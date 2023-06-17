The best tinted moisturizers with SPF for lightweight coverage and glowing skin

The best tinted moisturizers with SPF will provide a lightweight base and buildable coverage with the added bonus of a layer of sun protection.

While they don't replace the need to apply sunscreen, they're essentially a mixture of the best facial sunscreen and the best tinted moisturizer meaning they're the perfect summer base, especially if you're a fan of the no-makeup makeup look.

Tinted moisturizers with SPF protect your skin while also keeping it hydrated and nourished. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Asmi Sanghvi says tinted moisturizers with sunscreen guards our skin from our screens blue light.

"Tinted moisturizers are so important in today's world because the iron oxide that's used to create the tint helps protect our skin from harmful effects of blue light," Sanghvi says. "Non-tinted sunscreens do not block blue light, which comes from our computers, cell phones, and TVs, causing pigmentation and increased inflammation on our skin."

Not sure which is the best match for you? No worries. Whether you have naturally oily skin, sensitive skin, or suffer from hyperpigmentation, there's a tinted moisturizer with SPF for every skin concern. We tested a handful of the very best tinted moisturizers with sunscreen and rounded up our top favorites.

How we tested the best tinted moisturizers with SPF

When testing the best-tinted moisturizers with SPF, we included sunscreens with an SPF of 20 or more. We also paid close attention to how nourished our skin felt throughout the day, the texture, how easy it was to blend into our skin, and how it wore throughout the day. Finally, we also looked closely at the skin-benefiting ingredients and whether or not the brand had a broad shade range.

The best tinted moisturizers with SPF, chosen by our beauty team

1. Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Best tinted moisturizer with SPF overall Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $30 / £29 SPF: 20 Shades available: 24 Extra features: Formulated with vitamin E, vegan and cruelty-free Today's Best Deals View at Sephora Reasons to buy + Moisturizes and softens skin + Lightweight with medium coverage + Blurs imperfections + Formulated with Vitamin E Reasons to avoid - None, we love it!

Rare Beauty's tinted moisturizer has enough coverage to be the best foundation with SPF but is so lightweight it feels like a second skin. With a formula of SPF 20, vitamin E, and the brand's signature botanical blend of lotus, gardenia, and white lily, my skin was left protected and feeling beautifully smooth.

So what makes this our overall favorite moisturizer with SPF? For starters, it blurs our acne marks and hyperpigmentation like no other, layers well with other skincare products, has a diverse range of shades, and gives us a gorgeous glowy, and radiant finish. And although this tinted moisturizer is full of pigment and is a bit thicker than your average face moisturizer, you don't have to worry about picking up the best foundation brush. The moisturizer comes in a squeeze tube, allowing you to easily apply the product directly on your face and blend it with your fingertips.

If you're looking for a tinted moisturizer with SPF that gives you a natural "your skin but better" finish, nourishes the skin, and blurs imperfections, we highly recommend adding Rare Beauty's tinted moisturizer to your makeup bag.

2. Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Best tinted moisturizer with SPF for sensitive skin Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $32 / £31 SPF: 30 Shades available: 17 Extra features: 100% mineral sunscreen, prickly pear, aloe vera Today's Best Deals View at Revolve View at Amazon View at Sephora Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Made for sensitive skin + Accepted by the National Eczema Association + Smooth finish with a sheer to light coverage Reasons to avoid - Not the best option for those wanting more coverage

If you have sensitive skin, Tower 28's tinted sunscreen was made just for you. Dermatologist-tested and accepted by the National Eczema Association, you can feel confident applying this to your skin knowing you won't experience any breakouts. But if you need more persuading, I tested this tinted sunscreen on my sensitive skin for nearly a week and experienced nothing but smooth skin with a pretty, sheer finish.

Like Rare Beauty's tinted moisturizer, this product comes in a squeeze tube, allowing you to dispense a few drops on your face (a little goes a long way) and massage the tinted sunscreen into your skin using your fingertips. After applying just one layer, I noticed how it evened out my skin tone and gave me a radiant, sheer finish, but it didn't cover any of my acne scars. But if you want medium coverage, the brand recommends using a beauty sponge or brush, which definitely makes a difference. However, if your reasoning in getting a tinted moisturizer is to have a natural "skin but better" finish, applying it with a brush makes your finish less dewy and a bit cakeier.

