The genius contour trick Kate Moss swears by for sculpted radiance

Kate Moss just revealed both the product and application trick she swears by for glowing skin - and they even have the approval from her Gen-Z daughter...

If a fresh and luminous complexion is your goal but you are unsure of which of the best foundations and best cream bronzers deserve a spot in your arsenal, may we direct you to Kate Moss' goldmine of a beauty bag. The model and fashion icon has shared the exact radiance booster she uses to achieve her signature glow - as well as the unconventional but effective trick she uses to apply it.

So, if you're looking to upgrade your routine with pointers from Kate Moss herself, here's the popular bronzer and method behind her everyday 'lit-from-within' makeup...

The bronzer product and trick Kate Moss swears by for boosted glow

Known for her chic style and effortless makeup, Kate Moss is often our go-to source of inspiration for a no-makeup-makeup look. So, naturally - like when we learned of Kate Moss' perfume go-to - when she shared her secret to glowing skin, we've never taken notes so quickly.

Sharing a video to COSMOSS' Instagram (Kate Moss' wellness and beauty brand) the model gave us a whistle-stop tour of her 'actual' makeup bag, which featured her foundation go-to - Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation - and bronzer, Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand...

The foundation itself offers a buildable, medium-coverage and glowy finish - making it a great option for those who already favour the best skin tints or more lightweight base products but are looking for a tad more blurring. Then came the real game-changer, as Moss withdrew the cult-favourite liquid bronzing stick (beloved on TikTok) and delved into exactly how she applies it.

Moss revealed that her daughter, Lila Moss, actually taught her how to use it and shared how she dots the wand - which comes in a squeezable tube, complete with a rounded sponge applicator - directly onto her face.

"She just said 'Mummy, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot..." Moss explains, whilst simultaneously demonstrating everywhere she applies said dots, including under her cheekbones, under her jawline, down her neck and across her forehead, before blending them out.

Moss then quipped: "How I didn't know about that after 30 years?" and then went on to add that she actually does this for glow, as opposed to trying to accentuate her facial structure: "I don't use it for cheekbones, I use it for glow." This is a great makeup tip if you prefer a more subtle finish or find contouring, in general, a struggle and will make the perfect addition to your summertime routine.