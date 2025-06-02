Tinted sunscreens are everywhere - if you're wondering about their benefits, step right this way

Wondering what a tinted sunscreen is? We don’t blame you - it seems as though every skincare brand has launched one this year.

The best facial sunscreens are constantly evolving and getting better by the year. Where once we had sticky, heavy creams that left a ghost-like white cast, we now have feather-light serums that are an absolute delight to apply. What a good thing this is - there are so many benefits to wearing sunscreen every day, it's the single best thing you can do for your skin.

The newest trend in suncare is tinted sunscreens - a hybrid between skincare and makeup. But what exactly is tinted sunscreen, and how do they work? We’ve spoken to an expert to get the full low-down, to decide whether they’re worth incorporating into your skincare routine.

What is a tinted sunscreen? The experts explain

So, let's get into it - what is a tinted sunscreen? “A tinted sunscreen delivers high UVA and UVB protection with an added tint for an additional glow and a little coverage,” explains skin expert and MD of Ultrasun UK, Abi Cleeve. “They are not dissimilar to a BB cream or tinted moisturiser - but with added protection. It’s a fantastic way to streamline a skincare routine without compromising on daily UV protection.”

How do they differ from other sunscreens?

To put it simply, the difference is that these formulas have a slight tint of colour, whereas traditional formulas look more like a white cream or a clear gel. It’s a mid-way point between your best tinted moisturiser and your favourite sunscreen - erring slightly more on the sunscreen side, as the coverage is usually very sheer.

They’re quite like a tinted moisturiser with SPF, but with one key difference. A tinted sunscreen is skincare first, makeup second, whereas with the former, we’d say it’s flipped. “Think of it as protection first and the tint as a beautiful bonus,” summarises Cleeve.

Are they as effective as regular sunscreen?

“Yes, as long as they are formulated to offer high UVA and UVB protection levels,” assures Cleeve. Check that the formula you're choosing is broad spectrum, meaning that it protects from both UVA and UVB, and opt for a minimum of SPF30.

And do you apply them in the same way? “Yes, exactly the same,” confirms Cleeve. “A good tinted sunscreen will be formulated to apply the recommended amount with a tint that distributes evenly on the face. It is also easy to see where you have applied, ensuring good coverage and protection.”

How much tinted sunscreen should you apply?

“You should apply the exact same amount as you would with your regular facial sunscreen,” explains Cleeve. That’s around a teaspoon’s worth - or two finger lengths of the formula.

Don’t forget to reapply your sunscreen on days when there are high levels of UV. Dermatologists recommend topping up your sunscreen every three hours, or immediately after sweating or being in water.

Three tinted sunscreens, tried and recommended by us