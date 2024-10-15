I've found the perfect daily SPF that brings life and glow to dull winter skin

Offering radiance and convenience (everyone's favourite combination), Tatcha's The Silk Sunscreen is a non-mover in my beauty routine and is the perfect way to protect your skin from harmful UV rays - even during winter...

At this point, everyone knows that wearing SPF every day is a non-negotiable, but some formulas can make it feel like a slog. Finding one that works harmoniously with the rest of your routine can, in itself, feel like something of an arduous task - even with the best facial sunscreens just a click away. So, you can imagine my delight when I discovered a skin shield that not only boasts SPF50 but also doubles as a glow-booster.

Tatcha's The Silk Sunscreen applies almost like a serum. It creates the perfect base for your makeup while simultaneously adding a healthy, hydrated gleam to your skin without verging on looking sweaty or feeling claggy. Here's why I reach for it year-round...

Why Tatcha's The Silk Sunscreen is my go-to for daily SPF protection

While there is a temptation to retire your best SPF foundations and the like when the colder weather hits and the sun seemingly disappears, this is a big no-no. In fact, any beauty expert or member of our team would chastise this line of thinking. That said, I do acknowledge that SPF can be the furthest thing from your mind in the wind and rain and can appear to complicate your routine - whilst bringing greasiness and potential foundation piling. Enter, Tatcha's The Silk Sunscreen.

Writer's pick Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50 View at Sephora RRP: £65 | Weightless and skin-loving, The Silk Sunscreen combines niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to hydrate your skin, whilst also offering SPF50 protection from harmful UV rays. It's non-comedogenic, fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types (even sensitive) and works to even your skin tone and impart a sheer, flattering radiance. You can wear it on its own or under makeup - making it a true beauty staple.

As someone with fairly sensitive skin, I try not to overload it with too many products, especially where my makeup routine is concerned. So, applying moisturiser followed by sunscreen, then my primer and finally my foundation and other cream-based products was always a tad over the top and potentially pore-clogging for me.

That is until I found Tatcha's mineral shield - which offers glow, hydration and protection. Thus, eliminating the need for my previous primer and glow-booster steps.

I love a healthy, dewy glow and this sunscreen offers just that, enough to dethrone my original radiance-boosting primer, Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter (though I must confess, sometimes I do layer them for extra gleam). It applies almost like a serum - the texture reminds me a little of Glossier's Futuredew - and blends into the skin seamlessly and fast, unlike some SPFs. It's sheer and slightly pinky and doesn't make my skin appear too oily.

Applying this feels luxe and (thanks to its blend of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide) leaves my skin looking so fresh, affording the lit-from-within glow I'm always chasing. It has made wearing SPF (and a high factor one at that) so easy - to the point where I don't even think about it anymore, it's just a staple step in my routine. This is especially true in the winter months, as its hydrating formula helps to ward off dryness and keeps my complexion looking bright.

Another pro is that it's non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog your pores. While it is an investment buy - costing £65 a pop - the level of protection it offers is unusual for this style of SPF, not to mention the fact that it essentially combines two steps and products into one very aesthetically pleasing lilac bottle.

How to apply Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen

I apply this all over my face, before makeup and after moisturiser, using my fingers, as I find this helps to distribute it evenly and ensures it melts into my skin. I then follow up with my foundation, blush and so on.

You can, of course, also wear this sunscreen on its own, with Tatcha recommending that you shake the bottle well before then applying it liberally, 15 minutes before sun exposure.

Other glowy SPFs to consider

SPF 30 e.l.f. SKIN Suntouchable Whoa Glow SPF 30 Sunscreen & Makeup Primer View at Amazon RRP: £14 Lightweight and infused with hyaluronic acid, this sunscreen offers SPF30 protection and doubles as a makeup primer. It's non-greasy and works to prime your skin with a sheer, peachy shimmer that adds natural-looking radiance to your makeup - plus it's vegan and cruelty-free. SPF30 Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30 View at SpaceNK RRP: £35 A cult favourite on social media, Supergoop's Glowscreen is another multi-tasking primer to consider. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to hydrate your skin, whilst its bronzy gleam adds a sunkissed radiance to your complexion. Like e.l.f's SPF30 option, it can be worn alone or under makeup. One thing to note though, I did find that when using this, it did sometimes make my foundation separate and remained very tacky on the skin. SPF50 Hello Sunday The Illuminating One Glow Primer SPF50 View at SpaceNK RRP: £23 Regarded as one of the best makeup primers by our woman&home beauty team, this illuminating primer provides SPF50 protection whilst also creating a smooth base for your makeup. Like our other picks, it features hyaluronic acid but also boasts vitamin C, aloe vera and algae extract to soothe and calm the skin, whilst adding a dewy finish.

Of course, these days when consulting the lists of best sunscreens for oily skin and tinted moisturiser with SPF, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to hybrid and multi-taking options but for me, Tatcha's is just unmatched. However, I do acknowledge that it is more of a premium buy. So if it's a tad out of your budget, there are a few other more affordable options out there - all of which offer a similar priming, glowy gleam - from the likes of e.l.f and Supergoop.