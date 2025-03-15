Mesmerising things to do in Georgia, the cool Caucasus country where Europe and Asia collide

Boasting over 1000 towering mountains often carpeted in a blanket of snow and split in two by the fast-running Kura River, the country of Georgia, right on the crossroads between Europe and Asia, deserves to be explored slowly, such is its vast array of intriguing sights.

The capital, Tbilisi, boasts impressive architecture, diverse attractions and stunning restaurants, while the Black Sea resort town of Batumi stuns with curious buildings and beach-front fun. Elsewhere, stunning scenery takes centre stage, especially around Ushguli, a remote fortified village worth journeying to, and Sighnaghi, also known as the city of love.

As well as being one of the prettiest hidden gems in Europe, there’s no shortage of mesmerising things to do and see in Georgia - here are our top picks, chosen after spending six weeks in the brilliantly fascinating country.

The best things to see and do in Georgia

Visit one of the highest permanently inhabited villages in Europe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An abundance of medieval fortified towers dot the picturesque village of Ushguli, sitting high at a heady altitude of 2,200 metres within the greater Caucasus mountain range. As one of the highest permanently inhabited villages in Europe, Ushguli is a photographer’s paradise since every street, building and field seems to be straight out of a fairytale book. Closer to the little-visited city of Kutaisi, then the country’s capital, Tbilisi, Ushguli rewards anyone curious enough to visit with charm, beauty and life-long memories.

Lonely Planet Georgia, Armenia & Azerbaijan, £16.99 | Amazon Discover popular and off the beaten track experiences in this comprehensive guide to Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Hike to The Mother Of Georgia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressed in traditional Georgian clothing, The Mother Of Georgia is a 20-metre tall aluminium sculpture holding a cup of wine in one hand (to welcome guests) and a sword in the other (for the unwelcome ones, referencing Georgia’s many previous oppressors). Designed by Georgian sculptor Elguja Amashukeli and built in 1958, the statue was erected on one of Tbilisi’s hills and has been watching over the city ever since. Cable cars depart for The Mother Of Georgia from Rike Park, or hike up from Old Tbilisi to enjoy memorable views of the entire town and surrounding countryside.

Take a trip to Katskhi Pillar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This unique Georgian landmark near the village of Katskhi features an ancient Orthodox church perched high on a rocky cliff in the Imereti region of the country. The 40 metre-high natural limestone monolith swirls in myth and legend, drawing pilgrims from across Georgia, each eager to see the spectacle for themselves. While it is now forbidden to climb to the very top of the pillar, visitors can reach the first level where it’s possible to pray and light a candle.

Head to the mountains to see a stunning 14th century church

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dawn light amplifies the glorious frozen Mount Kazbek with this 14th Century Tsminda Sameba Church at the forefront. Sat at 2200m above Kazbegi, in Gergeti, it doesn’t get much more beautiful than seeing these remote mountain villages, off season, with few other people around.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check into one of the most beautiful hotels in the country

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

After years of careful restoration, the building that houses stunning Tbilisi hotel, Unfound Door, showcases ceilings adorned with intricate gold paintings and Baroque-style angels watching down from above. Bedrooms are incredibly bright and decorated in earthy tones of fawn and deep forest green; while texture is added with sumptuous velvet fabrics. The downstairs restaurant is also worth checking out, whether you’re staying or not.

Stop by the Colchis Fountain of Kutaisi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This close-up view of Kutaisi’s Colchis fountain in the city’s central square, celebrates the country’s history with large-scale copies of incredible gold jewellery from the nearby archaeological site of Vani. As one of the city’s main attractions, it becomes aglow each night making the goats and sheep even more photogenic with its golden hue.

Step inside Tbilisi’s Sioni Cathedral of the Dormition

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Depicting biblical scenes and saints, the outstanding murals inside this breathtaking Eastern Orthodox church in central Tbilisi are worth a visit. The beauty of this sacred structure is truly stunning and sees a steady stream of locals and curious visitors flock to the city.

Hit the slopes

(Image credit: Rooms Kokhta)

For stunning scenery, fresh mountain air and lots of slopes without the crowds, make a beeline for Mount Kokhta, in the Borjomi district of Georgia. Popular for its dramatic scenery, endless hiking opportunities and horse riding, the mist-wrapped Bakuriani forest makes the ideal destination in both winter and summer months.

