Holly Willoughby’s secret for glowy, protected skin in summer is this tinted SPF – and it's on sale today

The lightweight and glowy tinted sunscreen that Holly Willoughby swore by while filming in the humid and sunny Celebrity Bear Hunt jungle is currently on sale for nearly 30% off – and it's a must-have for summer.

There are so many benefits of tinted sunscreens. The skincare-makeup hybrid takes the best facial sunscreens and the best lightweight foundations, mashes them together, and leaves us with a glow-boosting product that protects skin from sun damage while also adding coverage to any areas of the complexion we want to even out.

So when makeup artist Patsy O’Neill revealed that she used a tinted sunscreen on Holly Willoughby during filming for Celebrity Bear Hunt, where the Costa Rican jungle kept them in hot, humid and sweaty conditions, we knew we had to try out the product that left her complexion glowing, refreshed and protected.

Holly Willoughby's tinted sunscreen with SPF 50

Taking to her Instagram stories, Patsy revealed that she relied on the Daydream Screen Tinted Veil SPF50 by Ultra Violette for evening out Holly's skin. With a buildable coverage that has a natural, radiant finish, you can layer up the tinted sunscreen on any areas of concern to go from what the brand describes as a "fresh faced" look to one that's "suspiciously flawless."

As well as helping to even out the complexion, the Daydream Screen Tinted Veil offers broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection, with added SPF 50 protection.

"I swear by skin tints and tinted moisturisers for my everyday makeup looks," says woman&home's Beauty eCommerce Editor Aleesha Badkar. "I have somewhat dry skin with patches of hyperpigmentation dotted throughout, so a tinted serum or moisturiser is ideal for giving me an even, finished look without drying out my skin too much.

"I've not tried Holly's go-to Ultra Violette tint, but as one my favourite sunscreen brands that provides the utmost protection while looking after skin, I can only imagine what she loves so much about this tint.

"And an infusion of SPF 50 with a glowy finishing tint? What more can you want for summer."

Apply it as the last step in your skincare routine, over your best moisturiser and a layer of your favourite sunscreen, before applying the tint as a "secondary sunscreen" with either your fingers or a dry beauty sponge.

Hydrating and glowy, it's the idea product to use when creating natural makeup looks this summer.

With a formula that's oil, silicone and alcohol-free, the Daydream sunscreen has received hundreds of five star reviews from shoppers.

"I bought it to use at the beach in summer, but it has quickly become my everyday base tint," one shopper said. "It is not a super full coverage, but I love the way it evens out my skin tone, without looking too cakey, and gives me a nice glow. I usually just build it up with concealer for a more formal evening or full glam look."

Another wrote, "I have purchased several bottles of this in the last couple of years. I really love the texture – it is very light and applies smoothly.

"It gives a light coverage – certainly not to use if you need heavy coverage but I love it. Gives a slightly glowing (not oily) finish and many people have commented on my skin when I wear it."

And a third summed it up easily by saying, "Quick and easy with a luminous finish and layers well."