These natural makeup tips for women over 40 will help you create a soft and radiant makeup look, while considering the changes that your skin might be going through.

When you’re going for a natural makeup look, it’s helpful to think of your skin as a canvas that can be enhanced by adding small amounts of product and tweaking little things here and there.

From using a foundation with SPF to trying hyaluronic acid, or reviewing your different application techniques, these 32 tips will help you create a natural-looking makeup look that will enhance your best features.

32 natural makeup tips for women over 40

Don’t skip the hyaluronic acid

Makeup should always enhance your skin and not just cover it up, so it’s important to get your skin in good condition before applying. We all have hyaluronic acid in our skin, but using a serum can help to top up your natural levels and keep your skin smooth, healthy and radiant.

Our top three hyaluronic acid serums

Figure out your undertone

The undertone of skin can make a big difference to how natural makeup looks on our faces. Make sure to figure out if you err towards the warmer or cooler side of the scale before buying any new products, as different shades will suit your skin tone better so it’s always helpful to know.

Use tinted moisturiser

If you want to an apply-and-go routine, try a tinted moisturiser for an elevated skincare look. While most of them are not quite moisturisers that can be worn alone, they work well sitting on top of a light face cream and can give you a finished look in seconds.

Invest in a good loose translucent face powder

A great failsafe makeup trick for mature skin - if your skin errs on the shiny side, having a good loose translucent face powder to hand can be really helpful. If you want a bit of colour to your natural makeup look, you could use it to finish your face after applying a tinted moisturiser or light foundation - or you could simply dab over your skincare for a natural touch of airbrushing.

Use an skin-enhancing sunscreen

First thing first, the main priority when choosing a sunscreen is making sure that it’s a product that’s right for your skin and has an adequate SPF, but if you’re able to find one that ticks these boxes while also giving you a finished look - win-win. Try something with a bit of glow or a pore-smoothing finish.

Use your hand as a concealer palette

Most of apply concealer straight to our face, but if you want to get a natural look and seamless finish, dab it on your hand first and then use a brush to pick up small amounts of product to apply to your face. This will prevent you from applying too much and will help the product sit better and last longer.

Use a tinted serum

A tinted serum is a really easy and effective way to get a glowy and dewy finish while still enhancing your skin health. Opt for something with a bit of colour for an all-over finish or mix something glowy into your face cream for a radiant impression.

Use a glowy setting spray

If you want a lightweight but natural-looking radiance, finish your look with a glowy setting spray. Apply a very light layer of makeup underneath with concealer to even out any imperfections and maybe a tinted moisturiser to add a bit of colour to the skin and then finish off with a spritz of glow for a natural-looking radiant finish.

Find a lightweight moisturiser

If you’re aiming for a natural makeup look, it’s important to make sure your skincare is working for you first. Try using a lightweight moisturiser to hydrate your skin and leave it feeling soft and hydrated - ready for a small amount to just balance out those imperfections that might still show.

Use a soft sponge to set concealer

Many of us will usually feel a little more comfortable with a dab of concealer here and there, but we don’t always want it to show too obviously. To get a natural-looking seamless finish to your concealer, dab a soft sponge over it after applying to blend in the product and stop it from contrasting too much areas to any naked areas of your face.

Blend your base

If you have a few lightweight products that do different things but you really love them, or perhaps the colour of your different shades isn’t quite right, don’t be afraid to blend different products to get the finish that you want. Just be careful to only use a small amount of each if you’re still going for a natural look.

Curl your lashes

While makeup can be applied in a natural-looking way, sometimes you don’t need anything at all on your face if you can enhance your look in another way. Curling your eyelashes is a really easy and effective way to help your face look finished without adding any makeup whatsoever.

Face mist is your friend

If you want to go for a hydrated or dewy natural look, keep a hydrating face mist on hand to quench your skin throughout the day. It will keep your skin healthy and create a fresh-faced look. Plus it makes for a lovely midday refresh when you’re feeling a little tired or unfocused.

Keep a lightweight serum on hand

No matter lightweight or natural-looking our makeup might be, countless factors from air conditioning to the outside weather to our hormones can leave skin feeling and looking a little dry throughout the day. Refresh your natural look by dabbing on a touch of lightweight serum to keep it looking and feeling fresh.

Opt for brown over black

If you’re going for a natural makeup look but still want to wear eye makeup or brow gel, switching out your go-to black products for something a bit lighter can make for a softer and more natural look. There’s also a whole spectrum of brown shades so think about what might best suit your skin tone and hair colour.