Admire Gelati Monastery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kutaisi’s Gelati Monastery is a medieval monastic complex founded in 1106 by King David IV. A true masterpiece of the Georgian Golden Age, this stunning piece of architecture is just one of the over 250 churches and monasteries that dot the landscape of the country, yet is one of the country's first. It’s worth heading inside, too, to view the pretty mosaic work depicting Mary and the baby Jesus.

Photograph epic street art

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

All over the country, from Tbilisi, to Batumi and Kutaisi, empty walls have been blessed with an array of amazing and incredibly detailed works of art from famed street artists from across the globe. This piece, found near the central market of Kutaisi, depicts a Georgian woman kneading dough and is by Ukrainian graffiti artist Sasha Korban.

Get lost in nature

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All over the country, there are endless beautiful hiking opportunities that afford out-of-this-world views, like Sno Valley in Kazbegi Sno village, around 150 km from Tbilisi. It's a great starting point from where the whimsical Caucasus mountains can be seen from pretty much every angle. There’s also a super interesting outdoor sculpture park nearby on the road to Juta - check it out if you’re in the area.

Try Georgian cuisine at Doli

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

This pretty restaurant in Telavi, a town at the gateway to one of the country’s most famed wine regions, serves up mouthwatering Georgian cuisine in photogenic surroundings. Doli's selection of local wines, shkmeruli (chicken slow-baked in a mixture of milk, garlic and spices), and the country’s famed Georgian salad made up of juicy tomatoes, cucumbers with the skin removed), fresh parsley, and crushed walnuts, dressed in nutty Kakhetian sunflower oil.

Listen to the polyphonic chant in Tbilisi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi, or Sameba as it’s also known is a must-visit attraction in the historic Avlabari neighbourhood of the country’s capital. As well as its beautiful gold spire, the interior can accommodate up to 10,000 people making it one of the largest cathedrals in the world. The cathedral’s own choir has studied and learnt a unique polyphonic chant dating all the way back to the Middle Ages - don’t miss it.

Eat churchkhela

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Churchkhela, Georgia’s famed traditional candy, homemade across the country, includes freshly crushed grape juice, flour and nuts – almonds, walnuts, or hazelnuts are most common. The cylindrical colourful sticks have a heavy texture but are delicious - try it from a country roadside stall or at Tbilisi’s fascinating Dezerter Bazaar.

Visit a traditional bathhouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tbilisi’s few remaining bathhouses provide a welcome retreat, especially during winter months when a blanket of snow quite often covers the stunning city. Follow the local’s lead by alternating between the hot and cool water or having a brisk scrub down once sufficiently steamed. Many of the remaining bathhouses are in the Old Tbilisi neighbourhood of Abanotubani. We like the spartan old-school joints best but there are a few touristy upgraded spaces, too.

Sleep in swish surroundings in Batumi

(Image credit: Rooms Batumi)

Without a doubt, the best hotel in Batumi is Rooms, a contemporary oasis with 70s style furnishings, large bedrooms with sweeping Black Sea views and a calm rooftop pool. Check in for a long weekend as there’s plenty to see and do in this curious resort town, along with lazing away in the gorgeous hotel itself. Don’t miss an expertly blended cocktail at the downstairs bar.

Photograph the colourful houses of Telavi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylish and colourful facades are in abundance in the old town of Telavi, making it worth a day trip from Tbilisi, a couple of hours away. Take a mini van or hire a driver, making time to check out the wonderful scenery along the way. The walkable town boasts a lively fruit and vegetable market, a few good restaurants and plenty of places to sample the stunning wine the area is so loved for.

Don’t miss Adjarian khachapuri

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the most famous dishes in Georgia, this filling, affordable and downright delicious dish cannot be missed when exploring the county. Formed into the shape of a boat and hailing from the Black Sea resort of Batumi, fresh dough is filled with tangy sulguni cheese, one whole egg yolk, and lots of golden butter. Wash it down with a glass of Georgian red wine.

Get curious in Tbilisi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From the timeworn buildings of Old Tbilisi, hiding impressive courtyards and contemporary Vera filled with hip coffee shops to the beguiling district of Saburtalo, Tbilisi enchants at every turn. Reclaimed factories have been turned into cool food markets while contemporary hotels impress with wonderful interiors and sublime service. There’s so much to see and do in Georgia’s capital, so get walking as it’s on foot that you'd best be able to soak in the sights and sounds of this enigmatic place.

Enjoy the kooky buildings of Batumi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Batumi Tower, a skyscraper with a Ferris wheel incorporated into the outer structure, a double helix building decorated with all the letters of the Georgian alphabet, a hotel that looks like a face and an unfinished housing complex adorned with armless angels. The best way to take in Batumi’s architecture is by strolling the cobbled and leafy streets of Old Batumi or taking a walk along the beachside promenade.

