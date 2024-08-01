The world's most beautiful temples - from Ruwanweli Maha Seya to the fascinating pyramids of Tikal

While the word temple predominantly conjures images of Hindu and Buddhist structures, the term encompasses any place of worship spanning all religions, from Jainism to Taoism and everything in between.

These magnificent houses where prayers, offerings, and spiritual rituals occur are often a safe space for contemplation and a protective site for religious deities. While some are nothing more than a simple building or series of structures, the majority are highly elaborate, decorated with precious metals, intricate detailing and even gemstones.

Many temples are so breathtakingly beautiful that they’ve become tourist destinations in their own right, regardless of religion - like India’s Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, said to be the world’s richest temple filled with hidden treasures, idols, precious jewels, and coins. In sharp contrast, but equally enthralling, is the world’s oldest temple, Göbekli Tepe in Türkiye with its simple T-shaped pillars dating back to 9500 BC. While it’s nothing like Sree Padmanabhaswamy, it’s still an incredibly moving sight to behold and shouldn’t be missed.

So whether you’re into stunning buildings, architecture, and art, devoutly religious, or an atheist you’ll surely be impressed by these mesmerising structures.

The world's most beautiful temples

Ruwanweli Maha Seya, Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world's largest collection of Buddha relics is said to be kept inside this stupa in the ancient city of Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. Like many of the temples in Anuradhapura, Ruwanweli Maha Seya is an important pilgrimage site that sees the large bright white dome positively glow in the afternoon sun making it even more enthralling. Dating back to 140 BC, the temple stupa is one of the world's tallest ancient monuments, standing at an impressive 103 meters tall.

Jvari Monastery, Mtskheta, Georgia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the only early Medieval Georgian churches to have remained intact without modification, the Jvari Monastery truly is a site to behold. Close to Mtskheta in eastern Georgia, the structure sits on a rocky mountaintop overlooking the spot where the Mtkvari and Aragvi rivers meet. Inside, the temple is equally impressive boasting an exquisite domed roof and 7th-century bas-reliefs.

The Ananda Temple, Bagan, Myanmar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With over 2,000 Buddhist monuments and temples it’s worth hiring a horse and cart or bicycle to see the most beautiful structures of Bagan. The utterly beautiful Ananda Temple houses four standing Buddha statues, each one facing a different direction. The architectural wonder is often referred to as the Westminster Abbey of Burma. For a truly memorable trip, consider taking a hot air balloon over Ananda and Bagan’s equally impressive temples at sunset.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Kerala, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shrouded in mystery and dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is the world’s richest temple, said to be filled with hidden treasures, idols, precious jewels, and coins. Dating back to the 8th century, and crafted from stone and bronze, it is one of 108 sacred Vishnu temples in India, with the temple’s interiors - adorned by beautiful paintings and murals - being just as impressive as the exterior.

Scrovegni Chapel, Padua, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Padua’s ethereal Scrovegni Chapel will impress anyone who appreciates the beauty of art. Completed in 1305, the inner walls are covered with the most stunning Giotto fresco - considered one of the most important masterpieces of Western art - and truly humbling for anyone in its presence. Book a ticket ahead of time to gain entry to this stunning place of worship, you certainly don’t have to be religious to appreciate its beauty.

Göbekli Tepe, Türkiye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world's oldest known megaliths can be viewed at this temple complex in the Southeastern Anatolia Region of Türkiye, offering rare insights into the region’s prehistoric religions and ways of life. Beautiful 15-meter-high pillars are decorated with wild animals and there are even some extremely rare depictions of human life. Göbekli Tepe is the oldest known human construction in the world and shows signs of human activity as far back as 11,000 BC making it an incredibly moving place.

The Pyramid of the Sun, Teotihuacán, Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Around 2,000 years old, this ancient pyramid complex is truly astonishing. Walk along the Avenue of the Dead before climbing the main temple, the Pyramid of the Sun, the largest building in Teotihuacan, and one of the largest in Mesoamerica. To get there, catch a bus from the North Terminal in Mexico City - they leave every 30 minutes.

Kandariya Mahadeva, Khajuraho, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kandariya Mahadeva is the largest and most impressive of the Hindu and Jain monuments in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho. With three vertical layers covered in hundreds upon hundreds of hard-carved sexually explicit figures that date back over a thousand years, the Kama Sutra temple is dedicated to Shiva, who is represented by the linga in the main shrine inside the building.

