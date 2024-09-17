The best travel destinations for solo women, according to a solo travel expert

The amount of women embarking on solo travel jaunts, whether out of necessity or for the sheer thrill of it, is rising dramatically. Never have we had so much freedom, lust for adventure and inspiration, and honestly, it’s never been easier to book a trip and head off into the unknown - a passport and phone is pretty much all that’s needed.

Of course, solo travel is not a new phenomenon, there are plenty of inspiring women who helped shape the travel landscape before us. Think Martha Gelhorn and her often lonely experiences travelling solo through East Africa, as detailed in the fascinating book Travels With Myself and Another: Five Journeys from Hell and the mountaineer and explorer Gertrude Bell who undertook numerous desert expeditions through Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Iran at a time when society expected women to never stray from family life at home.

And while I’m not a fan of listing places specifically for women, since I believe that wherever a man can go we can go too, there are certainly countries that are harder for a woman to travel through alone. And unfortunately, there are still many precautions to be taken as a solo female traveller. Avoiding solo beach walks after dark goes without saying, as does walking anywhere alone late at night.

In countries where modest dress is required, it’s imperative to respect the cultural codes of conduct and for visits to remote archaeological sites, try to team up with a fellow traveller so you’re not vulnerable when far away from bustling or busy areas. But most of all it’s about common sense, and the same rules apply wherever you happen to be in the world.

Yet, regardless of how guarded women have to be when travelling solo, it’s important to stay open too, as meeting and talking to residents of the country you’re visiting will often end up being the highlight of any trip. I’ve made friends, been invited to interesting ceremonies and events, taken to incredible restaurants and had an altogether more authentic travel experience this way.

The generosity of the people I’ve met while travelling solo never fails to amaze me and that’s exactly why I’ll keep pulling myself out of my comfort zone to travel alone. If you’re thinking of doing the same, here are the countries I’d recommend for solo female travellers.

The best solo travel destinations for an enriching, transformational, and memorable trip

Costa Rica

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Overflowing with magical cloud forests, picture-perfect beaches, lush rainforests and incredibly friendly residents - and fellow travellers - Costa Rica makes a sound choice for women travelling solo. I’d recommend booking into a cool boutique hotel, like Aguas Claras, on the east coast for lazy beach strolls, cycling and sloth spotting, before embarking on an adventure into the cloud forests of Monteverde by bus, followed by a volcano hike and onto the capital, San Jose’s most amazing restaurants and museums. With its ‘pura vida’ way of life, well-trodden tourist path and endless gorgeous accommodation options, Costa Rica not only feels safe and friendly, but its natural beauty truly astounds.

Georgia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the lack of direct flights from the UK to Georgia might put some people off, Georgia shouldn’t be discounted as a solo travel destination. The varied country boasts dramatic mountains, idyllic towns like Sighnaghi, as well as curious cities such as Batumi on the shoreline of the Black Sea. Thanks to the country’s inexpensive marshrutkas (minibuses) that zip from town to town, getting around Georgia is pretty effortless, while the country’s capital, Tbilisi, abounds with well-designed Airbnbs, creative hotels, hip coffee shops, an impressive array of local wines and a dining scene that never once fails to excite.

Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wherever you head in Italy - whether for an extended expedition or simply a weekend away - it’s easy to fall in love with the sights and sounds (and food) of the country. Naples, Rome, Florence, Procida, Venice and Padua all provide good first-time solo travel bases since they are frequented by tourists often making them easy to navigate and explore. The relaxed restaurant scene throughout Italy also make it easy to dine on traditional Italian dishes alone as there’s often bar or pavement seating. If you’re not comfortable dining alone, it’s easy to grab a take-out pizza from any good pizzeria to enjoy on the beach, park or back in your apartment or Airbnb.

Nepal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a truly unforgettable solo trip, where the soaring mountains of the Himalayas provide endless hiking opportunities, make a beeline for Nepal, where utterly captivating landscapes await. Rather than opt for the overcrowded Everest Base Camp trek, take a local bus to Pokhara, where a large range of treks span out from town. It’s possible to undertake any of the hikes alone since simple tea houses - where you can bed down for the night, eat and drink - dot the landscape, but should a group provide more security there’s a handful of trekking outlets in the town, some specializing in female only trekking. The 10-day Annapurna Base Camp trek is highly recommended.