Stay in an ex publishing house

(Image credit: Stamba)

Stamba sitting in the heart of Tbilisi is a grand hotel housed in a brutalist building on Merab Kostava Street. Previously a publishing house, the metal runners that once took newspapers and pamphlets to be printed remain, hanging throughout the industrial structure. Centring around a leafy courtyard complete with a defunct electrical pylon, the 64 bedrooms are expansive and well-designed, with gorgeous antique parquet flooring, high ceilings, and unique works of art by local Georgian artists.

Say hi to Watermelon dog

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Street dogs are loved throughout the country of Georgia, each marked out by a bright yellow tag punctuating one of their ears. Looked after by the community, Tbilisi’s street dogs have become something of an attraction in recent years with each gaining its very own nickname. Watermelon dog, due to its rotund size, is always found sitting on the pavement opposite Hovhannes Tumanyan’s House.

Check out Tbilisi State Academy of Arts

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Hidden inside this grandiose building in Tbilisi are some of the most beautifully ornate rooms in the entire country. Ceilings are decorated with a myriad of swirls and intricate paintings, detailed mosaics punctuate walls and there’s even a few mirror adorned rooms that simply sparkle as well as sparking childlike joy. Buy a ticket upon entry and don’t forget your camera.

Take a trip to Zhinvali Reservoir

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The azure waters of Zhinvali Reservoir really are a sight to behold, along with the quaint village of Ananuri Village close by. It’s possible to rent boats at the shore for a different perspective of the lake, or simply hike the surrounding area for memorable views as far as the eye can see.

Watch Ali merge with Nino

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Created by Georgian sculptors Tamar Kvesitadze and Paata Sanaia, this Batumi monument comes alive each evening as two colossal figures, named Ali and Nino, move towards each other before merging into a single entity and passing through. A tribute to the novel Ali and Nino by Kurban Said, these two figures in love are often regarded as the Caucasian Romeo and Juliet, and a symbol of eternal love.

Slow down at Lopota Lake

(Image credit: Lopota Lake Resort & Spa)

Just a 30-minute drive from Telavi, Lopota Lake and Spa boasts eight swimming pools, a huge lake at its heart and is surrounded by forest that’s ideal for hiking in. Don’t forget to try a Slavik bath and the wine-tasting experience at Château Buera.

Fall in love with the city of love

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sighnaghi, nicknamed the city of love, sits on the eastern side of Georgia, perched high surrounded by fortress walls and with distant views of the Caucasus on clear days. A couple of days here can be well spent by eating, drinking, strolling and relaxing in scenes straight out of a fairytale book.

Try Khinkali

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Filled with meat, potato or cheese, Georgia’s handcrafted dough dumplings known as khinkali are one of the most famed dishes across the country. When eating khinkali (aside from the potato-filled variations), the trick is to pick up the khinkali by the stubby twist of dough, turn it over so the flat part is facing your mouth, and to bite a tiny hole in the base. From here it’s best to suck out the fragrant, delicious soup or broth, before biting into the dumplings and enjoying these perfect creations. Try them in any town, village or city across the country.

Go shopping at Dezerter Bazaar

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Tbilisi’s fascinating and lively Dezerter Bazaar sells everything your heart desires, from local seasonal fruits and vegetables, vintage clothes, homewares and knick knacks. Whether shopping or not, the place provides a great place to spend a few hours watching the world go by and there are a few good cafes nearby too.

Stroll around Kutaisi

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Worth a night or two, Kutaisi is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, and home to Bikentia’s Kebabery, a standing-only cafe beloved by the locals where you can feast on spicy kebabs and doorstop-sized slices of white bread. White Bridge, Picasso’s Boy, the Pano Kolkheti monument and Bagrati Cathedral are all worth stopping by, too.

Ride a cable car or funicular

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s no shortage of cable cars and funiculars in Georgia, thanks to the country's mountainous terrain. Tbilisi has a fair few, we like the one that runs from Mount Mtatsminda to Vilnius Square, or if you want to visit an extremely under the radar town, head to Chiatura, where you’ll find over ten Soviet-era cable cars, many unfortunately are defunct and rusted.

Visit the country’s largest tree

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

A huge 900-year-old tree, the largest in the country no less, can be found in Telavi, not too far from Tbilisi. Take a stroll from the town center to see it for yourself, before heading to Doli, a wonderful restaurant serving up delightful plates of well-prepared Georgian cuisine.