The Golden Temple, Amritsar, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Covered in pure gold, The Sikh Golden Temple appears to magically float in the centre of a manmade lake in the city of Amritsar. Pilgrims dressed in white with brightly-coloured turbans and headscarves line the walkway that leads inside the temple, while tourists contemplate the beauty and splendour of the magical place.

Jami-Ul-Alfar Mosque, Colombo, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Completed in 1909, the utterly beautiful Jami-Ul-Alfar Mosque’s rust red and white candy stripes ensure it commands attention. Situated in the middle of the bustling Pettah neighbourhood of Colombo, it’s possible to visit the mosque for free during non-worship hours and it makes for a fascinating tour.

Temple of Ah Cacao and Temple of the Masks, Tikal, Guatemala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deep within the rainforest of Guatemala sits the ancient city of Tikal and its numerous stunning limestone temple buildings, now protected by UNESCO. The most beautiful are two facing Mesoamerican pyramid structures known as Temple of Ah Cacao and Temple of the Masks but the whole park is undeniably fascinating -you'll be utterly spellbound.

Garni Temple, Armenia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like something out of a fairy tale, the Garni Temple is the only remaining Greco-Roman collonaded building in Armenia. Sitting atop a mountain around 30kms from the country’s capital Yerevan the temple complex commands attention with 24 mighty Ionic order columns cut from grey basalt. Richly decorated with stone-cut plants and figures you might also be able to see the impressive lion heads that protrude from the front cornices of the iconic temple if you look closely.

Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can’t miss the towering minarets and domed roofs of the stunning Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque dominating Istanbul’s skyline from every direction. Built in 537 AD the building is as beautiful inside as it is out with antique marble columns, an ornate mihrab, and an abundance of mosaic work.

Dome of the Rock, Jerusalem

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This iconic golden-domed Islamic shrine is one of the holiest sites in the world and is best viewed at sunset when the gilt dome positively glows. Sitting on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, the octagonal building featuring columns, windows, and elaborate mosaic detailing is considered one of the most impressive examples of Byzantine architecture in the world.

Banyon Temple, Angkor, Cambodia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All of the incredibly ornate temples of Angkor are worth a visit but Khmer Bayon Temple, with its 216 smiling faces carved into rock, is one of the most beautiful. You can buy a one, three, or seven-day pass to the site and it’s worth visiting at different times of the day to watch the sun rise or set over the majestic 900 years old structures.

NALLUR KANDASWAMY DEVASTHANAM HINDU TEMPLE, JAFFNA, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The iconic temple of Nallur is one of the most impressive structures, not only in Jaffna, but the whole of Sri Lanka. With its ornately carved golden gopuram that juts out high into the sky, the temple is equally impressive inside featuring shrines to Ganesh and dedicated to Lord Muruga (god of the Tamil people and son of Lord Shiva).

HALLGRÍMSKIRKJA, REYKJAVÍK, ICELAND

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With its curved spire and what look like wings, Iceland’s tallest church was completed in 1986 after a lengthy 41 years. Designer Guðjón Samúelsson is one of Iceland’s most influential architects and was said to be inspired by the country’s lava flows. Today, the church sees thousands of visitors each day.

SHWEDAGON PAGODA, YANGON, MYANMAR

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shwedagon Pagoda’s golden facade shines brilliantly atop a small hill in the centre of the city, dominating the Yangon skyline. Believed to be one of the oldest Buddhist stupas in the world, it’s an important pilgrimage site for many. The stupa itself is covered with thousands of sheets of gold and a 74-carat diamond gleams out from the top. While you can’t go inside the actual stupa, visitors and pilgrims can visit the many Buddha statues and temples that line the main walkways and the 150-year-old Bodhi Tree nearby.

Masjid al-Haram, Saudi Arabia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the birthplace of Islam, only Muslims are allowed into the holy city of Mecca with the unmistakable cloth-covered cubic-shaped structure - known as Kabba - situated at the centre of Masjid al-Haram. Devout Muslims will attempt a pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in their lifetime.

Lotus Temple, Delhi, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi’s intriguing lotus flower temple is a Baha'i faith place of worship that welcomes everyone, regardless of religion. Designed by Iranian architect Fariborz Sahba, 27 free-standing marble petals form the nine sides of the temple, which is a feature in all of the Baha'i structures. Inspired by the lotus flower the temple's shape has symbolic significance since the lotus is often linked with sacredness and spirituality.

Dambulla Cave Temple, Dambulla, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the best-preserved cave temples in Sri Lanka, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and an ancient sacred pilgrimage site, a trip to the Cave Temple of Dambulla should be a firm fixture on everyone’s Sri Lankan odyssey. This impressive site features religious art and murals, important shrines, and plenty of Buddha statues.

Jain Temple, Ranakpur, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A holy pilgrimage for Jains in India, this jaw-dropping temple close to Rajasthan comprises three stories supported by an impressive 1,444 intricately carved marble pillars, each of which completely unique. The temple is one of the largest and holiest Jain shrines in India.

Neue Synagogue, Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lavishly decorated and designed in Moorish style by Eduard Knoblauch, Berlin’s Neue Synagogue is a truly awe-inspiring structure topped off by a unique dazzling gilded dome. The Synagogue's main hall is large enough to house up to 3000 worshippers and there’s even an exhibition space that showcases Jewish life in this part of Berlin.

Ziggurat of Ur, Iraq

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meaning ‘temple whose foundation creates aura’ Iraq’s Ziggurat of Ur is one of the most captivating temples in the entire world. Built during the Early Bronze Age, the temple complex features a shrine of the moon god Nanna, the patron deity of Ur, hence its name. Consisting of a three-layered solid mass of mud brick the remains have been partially reconstructed over the years following periods of damage due to weathering and war.

Virupaksha Hindu Temple, Hampi, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Virupaksha Hindu Temple and its huge Gopuram (ornate tower entrance) and main shrine dedicated to an incarnation of Shiva is the oldest and only working temple in the boulder-strewn landscape of Hampi. Mischievous monkeys, daily religious rituals, and colourful ceremonies are all commonplace in and around the temple complex that features beautifully carved pillars, courtyards, shrines, and a nine-tiered gate.

Yakushi-ji, Japan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With two main halls and two three-story pagodas, the perfectly symmetrical Yakushi-ji temple features a golden hall at its centre, drawing pilgrims from across the country and even further afield. The famed Buddhist temple takes its name from Yakushi Nyorai, one of the first Buddhist deities to arrive in Japan from China in 680.

The Temple of Debod, Madrid, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This ancient Egyptian Nubian temple, originally built in the early 2nd century BC, was gifted to Spain by the Egyptian government, where it was transported and rebuilt stone by stone at its current location before being opened to the public in 1972. A must-visit for anyone interested in ancient architecture, it's possible to go inside the protected monument to view hieroglyphs and photos documenting its fascinating history.

Pashupatinath Temple, Kathmandu, Nepal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Around 5km outside the city centre of Kathmandu sits Pashupatinath, a Hindu Temple dedicated to Pashupati, a form of Shiva. Now protected by UNESCO the complex comprises ashrams, inscriptions, deities, and burning ghats perched along the banks of the sacred Bagmati river. It’s a contemplative place, not obviously beautiful but undoubtedly moving and a must-visit when in Nepal.

The Fire Temple of Yazd, Iran

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Zoroastrian fire temple dates back to 470 AD and stands out due to its brick masonry that draws similarities to the Atash Behram temples of India. It's surrounded by fruit orchards, perfectly manicured gardens, and a small pool the temple houses an eternal flame that has been burning for more than 1500 years. Non-Zoroastrians can only view the flame from outside the glass chamber since they’re not permitted to enter the inner sanctum.

Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, China

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Built in 652 during the Tang Dynasty the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda towers above the surrounding countryside with its seven storeys and grand aesthetic. Buddhists, pilgrims, and tourists gather daily to climb the pagoda before heading inside the main hall to see the delicately engraved statues of Buddha by the renowned 7th-century artist Yan Liben.

Besakih Temple, Bali, Indonesia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Resembling megalithic stepped pyramids, the Besakih Temple dates back at least 2,000 years and has been used as a Hindu place of worship since 1284 when the first Javanese conquerors settled in Bali. As the most important, largest, and holiest temple of Balinese Hinduism, its location, on the slopes of Bali’s highest volcano, marks it as one of the most unique sites to visit in Indonesia.

Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the holiest sites of Christianity, the colossal Saint Peter's Basilica stands proud in the microstate of Vatican City drawing pilgrims and crowds as large as 80,000 people strong. Completed in 1626, the enigmatic building boasts Italian Renaissance architecture and is regarded as one of the holiest Catholic shrines in the entire world.