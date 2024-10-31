We've discovered the secret behind Victoria Beckham's sculpted and glowing skin
Acting as a workout for your face muscles, Victoria Beckham swears by this cult classic face roller to achieve her toned and radiant glow...
Working to energise the face muscles and revive dull complexions, Victoria Beckham's favoured face massaging tool is a must-have addition to any skincare collection - particularly those prone to morning puffiness...
Whether you kickstart your morning routine with one of the best face moisturisers or hydrate your skin with the best hyaluronic acid serums, many of us can understand the struggle of waking up to a puffy face that almost doesn't look like our own. But, if we're going to turn to a celebrity figure for advice on achieving a sculpted and defined appearance, there's no doubt that it has to be Victoria Beckham.
Trying to combat post-slumber swelling can be a challenge, but Beckham revealed the one simple step in her morning routine that transforms her tired skin into a radiant and chiselled complexion - so, naturally, we're following in her footsteps and investing in one too...
The face roller Victoria Beckham swears by for depuffing her complexion
Boasting a unique, ergonomic design, this facial roller is sculpted to the contours of your face, allowing you to reach every nook and cranny. It's not just Victoria Beckham who is a fan of Skin Gym's Face Sculptor Roller, the facial roller is also rumoured to be used by Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow...
RRP: £73
Mimicking the effect of a deep tissue massage, this facial roller encourages blood circulation, while lifting, toning and sculpting the complexion. Use the tool alongside your go-to serum, oil or moisturiser to allow for a seamless contouring motion across your face and neck. The result? A toned and radiantly glowing complexion. Sign us up!
Speaking to Into The Gloss, Victoria Beckham shared a rare insight into her daily morning routine, she says: "In terms of facial treatments I can do at home, I’m a big fan of rollers and gua shas, especially in the mornings."
As for the must-have secret to depuffing her complexion? Beckham hails: "The Skin Gym face roller [is] especially brilliant post flights and for depuffing." Used in tandem with your skincare essentials, this nifty tool aims to sculpt, tone and lift the complexion by massaging the face muscles and boosting blood circulation.
For those interested in the rest of her regime, she also mentions her love for the Sisley Ginkgo and 111Skin Illuminating Rose Gold Eye Masks, which she smartly uses while blowdrying her locks, saying: "I want to use every minute wisely for extra skincare benefits."
Affordable face roller alternatives
While Victoria Beckham's favoured option is raved about by many in the beauty world, we can also appreciate it is on the pricier side of tools. But, worry no more as we've scouted out some affordable alternatives that achieve similar results, from the likes of Sephora, Brushworks and Beauty Pie...
RRP: £29.99
Encouraging a refreshed, plump and soft complexion, this cooling facial tool from Brushworks is the perfect way to start your day. Offering a sculpting massage, this roller not only enhances your facial structure but also soothes puffy under-eyes for a youthfully revived appearance.
RRP: £24.99
Boasting two spherical heads, this roller sculpts and redefines the contours of your face. Pair with your everyday moisturiser to receive a cooling massage that reawakens the skin, leaving your complexion firm and toned.
RRP: £22.50
Enjoy your very own facial experience at home with this roller that aims to firm, brighten, tone and depuff the skin. Made from zinc and aluminium, which are incredibly cooling on the skin, this angled tool works its magic by defining the features on your face and unlocking a brighter, firmer and more radiant appearance.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
