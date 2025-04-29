Stuck for pedicure ideas? Victoria Beckham's birthday mani-pedi is a lesson in coordination

With sandal season arriving, Victoria Beckham's chic birthday mani-pedi reminds us that when in doubt, simplicity and coordination are often the best policy.

While the 2025 nail trends have so far steered us towards some very stylish manicures, with summer fast approaching, you might be wondering which of those trendy hues to apply to your toes. Timeless pedicure colours are always a safe bet, but there's also the challenge of ensuring the hue you pick complements your mani - in case they make a joint outing. Our advice? Do as Victoria Beckham does and match them, skipping that particular hurdle altogether.

Or, better yet, request the same cherry blossom-pink shade as VB, for guaranteed versatility and elegance.

Why Victoria Beckham's pink mani-pedi is the perfect pick for sandal season

While there are no rules when it comes to choosing your manicure and pedicure colours, opting for one cohesive shade is, in our opinion, one of the easiest ways to elevate your look. Be it red or a milky white, having the same hue on both your nails and toes radiates a certain sense of intention and 'put-togetherness'.

As for which colour to choose this season, this really comes down to personal preference, though Victoria Beckham has just made a very strong case for her signature soapy pink.

Sharing all the nail inspiration we could possibly need in one Instagram post, Victoria Beckham celebrated her birthday in true style. She opted for long, almond nails, paired with a simple and fresh pastel pink for both her manicure and pedicure. As mentioned, this cool-toned pink has become something of a favourite of Beckham's, who wore the shade last summer too.

With cherry blossom-pink nails also being among this year's trending spring nail colours, this sort of petal pink is perfect for your next mani-pedi appointment. It's seasonal but simultaneously timeless, and like most neutral nail shades, it goes with every outfit, as we can see from the carousel of birthday snaps. It's minimalistic but offers just the right amount of pink colour to draw the eye. As Beckham's continued wear proves, it's such a staple to have in your wheelhouse whenever you're stuck for ideas or just need a chic and versatile look.

How to recreate Victoria Beckham's mani-pedi

If you're keen to get your hands and feet summer-ready, you can't beat booking in for professional treatments, especially if you favour long-lasting gel or BIAB nails. That said, if you like to paint your nails at home - or need to dress your feet up, fast - we've rounded up two similar petal pink shades and a glossy top coat, to recreate VB's look.