These are the best Diptyque perfumes to invest in, according to a beauty editor

For those on the hunt for a luxurious perfume to add to their collection, or who have decided it’s time for a new signature scent, the best Diptyque perfumes are without doubt a solid choice. The brand has a long history of creating interesting, inspiring and iconic scents that are loved the world over.

Starting out as a bazaar in 1961, Diptyque evolved into a fragrance brand a few years later with the launch of the first Eau de Toilette, L’Eau – and they have been making some of the best perfumes for women and men ever since. It is truly a perfume house for the perfume lover, each fragrance with its own unique story. Take Orphéon, a fragrant imagining of the jazz bar next to the original Parisian boutique which was frequented by the three founders. Ilio, meanwhile is inspired by summers spent in the Mediterranean sunshine.

Today, there are dozens of Diptyque fragrances to choose from and it may be hard for a newcomer to the brand to settle on which to try first. To give you a fragrant starting point, a beauty editor has shared detailed reviews of 10 of the best scents housed in those iconic oval bottles...

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

The best Diptyque perfumes, tested by a beauty editor

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Diptyque )

1. Diptyque Do Son Eau de Parfum Best tuberose Diptyque perfume Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP : $210 / £148 for 75ml Top notes: Rose, iris Middle notes: Tuberose Base notes: Musk, benzoin Available in: Eau de Toilette, Eau de Parfum, solid perfume Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at NET-A-PORTER View at Bergdorf Goodman Reasons to buy + Fabulously floral with a little sweetness + Wears well throughout the day + Available in both Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum to suit all preferences Reasons to avoid - Quite sweet, which won't be to all tastes

Seriously intoxicating, Do Son is another fragrance that is inspired by one of the founders’ experiences, of childhood summers spent in the picturesque Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. Tuberose really takes center stage in this fragrance, a sweet and floral affair, paired with orange blossom and jasmine on a base of amberwood. It’s fresh and delicate but can still be detected on the skin later in the day, making it one of the best floral fragrances.

Our tester would describe this particular perfume as having an addictive quality, though it is rather sweet. If you prefer something richer or spicier, it won’t be to your tastes, but for those who like something that’s more elevated than your classic floral fragrance, we thnk this will have your friends and family asking, “what perfume are you wearing?” AKA, the ultimate fragrance compliment.

(Image credit: Diptyque )

2. Diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum Best woody Diptyque perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP : $220 / £148 for 75ml Top notes : Juniper berries Middle notes: Jasmine Base notes: Tonka bean, cedar Available in: Eau de parfum, solid perfume Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Bergdorf Goodman Reasons to buy + Deliciously addictive + Woodier notes are well balanced with jasmine and tonka bean + Good staying power Reasons to avoid - Won't suit those who don't like woodier fragrances

Our tester absolutely loves woody fragrances, so this particular Diptyque scent is one of her favorites. Despite this, we would say that it is also a scent for people who don’t like “traditionally” woody perfumes. Along with the classic and well-recognized cedar at the heart of this fragrance, Orphéon has the sweet added depth of tonka bean and a little jasmine. Thanks to these richer notes, we found it lasted for most of the day on the skin.

Created to mark the brand's 60th anniversary, this fragrance is inspired by the Parisian jazz bar of the same name that was regularly visited by Diptyque’s three founders, and to that end the scent features subtle powdery and tobacco notes, too, in a nod to the nightclub. Though this unisex fragrance is inspired by nightlife, it doesn’t feel like an “evening only” fragrance – though its smoky and woody depth definitely lends itself well to these occasions!

