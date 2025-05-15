Helen Mirren's simple makeup trick makes berry-red lipstick much less daunting to wear
Helen Mirren's Cartier-red lip is so chic for spring - and with this easy trick, it's more low-maintenance than you might expect
Is there any makeup look more timeless than a red lip? It's been a staple style for decades, with berry-red tones being super popular for a striking look year after year. But it can still feel a little daunting to wear the bold shade. Thankfully though, Helen Mirren's glossy take makes it less intimidating and a lot more versatile.
We all know the age-old makeup rule; if you go bold with your lips, it's often best to pare down your eye makeup. But even for all our woes with a red lip, we can't deny that the best red lipstick never fails to look chic and timeless. So how do we pull off the look? Helen Mirren has the key - and her simple trick is so easy to do and will work no matter what shade or lipstick formula you love.
The actor wore a raspberry-red lip recently, and it was Mirren's trick of adding a glossy finish to the lipstick rather than the often-touted matte finish that really made it pop. Gloss formulas also tend to be more forgiving, nourishing and low-maintenance, so are ideal for spring and daytime makeup looks, or when suffering from slightly dry lips. We'll be copying her style all season long.
Save 18% on this affordable close match to Helen Mirren's luxe berry-red pout. Boasting a hydrating balmy formula, this lightweight lipstick offers a sheer glowy finish that can be tailored to achieve your desired level of coverage.
Helen Mirren's glossy twist on a berry-red lip for spring
Becoming the human embodiment of a luxe Cartier ring box, the actor stepped out in a long, red velvet dress and matching hairband for the CARTIER VIP Private View at London's V&A Museum on April 9th. She accessorized the look with a chic pearl necklace and a glowy makeup look, complete with a shiny berry-red lip that matched her coordinating attire.
In the past, we've seen Mirren sport a vast selection of stunning red lip makeup looks, but she has always tended to go for a more matte finish with a true red shade. For many formal events, this look is always a great, timeless option. But there's something so glamorous and daytime-appropriate about this raspberry-tinted, glossy iteration that makes the bright tone feel more approachable - even for those of us who have always avoided the shade.
Looking to Helen, it seems that her key to pulling off any bright, berry-red shade is to go for a lipstick formula that's comfortable, balm-like and boasts a lovely, shining finish. These types of lipsticks and tinted lip balms tend to be more forgiving and, unlike a matte formula, which has an annoying tendency to cling to every crack and dry patch, will leave lips looking shiny and hydrated as well as flushed with color.
This also has the added bonus of being far easier to apply and, how could we forget, perfectly ties into the more lightweight and low-maintenance makeup trends we see in spring and summer.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
We're also of the opinion that a glossy lip has the power to enhance the rest of your makeup. You can go very natural and subtle with the rest of your face but that shine will still draw the eye and add that sense of glamor. Equally, wearing a more sheer or glossy red formula on your lips, as opposed to a very bold, matte red will also allow you to go bigger with your eye makeup. All in all, there's more versatility there.
The only potential drawback is longevity. You may find that your glossy lipstick needs to be reapplied more, but that is a small price to pay for a nourishing and gleaming pout. You can also layer your chosen gloss over one of the best lip liners, to boost its staying power - or to offer your lips some tint if your glossy top coat does begin to disappear.
Speaking of which, we have three such lipsticks in mind that will help you replicate Mirren's look perfectly.
Recreate Helen Mirren's glossy red lip
Close match
As we can see, Helen Mirren's lipstick is more of raspberry red and this hue from L'Oréal offers a similar bright, berry hue. The formula is lightweight and buttery, delivering a glorious shine as well as a pop of impactful tint.
Writer's pick
Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson has dubbed Hourglass' Phantom Glossy Balm one of the only bold lipsticks she can wear with confidence, thanks to its buildable tint, non-sticky feel, and gorgeous lip gloss-like shine.
Bold red
If you're keen to wear a brighter, more true red, opt for Fenty's Gloss Bomb in The MVP. It's hydrating and comfortable, with a buildable formula and high-shine finish.
To get a really perfected, celeb-worthy finish with your lipstick, you want to focus on preparing the skin for makeup - your lips will thank you. First, you want to use a lip scrub to remove any dry, chapped skin and follow up with a nourishing lip balm to hydrate for supple, silky lips all day long.
If you're running late - and aren't we always? - opting for a more forgiving lipstick like Helen's glossy berry-red one means your lips will be left looking and feeling a lot more hydrated than they would be with a matte lipstick. But like with applying skincare before makeup, prep is key.
For a more lasting look, apply a complementing lip liner to the edges of your lips - or all over, depending on your preference - before adding your glossy red shade overtop. We would then recommend carrying your shiny lipstick in your handbag, in case you need to reapply on-the-go.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
'My soul sings with the freedom' - 5 women reveal how hiking changed their lives and mental health for the better
As The Salt Path, starring Gillian Anderson, comes to our screens this month, Susan Griffin speaks to women whose lives have been transformed by walking
-
Zara Tindall speaks of 'struggles' Royal Family are going through that are 'hard to see from the outside'
The King's niece has been incredibly honest about the Royal Family and how they're navigating the same things as so many others.
-
Haven’t picked your spring pedicure yet? A celeb nail artist says these colours are highly requested
From bright coral to trendy pistachio, consider these 6 spring pedicure colours - before summer's palette arrives...
-
Emilia Fox's chic bob styling at the 2025 BAFTAS served us the ultimate short hair inspiration
Emilia Fox just made a case for soft beachy waves this spring...
-
Gillian Anderson rates this long-lasting mascara so much she breaks a cardinal beauty rule when wearing it
We don't recommend sleeping in your makeup - but Gillian says her mascara is just that good
-
The 'ice cream manicure' is the soft, minimalist nail trend everyone will be wearing this season
Forget pastels for spring, this elegant twist on a classic French tip is the ultimate barely-there manicure
-
We've found the tinted SPF Victoria Beckham relies on for a healthy complexion on no-makeup days
An SPF that boasts lightweight coverage and delivers an enviable glow? Sign us up
-
Kate Moss' signature perfume is one she 'wouldn’t leave the house without' - and it's on sale today
Kate Moss' perfumes of choice are a celebration of florals and sharp, invigorating citrus notes - ideal for summer spritzing...
-
The 11 must-try beauty buys that we've used every last drop of this May
These formulas have our seal of approval...
-
Jennifer Aniston uses this easy self-tanner to boost her golden glow – and it's on sale today
Offering a quick, easy and streak-free bronzed glow, Jennifer Aniston's go-to self tan is a must-have buy for party season...