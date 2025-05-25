Amal Clooney's unique blusher is a game-changer for adding a natural dewy glow to your complexion
Her top choice product is a particularly good option for mature skin
Finding a blush that works for your skin type can be tricky, especially for mature skin. The last thing you want is it to highlight any fine lines or it difficulty blending creating a clown-like look.
So we're always on the lookout for blushers that can add a natural flush to the face, to help you look less tired and more alive (there's already some top deals in our Memorial day sales round up). And Amal Clooney is a great source of inspiration in this respect. Her radiant, blushed and glowing cheeks were highlighted particularly well when she stepped out for the Venice International Film Festival back in September last year.
And it turns out the secret behind this beautiful makeup look was none other Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Light Wand, which doubles as a highlighter, too. The high gloss highlighter has a weightless finish, which is ideal for gliding on mature skin, and the magic cushion applicator makes it easy to control how much product you apply.
We weren't surprised to hear that Amal loves the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand and when her makeup artist, Dimitris Giannetos, broke down the glam look on his Instagram, we were delighted to learn that we use the same beauty products as an A-lister like Amal.
Getting into the details, Giannetos revealed that it was the Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand in shade Pinkgasm that gave Amal's cheekbones that perfect pop of light and colour. But not only did he use the Charlotte Tilbury blusher, he created Amal's full look using only the brand's products - from the lightweight foundation to the plumping lip liner.
The Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand is an iconic Charlotte Tilbury product that is loved by both makeup fanatics all over the world, beauty experts and celebs. And it's an instant glow-boosting beauty treat that almost every member of the woman&home team has in their makeup bag.
The best-selling blush is an all-in-one tube of radiance and colour that is ideal for popping into your handbag and using when your cheeks need an instant glow.
The creamy formula of the Beauty Light Wand is so easy to blend seamlessly into the skin, bathing the complexion in pearlescent pink, if the Pinkgasm shade is the one you go for. There's plenty of others to chose from though, including pure golden tones and an even richer red in the form of Sunset.
