If you try one product this week, make it a silky SPF moisturiser that does both jobs equally well

Imagine one product could single-handedly slam the brakes on age-related skin changes. Would you use it?

To clarify, that would include lines, pigmentation, rough texture, collagen degradation and loss of firmness. Let's say said product was a simple cream, you'd slap it on with your hands, and it would shield you from what the WHO states may cause "up to 90% of the visible changes commonly attributed to ageing." Yep, that's 90%. Could I tempt you?

You know where this is going. The product, of course, already exists, almost every skincare brand offers one, and yet... do you really, truly apply your best facial sunscreen every single day without fail? Hey, it's ok if not. I get it - and I think I can help.

Why this brilliant SPF50 moisturiser is my beauty buy of the week

Wearing sunscreen seven days a week, 12 months a year shouldn't be as hard a sell as it is. Why, when we know how badly UV rays want to mess up our skin, and more importantly our health, is it so difficult to commit?

I'd say simply because a lot of SPF skincare doesn't feel or look that nice. Or at least it didn't until relatively recently, by which point it was too late; we were all a bit turned off.

Things are different now, though. Lightweight, non-pore-clogging sunscreens that feel exactly like a moisturiser, velvety primer or plumping serum - whatever your skin prefers - do exist. Here's one I've recently discovered that could not be more pleasant.

Alpha H Daily Essential Moisturiser SPF50+ Visit Site Being sun smart is baked into Australian culture in a way it just isn't here (respect to the creators of the 'slip slop slap' slogan) and Aussie brands respond with intelligent formulas. Here's an absolute ripper: It's high-factor, water resistant, broad spectrum, but also very hydrating. This is rare. Most SPF moisturisers excel at one job and slack on the other, so we accept a claggy feel, draggy texture or iffy protection as part of the deal. No such compromise with this silky fluid, which feels like SPF for maybe two minutes, then melts in, leaving a dewy, unfilmy finish. My foundation sits smoothly on top, it doesn't look ghostly in photos, or make me break out. I have combination skin and use this instead of moisturiser; all but very dry skins could get away with doing the same.

Enjoying the sun (safely!) wearing my Alpha H Daily Essential Moisturiser SPF50, which is pictured left (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Aside from aknowledging how unlikeable formulas once were, I'm forgiving of sunscreen indiscretions because I've done 'em all. I spent most of my 30s wearing not a speckle of SPF from October to February. I still routinely forget that UVA penetrates glass and bask, cat-like, in rays streaming through my French doors.

I also get how school-teachery it sounds when beauty editors bang on about sunscreen. And if I struggle, with my limitless influx of products, it ain't easy for anyone. But with formulas like this, now's the time to give it a go.

As a parting shot, can I steer you towards Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)? The brilliantly strange 1999 pop song featuring Baz Luhrmann, of all people, reading the poignant words of journalist Mary Schmich. Give it a play if you need further convincing on SPF, or want to well up - in a nice way - like I did, re-listening while writing this. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.