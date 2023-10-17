The best Tom Ford perfumes for luxurious spritzing every time

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A brand with a luxurious reputation that precedes it, wearing the best Tom Ford perfumes will often have you raking in compliments. But if you're new to the brand it can be helpful to have some understanding of its best-selling scents to give you a starting point when fragrance shopping – which is why our expert has reviewed them for you.

Ask any fragrance expert for brand recommendations as a starting point for the best perfume for women, and Tom Ford will invariably come up. Scents like Black Orchid and Soleil Blanc are well-known scents and that make great signatures, and when a new scent launches fragrance enthusiasts are always desperate to get their hands on it for a spritz.

Having worn perfume for almost half her life, as well as being a beauty editor with years of experience testing fragrances as part of her career, our contributing beauty expert knows a thing or two about what makes a great one. Ahead, she has reviewed some of the best Tom Ford perfumes to help you find the one that suits you perfectly.

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

The best Tom Ford perfumes, reviewed by a beauty editor

(Image credit: Tom Ford)

1. Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Best Tom Ford perfume overall Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP : £106 / $155 for 50ml Top notes: Jasmine, blackcurrant, bergamot Middle notes: Black orchid, lotus, spices Base notes: Patchouli, vetiver, sandalwood, incense Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Macy's View at Saks Fifth Avenue Reasons to buy + Well balanced floral, fruity and spicy notes will appeal to many + Dries down nicely and wears fairly well Reasons to avoid - Very popular, if you're someone who wants something more unique

It is practically impossible to choose the best Tom Ford perfumes overall; perfume is extremely subjective and each one is so distinct that they can't exactly be pitted together in the same way that, say the best red lipstick could. But Black Orchid's crowd-pleasing reputation is certainly a testament to what a great, timeless fragrance it is.

The perfect balance of sweet, fruity, and spicy, it's rich but not too rich, has depth but isn't overpowering, and makes a great signature scent. We found that it wears fairly well throughout the day – though we wouldn't stretch to say that it's exceptionally long-lasting – and it works brilliantly as a day-to-night fragrance.

(Image credit: Tom Ford )

2. Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Eau de Parfum Best amber Tom Ford perfume Specifications RRP : £220 / $295 for 50ml Top notes: Cardamom, bergamot Middle notes: Ylang ylang, jasmine Base notes: Amber, tonka bean, coconut Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Macy's View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Addictive scent that smells like holidays + Very uplifting + Sweet, but not sickly Reasons to avoid - Not super long-wearing

The phrase "like sunshine, bottled" is kind of overused, which is a shame because it is a perfect way to describe the uplifting summery scent that is Soleil Blanc. A personal favourite of our tester, it's another that's slightly sweet, thanks to its coconut and tonka base, but not too sickly. Perfumes that are marketed as scents for summer or that try to capture its essence can be very heavy on the coconut, but that definitely isn't the case here – put simply, it's just deliciously warming.

It doesn't last as long as some other Tom Ford scents, such as the richer Ombré Leather, for example, but it's one that we think you'll be happy to top a little later in the day. In our opinion, it's a real mood-boosting fragrance and one that's almost guaranteed to earn you compliments. Just a delight.

(Image credit: Tom Ford )

3. Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum Best citrus Tom Ford perfume Specifications RRP : £220 / $295 for 50ml Top notes: Bergamot, lemon, mandarin Middle notes: Neroli, orange flower, lavender Base notes: Amber, rosemary Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom View at Amazon View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Almost mouthwatering with a real burst of citrus notes + Neroli is the star of the show, but not overpowering Reasons to avoid - You could say that it lends itself better to the summer months than winter

Neroli Portofino is kind of synonymous with citrus perfumes. Conjuring the Italian Riviera, when we first spritzed this bright turquoise bottle a real refreshing burst of lemon, orange, and mandarin immediately hit us. This lasts with the initial wear, but at the same time, Neroli is very much the central note that comes through and remains.

