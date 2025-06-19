Jennifer Aniston's ice facial isn't as extravagant as it sounds - it works wonders to 'tighten everything up'

Some celebrity skincare routines can feel out of reach, with their high-end products and expensive weekly facials, so when Jennifer Aniston revealed that she uses a zero-cost hack to keep her skin looking 'tight' and firm, we were all ears.

Jennifer Aniston appears to have been influenced by the skincare content on TikTok and has incorporated a no-cost step into her morning routine. Even better than being free to try, she says it not only 'tightens everything up' but helps to give you a burst of energy in the mornings.

Earlier this year in an interview with Allure, the actress was shown a selection of TikTok videos where people shared their skincare hacks and routines, and when one showing a woman dipping her face into a bowl of ice popped up, she excitedly exclaimed, "Oh! I do this!"

In one said video, a woman can be seen dipping her face into a large bowl of cold water with a handful of ice cubes. She holds her face under the water for 20 seconds before coming up to breathe, and then re-dips her face in four or five times.

But this isn't exactly what Jennifer does, she revealed. "Oh no! Not for 20 seconds," she laughed while watching the video. Then she explained, "What I do is, I get bowl and then fill it with ice. And then I splash my face 25 times."

But Jen was swayed by the video, it seems, and said that she would try out the technique seen in the video 'immediately' when she got home. We don't like to say that Jen was wrong in her previous technique, but it's easy to imagine that by dipping your face into the ice water rather than splashing it, you'll make a lot less mess.

woman&home Digital Beauty Editor Fiona McKim is a huge fan of the hack, though she incorporates it into her routine in a slightly different way to Jennifer. "Cold temperatures in any guise (be that ice, chilled rollers or cold water) are a puff-prone girl's best friend," Fiona says. "I should know - I'm the queen of puffy eyes, and the chill plus massage effect of my trusty Kitsch Ice Facial Roller instantly perks up my tired, hot morning eyes and helps drain away fluid that's built up overnight."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jennifer Aniston Says KEEP 👏 IT 👏 TIGHT 👏 - YouTube Watch On

Shop Icy Skincare

Beauty Editor's Pick Kitsch Terracotta Recycled Plastic Ice Roller $18 at Ulta Beauty Made with a high quality surgical stainless steel, this ice roller is beautifully cool against the skin as it helps calm inflammation, increase blood circulation and alleviate sore muscles, tension and headaches. Just roll across your face daily for a minute of me-time. Skin Gym Cryo-Ice Massage Sticks $49.99 at Nordstrom Kept in the fridge so they're icy cold and always ready to be used, these stainless steel massage sticks glide over the face and neck for a lifting massage that incorporates the firming and soothing benefits of Jen's icy skincare. Skin Gym CRYOROLL Ice Roller Mini $16 at Ulta Beauty You're not buying ice here - don't worry. This Skin Gym Ice Roller is a mould, into which you pour water before putting it in the freezer. You then have a perfectly shaped bar of ice held within the roller to run across your skin for a burst of cold and soothing skincare.

At first glance, it might seem like the ice bath is just another one of the craziest celebrity beauty rituals we hear about, but it does have a lot of benefits that not only Jennifer but also experts rave about.

"It wakes you up [and] gives you a little burst of energy," Jennifer explained. "I think it's good for your pores - [it] tightens everything up. So, who doesn't want everything tightened? Keep it tight!"

Using ice-cold water on your face can also help to calm inflamed skin and reduce redness caused by irritation. Plus, the cooling effect adds radiance and helps soothe the skin - so it's a real all-rounder hack.

Some even take it one step further and dip their entire bodies into ice baths. When woman&home tried it out a few years ago, we found that taking a cooling ice bath every day could reduce menopause symptoms like hot flashes and had a great relieving effect on aching joints and muscles.

But that's if you're willing to brave the cold. We might just stick to splashing our faces with icy water, or dipping them into it. There are also a range of more convenient and less messy tools that deliver the same ice-cold effect to your skin as an ice bath would - from ice rollers like Fiona's go-to from Kitsch, to massage sticks that feel super luxe.