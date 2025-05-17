I couldn't find a sunscreen that worked well underneath makeup, until I tried this affordable buy
Finally! A lightweight formula that offers sun protection without causing my makeup to crumble off my face
If you were to ask me my number one sunscreen bugbear, you'd get the same answer every time - that it causes my makeup to ball up, crumble and flake.
As a beauty writer, I am lucky enough to test an array of the best facial sunscreens, meaning I know a quality formula when I try one, whether that's one of the best sunscreens for oily skin or best sunscreens for sensitive skin. After years of struggling to find a formula that works for my sensitive, combination skin and doesn't pill underneath my makeup, I've finally found 'the one'.
Boasting a lightweight formula that offers broad-spectrum protection from the sun's harmful UV rays, BYOMA's all-new Ultralight Face Fluid has quickly become my go-to for ensuring my complexion is protected whilst wearing makeup - and, spoiler, it doesn't cause any pilling.
The affordable SPF I rely on for seamless makeup
I have a love-hate relationship with sunscreens. Although I know it's essential to wear SPF every day, I've always struggled to find a formula that met all my wants and needs. So, I must admit I was sceptical when this formula landed on my desk ahead of its launch, however, it answered all my sunscreen dreams.
Despite being new to the market, it seems as though I'm not the only fan of this sunscreen, as it has already amassed a plethora of highly-rated reviews from its customers, too.
RRP: £14.99
This peach-hued lightweight SPF 50 fluid is not only designed to deliver broad spectrum protection for the skin, but also works to hydrate, soothe and boost the skin barrier. Forget unwanted greasiness and white casts, this sunscreen is packed full of hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and Cera-Sun Technology to help calm, restore and reduce redness for a healthy, protected glow.
Sunscreens so often leave my complexion looking overly greasy and cause any products placed on top to slip and slide around throughout the day. I've also never found a sunscreen formula that doesn't cause my makeup to pill and crumble, which has become such a bugbear of mine.
I'm pleased to announce that all changed when I tried this BYOMA formula. It's great on no-makeup days, thanks to its peach-tinted hue that ensures a seamless blend without leaving behind any white streaks. But it is most impressive when worn underneath makeup.
This easy-to-handle fluid formula quickly absorbs into the complexion, delivering a hydrated finish so lightweight that you can't feel it on the skin. In turn, this makes for the perfect base to apply makeup, without causing any pilling (hurrah).
Unlike other fluid sunscreen formulas, this option isn't too runny, which makes it easier to handle and apply. However, it is worth noting that it does have a slight sunscreen scent, but it is subtle and reminds me of days spent on a sunny beach. Plus, it doesn't have the typical sunscreen feel of an SPF, so I can happily overlook the scent for this.
How to apply BYOMA Ultralight Face Fluid
If you're wondering whether to apply sunscreen or moisturiser first, you'll want to treat any sunscreen as the last step in your skincare routine. It's worth noting that the brand recommends applying the sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure, so you'll want to keep this in mind to give the product enough time to deliver the correct level of protection.
I use its handy nozzle to squeeze the formula directly onto each section of my face, before blending it in with my fingers. If you're planning on wearing makeup over the top, it's wise to allow the products ample time to absorb into the complexion before doing so - this will help prevent any pilling or crumbling.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