Iceland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to its fairly close proximity to the UK, its low crime rate and the endless expanse of whimsical scenery, Iceland makes a sound choice for a solo break, especially if you’re a novice solo traveller. If you're looking to make friends, there are a range of group tours to join on the island, making it easy to meet fellow travellers and take the fuss out of navigating public transport which is few and far between. Take an excursion to Iceland’s famed black sand beach, Reynisfjara Beach, and visit the mesmerising Skógafoss waterfall on a day tour with Arctic Adventures, from £95 per person.

Cuba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to an abundance of Casa Particulars (family homes open for travellers), Cuba is a great place for solo travel. Aside from the country’s machismo attitude, travelling from Havana to Viñales Valley and Trinidad alone is pretty straightforward and meeting fellow adventurers comes easily. Unfortunately, catcalling is common on the island - just ignore it and keep your wits about you when out at night as street lights are few and far between.

New Zealand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First-time solo travellers from the UK can’t go wrong with a trip to New Zealand. Not only does almost the entire population speak English, there’s a whole range of accommodation options catering to lone travellers and it’s easy to make friends should you feel you want company. It’s pretty safe to explore alone and there’s an abundance of truly breathtaking hikes should you want to get out into nature. Don’t miss Tongariro National Park where you’ll be met with volcanos, craters and coloured lakes as well as numerous hiking trails, or the Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland to learn more about New Zealand’s fascinating geothermal landscapes.

Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to the country’s relatively affordable trains, it’s easy to zip around Spain from city to city, solo. Due to its close proximity to the beach, fairly compact size, exciting city centre, historic buildings, and great restaurants, Valencia is the ideal place for a weekend, week or month of solo exploration and since it has far fewer tourists than buzzy Barcelona, it’s the place to go to see a more authentic side of Spain. Heading north to Madrid also appeals to solo-ers and its wide range of art galleries and museums, and further north still, fans of Hemingway shouldn’t miss Pamplona, where the writer spent much time during his 20s. There’s an impressive main square, great tapas bars and plenty of accommodation that suits every budget.

Armenia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not the first country that springs to mind when you imagine solo travel, Armenia shouldn’t be discounted since the country is fairly safe and steeped in fascinating history. In the capital, Yerevan, head to the main cascade complex, where you can view numerous sculptures by world-famous artists and get a great overview of the city. As one of the best under-the-radar places to visit, few cityscapes compare to witnessing magical, mystical Mount Ararat looming large in the distance, and from the capital, lone travellers can zip around the country by minibus easily, or head into nearby Georgia or Turkey to explore more.

Cambodia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cambodia is a truly stunning country filled with the most wonderful people, making solo travellers feel at ease instantly. At the top of any itinerary should be Siem Reap, the gateway to the majestic temples of Angkor. You can buy a one, three or seven-day pass and hire a driver with a tuk-tuk to whizz you around the main sites. Don’t miss the standout Ta Prohm temple, with tree roots entwined into the brickwork, Angkor Wat, and one of the most beautiful temples in the world, the Bayon Temple to witness 216 smiling faces carved into rock. Another draw of travelling solo through Cambodia is the street food, it’s easy and affordable to grab a good meal wherever you end up in the country.

Portugal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2020, Portugal has seen a huge rise in foreigners moving to the European country, bringing with it bad points (locals being priced out of the main cities) and good points (increased remote working facilities) but it also means solo travellers will be able to link up with likeminded people more easily. Lisbon is, of course, a stunning city to explore alone, but for a more authentic experience, try getting off the beaten path a little, and out into the neighbouring villages. Travel really is about learning and connecting with people so hire a car or hop on the train to really immerse yourself in Portuguese history and culture.

Vietnam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Backpackers have been travelling Vietnam solo for decades making the tourist trail here well-worn, to say the least. But that also means you’ll probably never feel out of your depth if you’re anxious about going it alone. It’s a super easy country to travel by public transport, relatively safe and the food is just outstanding, plus there’s a large range of accommodation options, from hostels to uber-luxe boutique hotels.

Turkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a solo weekend away with a difference, head to Istanbul where endless street cats wander past gorgeous coffee shops and open-air shops sell everything from whirling dervish ceramics to ancient carpets. The hypnotic city boasts a range of interesting sights and bathhouses and has a rich cultural history ensuring you’ll be captivated for weeks on end if time allows. Book a well-designed Airbnb in the hip neighbourhood of Çukurcuma to spend long lazy days strolling the pretty cobblestone streets.

Kenya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether embarking on a life-changing safari, heading to the cool coastal area of Watamu or hunkering down in Nairobi, Kenya won’t fail to impress. Perhaps not the ideal country for first-time solo adventures due to the sheer size of the country and its oppressive heat, Kenya appeals to travellers who are well-versed in going it alone. For wildlife lovers hoping to catch the incredible wildebeest migration, book your trip for August or September.

