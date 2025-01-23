Victoria Beckham had quit self tan until she found this natural nourishing buy
Ever wondered what's Victoria Beckham's secret to her effortlessly healthy glow? Well, we've found the answer...
Boasting a 100% natural formula and the ability to deliver a streak-free sun-kissed glow, Victoria Beckham's favourite self tan left such a good impression that it reignited her abandoned love for fake tan - and it's currently on sale, too.
It's no secret that the woman&home beauty team's makeup bags are stashed with treats from Victoria Beckham's stellar offering - all thanks to our Victoria Beckham Beauty team review.But not only does she create a lineup of quality buys, the former Spice Girl is a gold mine for beauty inspiration and personal recommendations, whether that be the products behind Victoria Beckham's signature nails or her favourite facial roller for a contoured complexion.
So, as someone who is always pictured stepping out with an effortlessly natural tan, you can only imagine our intrigue as to what self tan Victoria's beauty cupboards make home to. Thankfully, after scouring the web, we've uncovered the tanning buy she relies on for her sun-kissed complexion.
You can now save a notable 25% on the self tan that Victoria Beckham's sought-after beauty stash makes home to. This 100% natural formula not only aims to deliver a red carpet-ready glow, but also works to deeply hydrate the skin with each use.
The self tan that Victoria Beckham relies on for a sun-kissed glow
Although the beauty mogul stated that she ditched her recognisable bronzed glow of the early 2000's, Victoria Beckham has always adorned an unfaltering healthy tan that has left us wondering the exact product behind it all.
RRP: £38
Victoria Beckham's favourite self tan can unlock an enviable, natural bronzed glow in as little as 3 hours. Boasting a 100% natural, clean and toxin free formula, this hydrating cream is equipped with DHA-derived from natural sugar beets, alongside a nourishing blend of shea butter, coconut oil and sesame oil. This buy works to leave your skin supple, smooth and hydrated with an effortless glow, while also imparting a moreish juicy apricot scent.
After stating that she had retired her iconic self tan back in an interview with Hello back in 2013: "I don't wear fake tan anymore. Being overly tanned is very aging and, dare I say it, a bit footballer's wife," Beckham made a full U-turn on her fake tan stance six years later.
Posting to her Instagram stories in 2019, Victoria revealed the product that changed her opinion on self tans: "[I'm] really liking this @theorganicpharmacy self tan for my body, not to be used on your face ladies.”
The kind-to-skin tanning cream in question boasts a 100% natural formula that allows for an easy, streak-free application, even on the most sensitive skin types, resulting in an enviable healthy glow.
How to apply The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan
For self tanning novices wondering how to apply fake tan, much like any other tanning product, it is crucial that you exfoliate the skin and moisturise with one of the best-smelling body creams before you apply the product. Opt for a plush tanning mitt, such as Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Mitt, to apply the self tan onto the face, neck and body for a even and streak-free finish. To maintain your glow, the brand recommends reapplying the self tan every two days.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