If you're somebody who likes to match their fragrance to the seasons, we'd note that it could be argued that this lends itself well to the summer months, but equally, we don't think the time of year should ever stop someone from wearing their favourite scent year-round.

(Image credit: Tom Ford)

4. Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Wood Eau de Parfum Best woody Tom Ford perfume Specifications RRP : £220 / $295 for 50ml Top notes: Cardamom, rose wood Middle notes: Oud wood, sandalwood, vetiver Base notes: Amber, tonka bean Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Macy's View at Saks Fifth Avenue Reasons to buy + Warming and slightly spicy + Oozes luxury + Great unisex option Reasons to avoid - May be too heavy for year-round wear

The best oud perfumes feel so luxurious, and Oud Wood is no exception – as its name suggests, this scent is centred around this precious ingredient. Opening with fragrant cardamom and rosewood, the oud and sandalwood then emerge, giving this scent a calming quality, before it wears down to its ambery base.

Despite its rich-sounding composition, Oud Wood is actually on the delicate side and would make a great signature scent for just about anyone; it's neither strongly masculine nor feminine. Those who don't like to wear spicy and woody fragrances year-round may find that this suits the colder months, but it's so wearable and was one of our tester's favourites of all those featured in this guide.

(Image credit: Tom Ford )

5. Tom Ford Soleil de Feu Eau de Parfum Best spicy Tom Ford perfume Specifications RRP : £220 / $295 for 50ml Top notes: Bergamot, violet leaf, spices Middle notes: Tuberose, benzoin Base notes: Sandalwood, cacao absolute Today's Best Deals View at Macy's View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Incredibly warming + Opens with a spicy burst Reasons to avoid - Will be too spicy for some

Another newcomer to the brand's fragrant line-up, if Soleil Blanc smells like the summer sunshine, Soleil de Feu is the spicy autumn-ready sunset. It's like the fragrant version of being wrapped in a warming hug. Opening with an explosion of spicy notes alongside bergamot and lavender, it develops to a warm ambery dry-down complete with sandalwood, tuberose, and benzoin.

The spiciness won't suit those who like the best fruity perfumes or those that are heavily floral, for example, but it's incredibly unique and great for wearing at this time of year as we move into the colder months.

(Image credit: Tom Ford )

6. Tom Ford Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum Best long-lasting Tom Ford perfume Specifications RRP : £106 / $155 for 50ml Top notes: Cardamom Middle notes: Leather, jasmine sambac Base notes: Amber, patchouli, moss Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Macy's View at Saks Fifth Avenue Reasons to buy + Lasts an incredibly long time + Leather does not overpower Reasons to avoid - Leather perfumes won't appeal to all

Of all of the best Tom Ford perfumes our expert spritzed and wore during the testing period, this was the one that lasted the longest; not only was it noticeable throughout an entire evening, our tester could still detect it on her skin the following morning. The leather notes don't dominate or overpower; it's an intense and sophisticated mix of this and jasmine sambac, patchouli, amber, and moss that really catches people's attention.

Despite some notes that may historically have been considered "masculine", it's very much a unisex option overall – for those who love fragrance layering, it could certainly be paired with another Tom Ford fragrance to add extra intensity and depth. We absolutely loved it.

(Image credit: Tom Ford)

7. Tom Ford Café Rose Eau de Parfum Best rose Tom Ford perfume Specifications RRP : £106 / $155 for 50ml Top notes: Turkish rose, coffee Middle notes: Bulgarian rose, ylang ylang Base notes: Sandalwood, cardamom, patchouli, coriander Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Rose notes are not at all powdery or soapy + Coffee makes it unique and unusual + Makes a lovely signature Reasons to avoid - Could be longer-lasting

The first thing that struck us about Café Rose is its unique, dusky pink bottle, which makes it stand out in the line-up of best Tom Ford perfumes. Our tester has previously described this scent – one of the brand's most recent fragrance launches – as a rose perfume for those who don't like traditional rose perfumes.

