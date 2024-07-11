Where to catch the world's most beautiful sunsets

Wherever you are in the world, nothing captivates like a sunset.

That resplendent moment when the glowing orb of the sun dips behind the horizon is not only one of the most beautiful acts of nature but is also proven to be good for your health since sunsets trigger positive emotions that, according to the Journal of Environmental Psychology, “can improve one’s mood or social behaviour, both of which are considered important factors for mental well-being.”

And the joy of a sunset is that no two are ever alike. While some create a romantically hazy display of pinky hues and dusky oranges, others feel angry and intense, turning the sky bold crimson or deep purple. Meanwhile golden sunsets - when the whole expanse of sky positively glows - are pure magic.

The sky doesn’t even have to be clear to put on a good show since cloudy or post-storm sunsets are often particularly alluring, making areas around Cuba, Madagascar, and the Philippines stand out as particularly special sunset spots.

As one of nature’s most spectacular displays, here’s where to see the most incredible life-affirming sunsets across the globe.

Where to see the world’s most incredible sunsets

Kanyakumari, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the southernmost tip of the country, India’s Kanyakumari, a staggering 2,700 km from the capital of New Delhi is the place to head for one of the most spellbinding sunsets in the world. This Tamil Nadu town is unique for two reasons, one; it’s the place where three oceans meet; the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea. And two; it’s also one of the only places in the world where you can see both sunrise and sunset in the same place making it truly magical. Since candyfloss hawkers are abundant at the outlook known as Sunset Point, be sure to enjoy the sky turning from blue to orange and yellow with a side of bright pink spun sugar.

Sunset Landscape Photography Book, £9.99 | Amazon Be inspired by the power of nature with this stunning sunset photography book.

Galle Fort, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An enigma in its own right, the characterful Galle Fort is a must-visit on any Sri Lankan itinerary. Not only is the quaint fort town filled with fabulous cafes and restaurants, intriguing ancient buildings, and a handful of boutique hotels, but it's also one of the best places in the world to catch an impressive sunset. Standing on the old UNESCO-protected rampart walls built originally by the Portuguese in the 16th century, it’s easy to get lost in the majesty of a Galle sunset, where often, especially just after a rainstorm, the sky glimmers in every shade of gold you can imagine.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key West, United States

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Legend has it that Key West’s sunset is so impressive that the American playwright Tennessee Williams took to applauding the display out in Mallory Square whenever there was a great show. These days you’ll find all manner of locals, tourists, and performers checking out the quirky island sunset in the square each evening but if you’re looking for a quieter spot the beach at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park is worth a visit.

Isle of Skye, Scotland, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Scottish island, which boasts fairy pools, great hikes, and craggy rock formations begs to be explored, such is its dramatic beauty and that’s before you even catch a glimpse of the famed sunsets. Head to the island’s most westerly point, Neist Point, with its scenic lighthouse to see the best displays on Skye, when often the sky becomes a blaze of deep orange and crimson.

Lake Titicaca, Bolivia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Said to be the birthplace of the Incas and home to some fabulous ruins, Lake Titicaca on the border of Bolivia and Peru is a must-visit South American destination. The special place is the largest freshwater lake in the continent and indeed the highest of the world’s large lakes, sitting at an impressive 3,810 meters above sea level. It’s worth staying near the lake for a few days to really soak in the atmosphere, Copacabana is the main Bolivian town from where you can hike up a small hill with a cross at the top to catch the best views.

José Ignacio, Uruguay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For beach vibes with a luxe edge, head to José Ignacio. You’ll find good restaurants and five-star hotels, plus Playa Mansa is perfect for evening sunset strolls. Around dusk, all manner of birds flock to the area just as the sun begins its final descent below the horizon making for an atmospheric evening that’s sure to impress.

Valparaiso, Chile

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobel prize-winning poet Pablo Neruda lived in Valparaiso for a time making it an important stop-off point for poetry and literature lovers; today, fans of the Chilean poet can visit the homes where he lived and wrote. But that’s not all Valparaiso has to offer. Impressive street art, bohemian vibes, fun cafes, multicoloured houses, and funiculars are all part and parcel of the city but it’s here you’ll find mighty impressive sunsets too. Head up to the highest vantage point by funicular to catch the daily display at its best.

Angkor, Siem Reap, Cambodia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the gateway to the temples of Angkor, you’d be mad to miss these incredibly ornate 900-year-old temples. One, three, or seven-day passes are on offer for entry and we’d highly recommend going back more than once to see the temples in different lights. Sunrise and sunset are spectacular and should not be missed. For the best sunset views, head 70 metres up the hill to Phnom Bakheng where you can watch sublime sunsets from inside the exquisite temple.

Cerro de La Cruz, Antigua, Guatemala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With cobbled streets, purple-flowering jacaranda trees, colourful markets, beautiful architecture, wonderful people, and top-notch restaurants, Antigua really does have it all. Round off the perfect day in this Guatemalan idyll by climbing to the top of Cerro de La Cruz and watching as the sun creates a majestic display as it dips behind the nearby dormant Volcano, Agua.

Havana’s Malecon, Cuba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking a stroll along Cuba’s seafront (known as the Malecón) at dusk is one of the best ways to get acquainted with the city. You’ll spy lovers kissing, vendors selling nuts and drinks, fishermen bringing in their daily catch and one of the country’s most impressive sunsets. Grab a beer, take a seat, put your phone away, and enjoy.

Mount Royal, Montreal, Canada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the best overview of Montreal and stunning sunset views, it’s a good idea to take a walk up the small mountain and namesake of the city Mount Royal (about a 45-minute stroll). From the top, the panoramic view of the city is mighty impressive, especially on clear days when the sunset impresses with pastel pink and blue hues.

Inle Lake, Myanmar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With or without a good sunset, Inle Lake is an insanely beautiful place and a must-visit destination when in Myanmar. For one of the most magical nights of your life, take a boat across the mysterious lake where fishermen row using their legs, past floating gardens and markets and caves filled with Buddha statues before pausing in the centre of the lake to witness ethereal scenes you’ll never forget.

Perhentian Islands, Malaysia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As close as you’ll get to paradise on earth, Malaysia’s Perhentian Islands boast clear blue water, perfect palm trees, and the most beautiful sunsets you might ever see. Apart from snorkelling and swimming, the only thing to do here is to kick back with a cocktail, relax and enjoy the view.

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world's largest salt flat, Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni is a place so beautiful you can’t help but be moved by the vast expanse of bright white. Over winter months, from December to March, the flats are often covered by rainwater creating a mirror effect that’s incredible at all times of day. Sunset however can be seriously enchanting since all manner of colours are reflected from the sky into the water-covered flats meaning you can see two sunsets in one.

Isla Holbox, Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the prettiest islands in the whole of Mexico, Isla Holbox also boasts some of the most impressive sunsets. While the island has become a lot more popular in recent years and so has lost some of its low-key vibes to more luxurious resort-style builds, it’s still possible to seek out its charms away from the crowds. Hit the beach to enjoy the sunset while mingling with the locals instead.

Batumi, Georgia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might not have heard of this curious Georgian Black Sea resort close to the border of Turkey. The city itself overflows with bizarre sculptures, wacky buildings, and wide ocean-side boulevards that are perfect for strolling but it’s also the place to come for impressive sunset views. Either sit beachside listening to the sound of the gently lapping ocean waves or take the lift to the sunset bar at the top of the Radisson Blu hotel.

Avenue of Baobabs, Madagascar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just inland from the west coast of Madagascar sit dozens of ancient and curious baobab trees in an area known as the Avenue of Baobabs. Since the shape and scale of these rare trees are a spectacle alone, it’s one of the best places in the world to catch a truly inspiring sunset. Sunrise is equally impressive so if you get a chance to do both it’s highly recommended.

The Chocolate Hills, Philippines

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This curious geological formation located throughout the towns of Carmen, Batuan, and Sagbayan and spread over an impressive 50 square kilometer area is one of the Philippines' most impressive sites. During the dry season, the grass covering the hills turns to a chocolatey brown colour, hence the name The Chocolate Hills. Sunset is one of the best times to visit when the shades of brown really come alive and magical shadows dance in between the huge mounds.

San Miguel de Allende, México

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s something incredibly special about this famed Mexican town in the country’s highlands. While it’s incredibly popular with holidaymakers and tourists and leaves you wishing you’d visited 20 years ago, it’s still worth a visit to soak in its charms. By day, visit the nearby botanical gardens and check out the city’s impressive array of street art and by night, head to one of the many gorgeous restaurants around town where rooftop bars and sunset views await.

Gibbes Beach, Barbados

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s no shortage of impressive sunset spots in Barbados, but for a chance to witness golden hour all to yourself head to Gibbes Beach on the west coast. This sweet stretch of bright white sand is often deserted as holidaymakers head back to their all-inclusive resort hotels for dinner. Grab a couple of Banks’ beers and watch the show unfold.

Cova d’en Xoroi, Menorca

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Menorca is one of the most beautiful islands in the Mediterranean but is often overlooked by its nearby larger neighbour, Mallorca. If you’re after a break with wild pine forest-backed beaches, authentic tapas bars and a creative art scene make a beeline for Menorca as it’s here you’ll also get to witness some of the most beautiful sunsets in the world. The bar and live music venue known as Cova d’en Xoroi boasts brilliant sunset views from one of the most unique locations on the island since it’s been carved directly out of the cliff face - don’t miss it.

Wörthersee, Austria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Home to one of the world’s most rigorous detox centres, Vivamayr Maria Wörth, the area around Lake Wörthersee in Austria is a spectacle to behold whatever time of year you visit. During winter when the lake reflects the silver sky above is particularly magical and it’s possible to paddleboard or even take a dip in the icy waters if you’re brave enough. Otherwise, the sunset watched from the lake's wooden jetty will wow regardless.

Cartagena, Colombia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to its brightly coloured buildings and impressive architecture, Colombia’s city of Cartagena has been drawing travellers for centuries. After a day of sightseeing and strolling the city’s cobbled streets, head to Cafe del Mar to end the day with a cocktail alongside epic sunset views over the Caribbean Sea.

Łódź, Poland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chances are you haven’t heard of this walkable city in the centre of Poland. Following World War Two, this industrial heartland fell into decline but now, thanks to an influx of very impressive street art murals, arty cafes, stunning restaurants, and a complete regenerative project, Łódź is thriving once again. The city’s main thoroughfare, Piotrkowska Street, is one of the longest commercial streets in Europe making sunset views rather astounding.

Point Pedro, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Only a handful of foreign tourists make it up to Sri Lanka’s northernmost point, Point Pedro, but that’s the beauty of the place. Along the deserted roads that lead here, you’ll spot pink flamingos, salt flats, and plenty of long-eared goats; the journey really is as beautiful as the destination. The northernmost point itself is marked by a burgundy letter box from where it’s possible to post a card bearing a Point Pedro stamp and from the beach in front sunsets are sublime.

Uluru, Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most people head to Uluru at sunrise you’ll get a more magical and less crowded view in the evening when sunset hits. Since the impressive rock formation is made of sandstone that’s full of mineral particles, when the lowering sun's rays hit it at dusk it reflects a range of incredibly beautiful differing shades, from yellows and orange to pinks and reds.

Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accessible only by boat, this prime sunset-watching point is also the place to come for rock climbing since the area abounds with craggy cliffs, and there’s also an interesting shrine in the beach cave nearby. While sunsets are undeniably stunning, jellyfish occasionally swarm the waters making swimming a tad tricky.

Hampstead Heath, London, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As showcased in countless films and TV shows, the views out across London from Hampstead Heath really are something. As well as playing host to the brilliant ponds that are worth dipping into all year round you can also catch a brilliant sunset from Parliament Hill, the heath’s highest point.

Taj Mahal, Agra, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s worth visiting the awe-inspiring monument to everlasting love at both sunrise and sunset as the atmosphere varies greatly depending on the time of day. Sunset at the Taj Mahal however is incredibly romantic and even more so from the River Yamuna set to the back of the structure outside of the bright-white marble mausoleum grounds.

Cappadocia, Turkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Instagram exploded onto the social media scene, Cappadocia has in turn become increasingly popular as influencers flock to the Turkish region to capture shots of endless dreamy hot air balloons across the sky. But don’t let that put you off, instead, head up to Lover’s Hill or the Castle of Uchisar to witness sunsets that will never fail to impress

Watamu Beach, Kenya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coastal Watamu is the place to come for dreamy beach days, ancient ruins, and dolphin spotting since the waters team with stunning spinner dolphins almost all year round. The best way to enjoy the sunset is to set sail on a Kenyan dhow boat with a cocktail in hand.

Santorini, Greece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The gorgeously picturesque village of Oia, perched atop a cliff on the northwestern tip of Santorini is one of the best spots in Greece for a truly epic sunset. The typically traditional village, made up of bright white cave houses and winding cobbled streets is an idyllic place to while away a slow-paced week soaking in the true joys of nature.