(Image credit: Diptyque )

3. Diptyque Eau des Sens Eau de Toilette Best citrus Diptyque perfume Specifications RRP : $175 / £125 for 100ml Top notes: Orange blossom, bitter orange Middle notes: Juniper berry Base notes: Patchouli, Angelica root Available in: Eau de Toilette Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom View at Neiman Marcus View at Bergdorf Goodman Reasons to buy + Mouthwateringly fruity + Smells like a sun-drenched holiday Reasons to avoid - Only available as an Eau de Toilette

Eau des Sens is a mouthwatering scent thanks to the orange blossom, bitter orange and juniper berries, the fruitiness of which makes it feel distinctly summery. Our tester definitely found it to be quite sweet, though warming patchouli also comes out in the dry-down, and it’s extremely wearable.

As is the case with any Eau de Toilette, the concentration of perfume ingredients is less than you’ll find in an Eau de Parfum (something that also means these fragrances have a smaller price tag), but we could still detect its freshness after a couple of hours of the initial application. We wouldn’t recommend it to those looking for something rich, opulent, and spicy – look out for Tam Dao or Eau Nabati later in our guide for this kind of scent – but if your preferred vibe is fresh and fruity we’re sure it’ll be a welcome addition to your perfume collection.

(Image credit: Diptyque )

4. Diptyque Tam Dao Eau de Parfum Best spicy Diptyque perfume Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP : $220 / £148 for 75ml Top notes : Cypress Middle notes: Sandalwood, cedar Base notes: Amber, spices, white musk Available in: Eau de Toilette, Eau de Parfum Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Nordstrom View at NET-A-PORTER Reasons to buy + Spicy opening + Relaxing and sophisticated qualities + Lovely dry-down and staying power Reasons to avoid - Spicy and woody notes won't be to all tastes

With a spicy opening, Tam Dao is all comforting sandalwood, cypress and cedar, making for a fragrant and woody affair. Our expert tested the Eau de Parfum, which settled down to a warm, incense-like base, though this scent is also available in Eau de Toilette for those who want something lighter.

We very much think that any fragrance can be worn at any time of year, if that’s what you like, but the spicy and slight richness to this scent may lend itself better to the fall or winter months, for those who like to match their perfume to the seasons. Either way, we found that it has a truly relaxing and comforting quality to it, that it lasts well throughout the day with a nice sillage, and has a real air of sophistication thanks to its depth.

(Image credit: Diptyque)

5. Diptyque Ilio Eau de Toilette Best fruity Diptyque perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP : $175 / £125 for 100ml Top notes : Prickly pear Middle notes: Bergamot, jasmine Base notes: Iris Available in: Eau de Toilette Today's Best Deals View at Saks Fifth Avenue Preorder at Bergdorf Goodman View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sweet and juicy + Smells like the Mediterranean sunshine + Lasts reasonably well for an EDT Reasons to avoid - Limited edition; only available in summer

Ilio is truly a summertime spritzer. Like Fleur de Peau, it has a kind of fizzy quality to it, though it is very different from that floral and fruity concoction. Very sweet, juicy prickly pear hits you immediately with the first spritzes of Ilio, which soon develops into a light floral mix of bergamot, jasmine and iris.

Having previously taken this fragrance to a Greek island, our tester deems it the perfect accompaniment to a summer holiday in the Med – not totally surprising considering that’s the very inspiration for this Diptyque fragrance. It is, however, a limited edition scent for the summer, and while it returns each year with a fresh design, this particular illustration will only be available in 2023. If ever there was a sign to add to basket…

(Image credit: Diptyque )

6. Diptyque Philosykos Eau de Parfum Best aromatic Diptyque perfume Specifications RRP : $220 / £148 for 75ml Top notes : Fig leaf Middle notes: Green notes Base notes: Fig tree, black pepper Available in: Eau de Toilette, Eau de Parfum, solid perfume Today's Best Deals View at NET-A-PORTER Reasons to buy + Very fresh and green + Fruity, woody, with a little sweetness + Available in different perfume concentrations Reasons to avoid - Didn't last as long as other EDPs on our tester, but this varies person to person

If we had to give provide you with a scented visual metaphor for Philosykos, it would be picking a fig straight from the tree and cutting into it. There’s an instant freshness that comes with the first spray, something that reminded us of cut grass, but that later settles into a slightly sweet, green, figgy-woody concoction on the skin. Fig is the main note in one of the best Diptyque candles, so if you’re an existing fan of the Figuier candle, this perfume will be right up your street.