Overall, this is an excellent product for someone who prefers a light-tinted moisturizer and wants to incorporate SPF into their beauty routine. It has many shades to choose from and is made with ingredients to soothe and repair the skin, such as aloe vera and prickly pear. Plus, it's a female-founded beauty brand you can support!

3. Morphe Glowstunner Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 Best glowing tinted moisturizer with SPF Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $18 / £18 SPF: 30 Shades available: 14 Extra features: Hydrates up to 24 hours, formulated with vitamin E, glycerin and hyaluronic acid Today's Best Deals View at Ulta Beauty Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Hydrating + Gives you a natural glowy finish + Formulated with glycerin and hyaluronic acid + Reef safe Reasons to avoid - Easily transfers onto clothing after applying - Not the best for those who want more coverage

This is a tinted moisturizer I can't seem to put down, and it has replaced my favorite foundation for the summer. Morphe gives you exactly what they promised, a hydrating, natural glow that brightens and evens your complexion.

I've been wearing this moisturizer for over a month, and every time I leave the house, I get so many compliments on my makeup and how I'm literally glowing when in actuality, it's just the Morphe Glowstunner SPF 30 Tinted Moisturizer. After blending the tinted moisturizer with my fingertips, my cheekbones are shined and glowing, and my blemishes are blurred.

The moisturizer comes in a pump squeeze tube, which we loved! And its formula isn't as thick as Rare Beauty, so you don't have to be too generous when applying it to your face. And if you want more coverage, you definitely can layer it up and still achieve a radiant, no-makeup makeup look.

4. Milk Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30 Best tinted moisturizer with SPF for on the go Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $42 / £39 SPF: 30 Shades available: 14 Extra features: Formulated with avocado, grape seed, mandarin, jojoba, and olive oils Today's Best Deals View at Sephora View at Sephora View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Gives you a dewy and radiant finish + Quick and easy to apply + Rollerball applicator makes it easy to apply on the go + Refillable Reasons to avoid - Has a scent - Pricey

From its unique rollerball packaging to its hydrating and dewy finish to its high SPF of 30, the Milk Sunshine Skin Tint is a beauty product everyone should add to their makeup bag. Its slim, pen-like bottle makes it super portable and easy to toss in just about any purse and apply while on the go.

I love the idea of a rollerball applicator with a click pen bottom. This kept me from applying an excessive amount of product and only dispensing what was needed. Once your face is covered with dots of skin tint, the brand says you can use your fingertips or a beauty sponge to blend. I found blending with my fingers gave me a more radiant and hydrating finish, plus its texture is more on the watery side, so you won't be scrubbing your hands from thick makeup.

This skin tint is vegan and cruelty-free and formulated with hydrating and moisturizing ingredients such as grapeseed, avocado, mandarin, jojoba, and olive oils. And although the product is free of parabens and silicone, it does have a fragrance. So if you're looking for a fragrance-free SPF-tinted moisturizer, I recommend snagging the Morphe Glowstunner. It has the same SPF amount, gives you a radiant, sheer finish, and is fragrance-free.

5. Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream Best budget tinted moisturizer with SPF Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $8.99 / £14.29 SPF: 30 Shades available: 5 Extra features: None Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Target View at Ulta Beauty Reasons to buy + Hydrates and blurs blemishes + Lightweight + Glowy, sheer finish + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Only has five shades

The iconic Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream gave me all the nostalgic feels of high school when I first started to wear makeup and didn't want anything too extreme. Yes, we know this is technically a BB cream, but its SPF protection, glowy, sheer finish, and hydrating ingredients made it one of the best tinted moisturizers with SPF. It's the perfect option for those who want an affordable, lightweight tinted cream that adds a little color and hydration to your skin.

This cream has a watery texture that makes it easy to apply and blend with your fingertips, instantly giving you a hydrated, sheer finish with a subtle glow. I love how the product feels on the face and gives you a natural, clean look, but unfortunately, the brand has yet to broaden the product's shade range.