Cleanse properly

It’s always important to create a clean and healthy canvas for any makeup that you apply to your face - but especially when you’re opting for a natural makeup look. Make sure to cleanse skin well - whether that’s with a soft hydrating cleanser or even something with chemical exfoliants to target any skin concerns. And always replenish with a hydrating serum and moisturiser afterwards.

Exfoliate your lips

When going for a natural makeup look, it’s important not to forget about your lips. Try and get them as naturally bright and healthy as possible by exfoliating them when you’re doing your skincare. Either use a scrub, a soft toothbrush or something with chemical exfoliants in it to get them radiant.

Use a lightweight mascara

If you want a natural makeup look but still want a finished flutter on your lashes, opt for a lightweight mascara to give lashes that long, defined look. Try using an eyelash curler beforehand for some extra lift and a flattering curl.

Find a matte bronzer

Going for a natural makeup look doesn’t mean you can’t add any colour to your face. Try and get hold of a matte bronzer that’s not too much darker than your natural skin tone and then softly brush it onto the spots where the sun naturally hits your face for a flattering finish.

Use a clear brow gel

If you’re looking to shape your brows and keep them locked in place, without creating too bold a look, opt for a clear brow gel instead of something coloured. This way you can get the benefits of the staying power without all the pigment that usually goes with it.

Sharpen your eye pencil

If you’re opting to wear eye makeup but still want to have quite a natural look, make sure to sharpen your eye pencil before using it so that you’re able to control it better and apply exactly to the spots where you want a bit of depth - without ending up with smudges all around your eyes.

Use a lightweight foundation

For a slightly more finished look that still gives off a natural impression, don’t shy away from the foundation - just try and go for a slightly more lightweight option. You could even mix it with a hydrating serum to give your skin a more dewy finish that still adds colour and covers up imperfections.

Find the perfect lip tint

Natural makeup always looks good with a little touch of something on your lips to brighten up your whole look. But when going natural, it’s best to avoid a lip colour that’s too bold. Instead go for a tint that will enhance your natural lip colour and make it look a bit brighter - and a tint means you won’t have to top up.

Use a liquid blush

If you still want a bit of colour on your cheeks to enhance your natural makeup look, opt for a liquid blush that you can dab on with your fingers or even blend in with a blush. Be careful though, liquid blush can be quite pigmented so make sure to start small and build as you go.

Vaseline can work wonders - but not as you might expect

Most of probably have a tin of Vaseline lying around somewhere, and it can make for a really useful addition when going for a natural makeup look - but maybe not quite like you might think. If you’re going mascara-less, use a spoolie to brush a swipe of vaseline on the tips of your lashes to lift them and give them a slightly more finished look.

Opt for powder contour

If you still want to create some shape in your face or a slight sculpted look while wearing natural makeup, opt for a powder contour instead of a gel, paste or cream. Not only does powder contour go on a lot less pigmented than liquid, but it’s also easier to blend so will make for a much softer contour.

Use a skin tint

When trying to create a natural makeup look, a skin tint is really useful step to add some color and a finished look to your face without make it look like you’re wearing much - if any - face makeup. It’s a thinner product than a tinted moisturiser, so it’s for those days when you really want to go super lightweight.

Try a natural eyeliner look

If you’re looking to achieve a wide-eyed look in a natural-looking way, try swapping your white eyeliner for a more nude colour instead - the closer it is to the skin tone of your eyelids, the more natural it will look. Apply a light layer to your lash line for instant brightening.

Find an earthy eye palette

If you want some colour on your eye lids, but still want to go for a natural makeup look, try and get hold of an earthy-toned eyeshadow palette. Opt for nudes, browns, taupes or even pinks and mauves, to add some drama to your eye look without going too over-the-top.

Use a lip mask

When you’re wearing a natural makeup look, it’s important to make sure your lips are healthy and hydrated so that they don’t make your face look too unfinished. Use a hydrating lip mask before bed to give them all the goodness they need and keep them soft and bright.

Change up your makeup application order

Most of us will be used to applying blush on top of our foundation or tinted moisturiser, but if you want to go for a subtle hint of colour, apply a good amount straight to your skin and then finish off with your go-to face base. Just be aware that this only works with liquid blushes, not any powder ones.

Brush your brows

If you want a sleek finished look that looks realy natural, avoid any product on your brows and just use spoolie to give them a brush and neaten them up. If you have any patches you want to cover up, get hold of a khaki-ish colour eyeliner pen to just draw in a few hairs for a natural-looking fix.