In our opinion, this is a well-rounded scent that suits all seasons, though for our tester it didn’t last quite as long as some of the other EDTs she tested (though it’s important to note fragrances can vary hugely in how long they last person to person). Nevertheless, it’s easy to see why this is one of the best-selling scents from the brand.

(Image credit: Diptyque )

7. Diptyque L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette Best musk Diptyque perfume Specifications RRP : $175 / £125 for 100ml Top notes: White musks, rice steam Middle notes: Mimosa Base notes: Blonde woods Available in: Eau de Toilette Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Neiman Marcus Reasons to buy + Subtle and warming + Deliciously musky Reasons to avoid - Only available in Eau de Toilette

All white musk and blonde woods, one of Diptyque’s newest fragrances for 2023 is an extremely light woody floral scent, cut with just a touch of sweetness. We found that it’s extremely wearable, and would make a great perfume to wear every day. While our tester didn’t do so for the purpose of this feature, we imagine that it would also layer well with other fragrances, should you wish to dial things up for an evening occasion, for example.

As an Eau de Toilette, L’Eau Papier is understandably lighter than some of the brand’s richer Eau de Parfums, but it also doesn't have a particularly high sillage or project that far – meaning other people won’t be able to smell it on you unless they are stood fairly close to you. We still rate it very highly, however, if you like the idea of a “skin scent” for day-to-day.

(Image credit: Diptyque )

8. Diptyque Eau Nabati Eau de Parfum Best amber Diptyque perfume Specifications RRP : $270 / £210 for 75ml Top notes: Bergamot Middle notes: Petitgrain, immortelle Base notes: Balsam, cedar Today's Best Deals View at Diptyque View at Neiman Marcus View at Bergdorf Goodman Reasons to buy + Good projection + Lasts very well on the skin Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Rich and opulent, but not too heavy thanks to the fresh and green notes which balance it out, Eau Nabati is another newcomer to the brand. Ambery notes are paired with the citrusy freshness of bergamot and petitgrain, conjuring a stroll through a warm and fragrant garden.

Our tester was very impressed by its lasting power, which was arguably highest of all of those she tested, and its a fragrance that really wafts around for other people to enjoy, too. This scent is undoubtedly luxurious, something that is also reflected in its higher price tag – but we are sure you'll deem it worth it if amber fragrances are your favorite olfactory family.

(Image credit: Diptyque)

9. Diptyque Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum Best fruity floral Diptyque perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP : $210 / £148 for 75ml Top notes: Pink pepper, bergamot Middle notes: Turkish rose, iris Base notes: Musk, leather, ambergris Available in: Eau de Parfum Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Bergdorf Goodman View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Lingers for a long time + Floral notes are well-balanced + Would make a great signature perfume Reasons to avoid - Only available as an Eau de Parfum

Fleur de Peau opens with an almost fizzy quality thanks to the fruity and floral notes of iris, pear and ambrette, extracted from hibiscus flowers. It has a slight sweetness to it, never too sickly, and there’s also something very comforting about it. It also strikes a good balance that we couldn’t categorize it as being particularly wintery or summery, making it a great fruity and floral number.

Better still, this is no light floral fragrance that’s gone within the hour, as we found that it has an impressive staying power on the skin – the musky and almost creamy base was still very much detectable hours later. If you like flowery fragrances that have a bit more complexity to them than purely floral notes, we think this would make a gorgeous signature scent for you.

