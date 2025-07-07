Carole Middleton just copied Kate and declared neutral stripes the print of the summer at Wimbledon

There have been several occasions over the years where Carole Middleton and the Princess of Wales have worn very similar outfits - and sometimes even the exact same design, like their bright pink ME+EM dress. These instances tend to be years apart, but Carole’s look for Day 8 of Wimbledon instantly reminded me of a much more recent outfit of Kate’s.

On 2nd July the future Queen visited the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital wearing a taupe and white striped shirt by Ralph Lauren. Following in her daughter’s footsteps, Carole attended the tennis just five days later in a striped dress by Beulah London.

This is one of the best British clothing brands for luxurious quality and impeccable attention to detail and Kate has a few pieces by them too. Carole’s dress was the Helena style and is part of the Beulah x VCH limited-edition collection.

It comes in several colours and patterns, though her toffee-brown and white striped version is my favourite as these tones are most versatile. The dress is made from handwoven cotton poplin, with long sleeves, a button-up front and an ageless shirt collar.

The bodice and skirt are lined for comfort and coverage and there’s a subtle tier on the skirt that gives it extra shaping. This is one of those summer dresses that looks sophisticated, but not so formal that you couldn’t dress it down day-to-day.

To make a striped shirt dress like Carole’s more relaxed I’d go for sporty white trainers and layer a white or blue denim jacket over the top. At Wimbledon she went a little smarter with her sandals and a matching top handle bag.

It was such an easy breezy ensemble and the stripes were the star of the show. The taupe and white hues had me thinking back to the Princess of Wales’s Ralph Lauren shirt, which closely resembled it.

Kate showcased neutral stripes even more at Colchester Hospital as she styled her shirt with a beige and white striped blazer over the top. Like her mum, she went for minimal accessories and allowed the stripes to be the focal point of her outfit.

Blue and white stripes are a more common combination for shirts and shirt dresses, though Carole and Kate have proved that beiges, camels and creams are every bit as stunning and easy to wear. Given how much influence they both have on fashion trends, I wouldn’t be surprised if neutral stripes are set to be the go-to print of the summer.

They’re one of the most timeless patterns and make a change to polka dots or florals for the season. If you’re inspired by these two outfits and want to know how to start with styling stripes then I’d go for a shirt like Kate’s and wear it with trousers and jeans.

When you’re more comfortable with the print then a full stripy dress would be a great option for picnics, garden parties and BBQs. The Beulah London frock was Carole Middleton’s first Wimbledon 2025 look and it’s possible she could attend again before the final, as she’s a huge tennis fan and regularly goes more than once a year.