye puffiness, and improve the appearance of hyperpigmentation so you'll notice yourself using less and less product each time you get ready. Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick in Pearl £40 at Victoria Beckham Beauty The Pearl shade of Victoria Beckham's highlighter stick offers a sheer, luminous glow that gives a natural, glitter-free and healthy shine to the skin. If you love the effortlessly dewy look of glass skin, this is the product for you. Apply to a bare face for some added radiance, finish off a natural makeup look with some pearlescent pigment or create a stunning, shining sheen alongside a dramatic party-ready look. Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss in Martini £30 at Victoria Beckham Beauty The Posh Glosses are all stunning, with each shade boasting the same moisturising, non-sticky finish that not only gives a high shine look but also helps to plump, smooth, and repair lips with its ultra hydrating formula. The shade Martini, which Victoria uses in this tutorial, is a beautiful shimmering champagne pink colour and looks stunning on its own or layered over a statement lipstick.

Victoria then went on to create a stunning smokey eyeshadow look that added tonnes of drama to her makeup for a striking party-ready style - though the concealer trick on its own, with just a swipe of mascara and a subtle tinted lip balm, would make for the perfect natural everyday look.

For those who love the natural-looking finish of Victoria's makeup but might want a little more coverage, applying a tinted moisturiser or lightweight foundation to the skin before going in with concealer will help even out the complexion without leaving a heavy residue.

Similarly, while Victoria doesn't in her tutorial, those with oilier skin types might want to set their concealer in place with a makeup setting spray or setting powder to keep oily t-zones under control and set the flawless base in place so it lasts all day and night.