(Image credit: Diptyque)

10. Diptyque Eau Capitale Eau de Parfum Best chypre Diptyque perfume Specifications RRP : $220 / £148 for 75ml Top notes : Bergamot, pink pepper Middle notes : Rose Base notes : Patchouli Available in : Eau de Parfum, solid perfume Today's Best Deals View at Neiman Marcus View at Amazon View at Bergdorf Goodman Reasons to buy + Lasts well + Floral and earthy, thanks to the rose and patchouli + Perfectly captures the French capital Reasons to avoid - Won't those who prefer something lighter or citrus-based

Last but by no means least is Eau Capitale, which we would describe as being like the city of Paris, bottled. A classic chypre fragrance – and a strong choice for those who like perfumes with patchouli – it’s a little punchy, opening with slightly zingy bergamot and pink pepper before wearing down to its earthy, floral character, which is down to the rose and patchouli at the heart of this scent.

It has decent staying power and our tester has been complemented many a time when wearing this fragrance. While it’s by no means overpowering, it goes without saying that wouldn’t suit those who know they aren’t keen on patchouli, or who might prefer something very fruity or citrus-based. Overall, though, we think the Diptyque’s perfume tribute to the French capital is pretty perfect.

How we tested the best Diptyque perfumes

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

In order to compile a thorough guide to these scents, our expert tested a broad range of Diptyque perfumes, including both long-time best sellers and newer releases, from different olfactory families. During the testing process, our contributing beauty editor took all of the following factors into account.

Olfactory family

How it smelled initially, as well as within the first hour of wear

How long it lasted on the skin

Projection

Sillage

Whether it felt particularly suited to one season, or year-round wear

When comparing fragrances from different brands we would usually take packaging into account, but of course, the best Diptyque perfumes are all housed in beautifully illustrated oval bottles. This deserves some recognition, as it definitely contributes to the luxurious feel of the brand and adds to each fragrance's uniqueness.

How to choose the best Diptyque perfumes

Fragrance is arguably the most subjective of all beauty purchases, but we can give you a few starting points to help you find the best Diptyque perfume for you, along with our in-depth reviews above.

Think about your favorite perfumes: If you know you prefer certain kinds of scents, consider this before you begin browsing. Knowing the olfactory families you are drawn to will give you a starting place with Diptyque

If you know you prefer certain kinds of scents, consider this before you begin browsing. Knowing the olfactory families you are drawn to will give you a starting place with Diptyque Visit a Diptyque counter or boutique: Fragrance advisers have a wealth of knowledge and know the brand's fragrances inside out. Tell them a bit about what you want from your new fragrance and they'll be able to suggest a few different options that you should like.

Fragrance advisers have a wealth of knowledge and know the brand's fragrances inside out. Tell them a bit about what you want from your new fragrance and they'll be able to suggest a few different options that you should like. Test the fragrances IRL: Once you like a perfume you've sprayed on a blotter, then be sure to test it on your own skin, as fragrances can smell completely different, wearer to wearer.

What is the best-selling Diptyque perfume?

Diptyque has not disclosed which of its fragrances is the overall best-seller, but Do Son, Philosykos, Eau des Sens, Orphéon, and Fleur de Peau are all named being the most popular on the brand’s website.

What is Diptyque's signature scent?

It’s difficult to choose just one scent that perfectly captures the brand, though the best-sellers are all very recognizable as being Diptyque fragrances. Strong contenders are without question Philosykos and Do Son, though L’Eau, L’Autre, and L’Eau Trois are the brand’s three oldest fragrances, launched in 1968, 1973, and 1975, respectively.

What's the longest-lasting Diptyque perfume?

We found that those scents with richer notes, such as Tam Dao, Eau Capitale or Eau Nabati, for example, tend to last longer on the skin than lighter concoctions. It also goes without saying that Eau de Parfum will last longer than Eau de Toilette, as the former has higher concentration of perfume ingredients. But, of course, the very best way to see which is the longest-lasting Diptyque perfume for you is to try a few in-person and see how long they last on your own skin.