Poland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Affordable flights from the UK to most Polish cities makes Poland a sound choice for a last-minute solo break with a difference. The arty, off-radar city of Łódź is a great alternative to the more well-known Kraków, Warsaw and Poznań but all offer great accommodation options, brilliant restaurants and a large range of sights to visit. Intercity buses are easy to book online and offer the chance to catch up and swap tips with other travellers, or head to the experiences section of Airbnb to join well-informed guided tours that often appeal to solo travellers.

Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hire a campervan to get better acquainted with the fantastic scenery and beaches on offer in Australia. For a country so vast, it’s impossible to see everything so pick a short route and a handful of must-visit destinations for your very own trip of a lifetime. If you’re not comfortable with driving, Australia’s Greyhound buses are always full of backpackers, couples and solo travellers so you won’t feel lost or overwhelmed and then pick and choose accommodation based on your budget. There are some stunning luxury hotels, as well as super-budget hostels and everything you can think of in between.

Bolivia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The South American landlocked country of Bolivia deserves as much time as you can spare since each and every part is addictive in differing ways. There are the gorgeous landscapes of the largest salt plain on earth, Salar de Uyuni, the pretty streets of Sucre - one of the country’s most loved cities - and that’s not forgetting La Paz, the capital, with its wonderful witches market selling all manner of potions and plants used in Bolivian rituals and endless dining options. But due to its altitude, long-distance gruelling bus journeys and cultural differences, it’s a country best saved until you have a few solo trips under your belt, as it can be one of the harder countries to travel alone.

Colombia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With its Narco past, Colombia doesn’t automatically spring to mind as a female-friendly travel destination but there are so many cities, towns and villages that simply beg to be explored solo. Cartagena, with its rainbow-coloured buildings, top-class restaurants and design-focused hotels, is one of them, catering well for travellers going it alone. Or head inland to Jardin - a sweet village where cowboys convene after work and cafes sprawl out onto streets - book Hotel Plantación for a truly memorable stay.

Croatia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Easy to get to and easy to get around, Croatia stuns with its islands, rolling countryside, and historic towns. Spend a few days in Split admiring the palace before boating out to some of the islands dotting the azure Adriatic Sea. Off-season marks the best time to visit solo - try October when it’s easy to get tables in some of the country’s best restaurants without booking.

Guatemala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a solo trip with a difference, head to Guatemala, where ancient temples, stunning cities and glorious lakeside lodgings await. Starting in the Unesco World Heritage Site of Antigua, it's safe and easy to spend hours wandering the cobbled streets, admiring the purple-flowering jacaranda trees in Plaza Mayor, and visiting colourful markets. Then take a local bus north for a few blissed-out days swimming, trekking and visiting weaving cooperatives around magical Lake Atitlan. Further north still, end your solo adventure by exploring the temples of Tikal. Nestled in the heart of the jungle, these colossal structures, built by hand thousands of years ago will blow your mind.

Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite its turbulent history - including a decades-long civil war, devastating tsunami and the economic uncertainty of years past - Sri Lanka is a land of smiles, generosity, and warmth. Its smallish size ensures it’s fairly simple to get around by public transport and it feels pretty safe for solo travellers. While you could spend years getting to grips with the country’s gorgeous mountain ranges, temples and bustling cities, standout sights include the rock fortress of Sigiriya, the ancient cities of Anaurdapura and Polonaruwa and a Block five safari in Yala National Park.

Austria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Europe’s best hidden gems, VIVAMAYR, sits lakeside in Austria and as the world’s leading luxury health retreat it’s the ideal place to go solo when you’re well and truly burnt out and want to be taken care of. Famed for its no-nonsense approach to shaking up eating habits, extolling the benefits of walking, and a serious detoxification process, this place draws celebrities from across the globe for good reason. Book in for a week and leave brand new.

Barbados

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Made for exploring solo, the best way to see the more authentic side of Barbados is to hire a car and get away from the all-inclusive resorts that dominate the southwest coast. Quaint homestays and Airbnb listings provide a plethora of options for solo travellers who are eager to get back to nature and a more local way of life. Dine at beachside fish shacks, shop at local markets and take walks alongside the ocean waves at sunset for one of the most soothing solo trips of a lifetime.