6. Supergoop! CC Screen SPF 50 PA +++ Best CC cream with SPF Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $44 / £43 SPF: 50 Shades: 15 Extra features: PA+++, formulated with Irish moss and red seaweed extract Today's Best Deals View at Revolve View at Amazon View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Has a daily broad spectrum with a high SPF of 50 + 100% mineral CC cream + Conceals and nourishes skin + Smoothens skin Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have many dark shades

Supergoop! is home to the best SPF-protected beauty and skincare products. So it was no surprise that this one made the list.

If you're looking for an SPF-tinted moisturizer with maximum coverage but still gives you a hydrating, skin-like finish, I highly recommend snagging a bottle of Supergoop! Mineral CC CreamSPF 50. It's the highest SPF in our guide and has a high UVA protection of three.

This cream is formulated with non-nano zinc oxide titanium dioxide, apple extract, Irish moss and red seaweed extract that works together to protect, smoothen, and nourish the skin. Imagine your favorite concealer with sunscreen; that's exactly what you get with this CC screen. After applying just a fingertip of product to my face (a little goes a long way), I was not only shocked by how soft and buttery it left my face but that it covered my hyperpigmentation with just one layer.

Unfortunately, this CC cream doesn't have a wide range of dark shades, with my shade (426W) barely matching. So, if you have a deeper skin tone but still want a tinted moisturizer with a pretty high SPF that's made with sensitive skin-friendly "clean" ingredients, I recommend Tower 28's SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen.

7. Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 Best universal tinted sunscreen Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $36 / £30 SPF: 30 Shades available: One universal shade Extra features: Formulated with sunflower shoot extract, raspberry seed oil, and aloe vera leaf/grape juice extract Today's Best Deals View at Sephora View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ultra hydrating + Glowy finish + Chemical-free sunscreen + Universal tint + Suitable for all skin types Reasons to avoid - Might not be ideal for those wanting more coverage

Looking for a moisturizer that's slightly tinted and UVA/UVB protected? Consider adding Drunk Elephant's Umbra Tinte Daily Defense SPF 30 to your cart. With one universal shade, this is our guide's most skin-like tinted moisturizer that still blurs imperfections.

For some added moisture, I prepped my skin with Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream and applied this tinted sunscreen on top. After blending it with my fingertips, I was highly impressed by how hydrated and bright my face looked. So it's safe to say this SPF cream layers beautifully with other skincare and beauty products.

Along with its long list of nourishing, skin-benefiting ingredients, this tinted cream is formulated with zinc oxide, a physical alternative to a chemical sunscreen that sits on the skin and bounces the sun's rays off the skin. It's the perfect beauty item to add to your summer skincare routine.

Although its universal tint blurred my blemishes, it doesn't give you the most coverage. So if you're looking for a tinted moisturizer with a bit more pigment and coverage but still gives you a radiant, glowy finish, I recommend snagging the Morphe Glowstunner or Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer.

8. Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue Natural Matte Tinted Moisturizer Best tinted moisturizer with SPF for oily and combination skin Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $37(US only) SPF: 30 Shades available: 20 Extra features: Formulated with hyaluronic acid, hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested Today's Best Deals View at Ulta Beauty Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Mattifying and moisturizing + Blurs blemishes and pores + Oil-free + Mineral-based UVA/UVB sun protection Reasons to avoid - Might not be ideal for those wanting more coverage

Bare Minerals is known for its skin-benefiting and mineral beauty products that are formulated for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin, acne concerns, eczema, and more. So to create a curated list of the best-tinted moisturizers with SPF, we made sure to include a tinted moisturizer for every skin concern, such as Bare Mineral's SPF matte tinted moisturizer, perfect for those with oily and combination skin.

When I first applied this tinted moisturizer to my combination skin, I was a bit worried because it gave me the same dewy and radiant finish as the other tinted moisturizers in this guide, but after a couple of minutes, it dried down to the matte yet hydrating finish the brand promises. It feels amazing on the skin, its formula is super lightweight, buildable and breathable, and the best part is it has a mineral SPF of 30.

So if you're looking for a mattifying SPF-tinted moisturizer that still nourishes and hydrates the skin, this is your perfect match!

How to choose the best tinted moisturizer with SPF

Both celebrity makeup artist Elaina Badro and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Asmi Sanghvi say choosing the best tinted moisturizer with SPF all boils down to beneficial ingredients and its SPF count. Below are a few things to consider when choosing your perfect match: