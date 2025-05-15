Helen Mirren's simple makeup trick makes berry-red lipstick much less daunting to wear

Is there any makeup look more timeless than a red lip? It's been a staple style for decades, with berry-red tones being super popular for a striking look year after year. But it can still feel a little daunting to wear the bold shade. Thankfully though, Helen Mirren's glossy take makes it less intimidating and a lot more versatile.

We all know the age-old makeup rule; if you go bold with your lips, it's often best to pare down your eye makeup. But even for all our woes with a red lip, we can't deny that the best red lipstick never fails to look chic and timeless. So how do we pull off the look? Helen Mirren has the key - and her simple trick is so easy to do and will work no matter what shade or lipstick formula you love.

The actor wore a raspberry-red lip recently, and it was Mirren's trick of adding a glossy finish to the lipstick rather than the often-touted matte finish that really made it pop. Gloss formulas also tend to be more forgiving, nourishing and low-maintenance, so are ideal for spring and daytime makeup looks, or when suffering from slightly dry lips. We'll be copying her style all season long.

Helen Mirren's glossy twist on a berry-red lip for spring

Becoming the human embodiment of a luxe Cartier ring box, the actor stepped out in a long, red velvet dress and matching hairband for the CARTIER VIP Private View at London's V&A Museum on April 9th. She accessorized the look with a chic pearl necklace and a glowy makeup look, complete with a shiny berry-red lip that matched her coordinating attire.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dave Benett)

In the past, we've seen Mirren sport a vast selection of stunning red lip makeup looks, but she has always tended to go for a more matte finish with a true red shade. For many formal events, this look is always a great, timeless option. But there's something so glamorous and daytime-appropriate about this raspberry-tinted, glossy iteration that makes the bright tone feel more approachable - even for those of us who have always avoided the shade.

Looking to Helen, it seems that her key to pulling off any bright, berry-red shade is to go for a lipstick formula that's comfortable, balm-like and boasts a lovely, shining finish. These types of lipsticks and tinted lip balms tend to be more forgiving and, unlike a matte formula, which has an annoying tendency to cling to every crack and dry patch, will leave lips looking shiny and hydrated as well as flushed with color.

This also has the added bonus of being far easier to apply and, how could we forget, perfectly ties into the more lightweight and low-maintenance makeup trends we see in spring and summer.

We're also of the opinion that a glossy lip has the power to enhance the rest of your makeup. You can go very natural and subtle with the rest of your face but that shine will still draw the eye and add that sense of glamor. Equally, wearing a more sheer or glossy red formula on your lips, as opposed to a very bold, matte red will also allow you to go bigger with your eye makeup. All in all, there's more versatility there.

The only potential drawback is longevity. You may find that your glossy lipstick needs to be reapplied more, but that is a small price to pay for a nourishing and gleaming pout. You can also layer your chosen gloss over one of the best lip liners, to boost its staying power - or to offer your lips some tint if your glossy top coat does begin to disappear.

Speaking of which, we have three such lipsticks in mind that will help you replicate Mirren's look perfectly.

Recreate Helen Mirren's glossy red lip

Close match L'Oreal Paris Glow Paradise Balm-In-Lipstick in Shade Ecstatic Mulberry Was $10.99, Now $8.98 at Amazon As we can see, Helen Mirren's lipstick is more of raspberry red and this hue from L'Oréal offers a similar bright, berry hue. The formula is lightweight and buttery, delivering a glorious shine as well as a pop of impactful tint. Writer's pick Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm in Shade Entice 145 $38 at Nordstrom Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson has dubbed Hourglass' Phantom Glossy Balm one of the only bold lipsticks she can wear with confidence, thanks to its buildable tint, non-sticky feel, and gorgeous lip gloss-like shine. Bold red Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix in Shade The Mvp $25 at Sephora If you're keen to wear a brighter, more true red, opt for Fenty's Gloss Bomb in The MVP. It's hydrating and comfortable, with a buildable formula and high-shine finish.

To get a really perfected, celeb-worthy finish with your lipstick, you want to focus on preparing the skin for makeup - your lips will thank you. First, you want to use a lip scrub to remove any dry, chapped skin and follow up with a nourishing lip balm to hydrate for supple, silky lips all day long.

If you're running late - and aren't we always? - opting for a more forgiving lipstick like Helen's glossy berry-red one means your lips will be left looking and feeling a lot more hydrated than they would be with a matte lipstick. But like with applying skincare before makeup, prep is key.

For a more lasting look, apply a complementing lip liner to the edges of your lips - or all over, depending on your preference - before adding your glossy red shade overtop. We would then recommend carrying your shiny lipstick in your handbag, in case you need to reapply on-the-go.