Belgium

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Safe, easy to navigate, overflowing with fries, beer and chocolate… what more could you want from a first-time solo trip? Take the Eurostar from London to Brussels for a weekend jaunt that will impress by the hour since many of the city's main sights are in close proximity, making it easy to explore on foot.

Thailand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Incredibly easy to travel at any age, Thailand appeals to solo travellers, groups and couples. The pretty islands of Phi Phi, Pha Nang, Lanta and Tao are well geared up for solo travellers with great accommodation options, amazing food that won’t break the bank, and plenty of opportunities to meet fellow tourists.

Greece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Greek capital of Athens is ideal for a solo jaunt since it’s easy to get around by cab or public transport and has an abundance of cute Greek restaurants and street food stands. There’s also the brilliant Benaki Museum on Koumbari St where you can easily spend half a day as well as The Museum of Cycladic Art, The Acropolis Museum and the National Museum of Contemporary Art. Travelling solo ensures you can spend as much or as little time as you like strolling places like the Acropolis or the Panathenaic Stadium or climbing Mount Lycabettus for sweeping views over the city. When the heat gets too much, it’s easy to hop on a boat and explore the best Greek Islands, from Ios to Hydra.

Belize

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Little visited compared to its neighbouring countries of Mexico and Guatemala, Belize appeals to solo travellers due to its diminutive size - making travel fairly simple - and the fact that English is widely spoken is a plus point. Ideal for divers and marine life lovers, this part of the world teems with brightly coloured fish, coral, and thousands of gorgeous islands.

Laos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A country for more seasoned solo travellers, Laos is full of interesting sights, gorgeous cities, and photogenic temples but the journey to get there is long and arduous. For a vacation with a difference, spend a week exploring the shimmering Buddhist temples and French colonial architecture of Luang Prabang by bicycle before heading onto the Plain of Jars and Vang Vieng by local bus.

Chile

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This sliver of land that stretches all the way from the magnificent desert plains of the north, right down to the beautiful Antarctic should be explored slowly and at length. Experienced solo travellers will adore Cueva de las Manos in Santa Cruz province, a cave famous for hand paintings dating back some 13,000 years and Los Glaciares National Park, with some of the most accessible glaciers in the world. If you’re after a more relaxed trip, head to Iquique for white sand beaches, or Valparaíso for great street art, fun cafes, colourful houses and funiculars (street cars that take you up the city’s steepest hills).

Argentina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s easy to get overwhelmed in Argentina since the country is so vast but solo travellers will adore making a base of cosmopolitan Buenos Aires, a city so pretty it appeals to all age groups and all budgets. Take a trip to La Recoleta, one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the world and the spot where Eva Perón (aka Evita) is buried. Then stroll through one of Buenos Aires’ most colourful neighbourhoods, La Boca, where row after row of zinc shacks are painted in rainbow shades. Artist studios, shops, brilliant restaurants and La Bombonera (the Boca Juniors football stadium) call this area home. La Brigada in San Telmo and El Obrero in La Boca are the restaurants to book for really amazing steak, try bife de chorizo, (similar to what we’d call sirloin in the UK) then head out into the rolling vineyards of Mendoza, some 11 hours away by bus for blissfully relaxed days sipping the good stuff.

Lithuania

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With captivating scenery, incredibly hearty food, great museums, and great weather, Lithuania is one of Europe's best-kept secrets for solo travellers. Make a base in the country’s capital Vilnius where arty communes, traditional restaurants, and perfect riverside walks await.

Malaysia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you’re after soaring temples, tropical islands, the world’s most impressive plant life, mind-blowing street food or the bright lights of a buzzing city, Malaysia delivers on every level. With a relatively low crime rate, it appeals to solo female travellers, but necessary precautions of travelling alone still apply. Fly into Kuala Lumpur for a few days of top-class food (Nasi Kandar and Roti Canai are must-try dishes) then check out the Petronas Towers, the tallest twin towers in the world, to walk across the footbridge that joins them. Awash with some of the coolest street art in the whole of Asia, Penang deserves to be explored slowly. Check out the island’s pretty streets and the Siamese Wat Chayamangkalaram Buddhist Temple, home to one of the world’s largest reclining Buddha statues. Later, the Perhentian Islands will astound since they’re something close to paradise with the clearest blue waters, perfect palm trees and the most beautiful sunsets you might ever see. Apart from snorkelling, the only thing to do here is to kick back with a cocktail and relax. Finally, for lush tea plantations and the chance to see the largest flower in the world, the Rafflesia, take a trip to the Cameron Highlands, the picture-perfect scenery and clean air are the best way to finish your solo adventure.