This is rose but not as you know it; just the right amount of fragrant sweetness but not intensely powdery, and alongside an initial hit of coffee that makes it pretty unique. The rose remains before wearing down to a musky and warming base of sandalwood, patchouli, coriander, and cardamom, all while retaining a little sweetness. Ultimately? We rate it as extremely wearable and think it's a real crowd-pleaser.

(Image credit: Tom Ford )

8. Tom Ford F***ing Fabulous Eau de Parfum Best statement Tom Ford perfume Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP : £290 / $395 for 50ml Top notes: Lavender, clary sage Middle notes: Vanilla, leather, almond Base notes: Tonka bean, white woods, leather, amber Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Macy's View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Complex, intense fragrance that packs a punch + Good sillage + Long-lasting Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

This is a perfume that will get you noticed. It is a real statement (and do note that the full product name isn't asterisked or crossed out on the actual bottle!). There are a lot of powerful notes at play here – lavender and clary sage through to vanilla, leather, woods, and tonka bean – but it's been expertly blended for a unique and punchy scent. We loved it, and it lasted several hours, but it isn't for the faint of heart.

Being from a luxurious brand, the best Tom Ford perfumes generally do come with a higher price tag, but this is even more expensive and not everybody will have quite this much budget to spend on a fragrance. But if you do and are in the market, we urge you to give this a spritz. It's almost guaranteed to get people asking which fragrance you're wearing.

(Image credit: Tom Ford )

9. Tom Ford Noir Eau de Parfum Best Tom Ford perfume for men Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP : £106 for 50ml (not widely available in the US) Top notes: Bergamot, verbena, pink pepper Middle notes: Black pepper, geranium, rose, clary sage Base notes: Amber, patchouli, vetiver, vanilla Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lingers for hours + Smells fresh and cool + Sexy masculine fragrance Reasons to avoid - Not as long-lasting as other Tom Ford fragrances

It's impossible to recommend just one of the best Tom Ford perfumes for men, as there are several brilliant options that would appeal to those who wear traditionally "masculine" scents – and they can, like many perfumes with patchouli, of course, be worn by any gender. But this is a particularly fresh and elegant scent that was created to capture the essence of "the Tom Ford man", so it really falls into the category of the best men's perfumes.

It opens with a real zing, thanks to citrus and peppery notes, wearing down as the minutes pass to reveal the warmth of vanilla, amber, vetiver, and patchouli for a fragrance that's warming and a little spicy. It would make a great choice for anybody who doesn't want something that's heavier on notes of tobacco or leather, for example – it's both sophisticated and cool, and we found it hard to fault!

How we tested the best Tom Ford perfumes

Ahead of writing this guide, our expert beauty-tester trialled a range of popular Tom Ford perfumes that included both long-time best-sellers and hero fragrances, as well as some new launches from 2023. Each fragrance was worn at least once, with the following factors all taken into account when she compiled her reviews:

Notes and fragrance family

How it smelt upon the first spritz

How it wore throughout the day

Projection and sillage

Price

FAQ

Does Tom Ford fragrance last? To some extent, this will vary a little depending on the particular fragrance you are wearing, not to mention that lasting time will differ from person to person due to variations in skin chemistry. But many Tom Ford fragrances do last well – for our tester, Ombré Leather lasted exceptionally well and was still detectable on her skin the following day. Impressive!

WhichTom Ford perfume is best for weddings? When it comes to wedding perfumes for brides it really is about a scent that is going to make you feel your best on your big day, and your decision may also depend on the time of year and the vibe of your wedding. Neroli Portofino or Soleil Blanc would be particularly great choices for a summer wedding, while Black Orchid is a popular signature perfume for women year-round.

What is the most popular Tom Ford men's perfume? Tom Ford's perfumes can all be worn by any gender, though some of the most popular and best-selling scents which could be classed as skewing more "masculine" include Ombré Leather, Noir, and Oud Wood.

Overall, it's fair to say that there's a Tom Ford fragrance for everyone, whether you're looking for something deep, intense and woody or a light, uplifting, summer-in-a-bottle kind of fragrance.