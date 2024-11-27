This is the only lipstick I feel confident wearing - and it's 20% off right now

Lipstick has the power to elevate your makeup in just two swipes, but finding a formula that is not only comfortable but confidence-boosting, is no easy feat. Or at least, that was my experience before Hourglass' Phantom Glossy Balm graced my beauty bag...

When it comes to the best long-lasting lipsticks, we can all be guilty of prioritising pigment or finish over how it feels, both physically and emotionally. I love a red lip, but on more than one occasion I have found myself regretting the formula I applied once I'd left the house. Only to wind up constantly checking it throughout the day or night to see if it had bled, smudged or worst of all, transferred to my teeth. This has subsequently put me off wearing matte lipsticks and even glosses because of the sheer maintenance of it all. Until that is, I took a leap of faith with a certain lipstick hybrid, which not only affords flattering pigment but a plumping, creamy and oh-so-comfortable texture.

Indeed, Hourglass' Phantom Gloss Balm crams four products into one sleek, golden tube and it's become a permanent fixture in my handbag - along with being one of the only lipstick-style products (bar the best tinted lip balms) that I can reapply without a mirror. Oh, and did I mention it's 20% off for Black Friday?

Why Hourglass' Phantom Balm is the only lipstick I feel confident wearing

Encased in a long, almost mascara-like tube, the Phantom Gloss features a twist-up applicator and angled tip, which perfectly melds to the shape of your lips - allowing the product to glide on evenly and effortlessly.

Formula-wise, this is tinted but buildable, meaning it's more forgiving than matte lipstick. You can be light with it - and then just rub your lips together to spread the colour, for more of a stained effect - or apply a thicker layer, for a full-on glossy colour. It's also volumising, so it tingles slightly but not in an unpleasant way. Now, I do concede that £36 is quite pricey for a lip product but in my opinion, it's worth every penny. Plus, I've been using mine for well over a year and it's nowhere near running out.

I wear the shade Impulse, which is a deep red and while I would usually find such a colour daunting - especially for a casual setting - I feel so confident and chic when I wear this. The lightweight, glossy feel plays a big part in why. As mentioned, the formula is a hybrid - Hourglass claims it's a 3-in-1, but I would argue that it's more like four since it offers a wash of colour, hydration, plumping and a mirror-like shine.

Its balm consistency feels so smooth and lightweight on the lips and I find, because it's so glossy and almost sheer, I never worry about reapplying it on the go. I just swipe it on like I would a lip balm and to this day, have never had any kind of mishap with it.

(Image credit: Future)

As someone who experiences chapped lips quite often - especially in the winter months - I often avoid lipstick because of how easily it accentuates any texture or collects in drier creases of my lips. Hourglass' Balm smooths over them, affording even coverage and an oh-so-hydrated looking gleam - the nourishing effects of which I can feel hours after wear.

Speaking of the shine, the glassy finish is just unmatched. It makes my pout look so plump and does wonders for elevating my everyday makeup with very minimal effort involved. Another important pro is that it's not sticky. Take it from someone who can't stand a tacky lip, while this might occasionally snag a stray strand on a blustery day, it never feels gluey or thick like traditional glosses do. I'd compare its texture to one of the best lip oils.

I love to apply this for dinner or drinks out and often find myself reaching for it over the festive period, when I want to look glamorous but still feel comfortable - and not worry about how it's wearing. I've even worn it to work, which for me, is a big deal. Basically, anytime I want to look chic and like I have my life together, you can bet that this dark red number is in my handbag.