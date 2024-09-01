Dreamy destinations for epic hikes and enthralling views

Nothing soothes the soul like getting out in the open air and utterly lost in nature.

From coastal strolls with the sound of the moody ocean as a backdrop, to strenuous hikes traversing some of the world’s most impressive mountain peaks or tropical ambles through lush jungle festooned with whimsical waterfalls, nothing impresses like the natural world.

So whether you’re looking for a long-haul trip centered around a myriad of glorious hiking opportunities, or simply want to escape for a weekend, these stunning destinations won’t fail to impress. From the Himalayas to England’s Peak District, here are the best places in the world for beautiful hikes with superlative views.

Where to go for epic hikes and captivating views

The Roaches, Staffordshire, UK

Close to the market town of Leek, this rocky area of Staffordshire known as The Roaches is a mysterious beauty spot with endless moorland to hike through. The rugged landscape is dotted with interesting rock formations including Lud’s Church (said to be the place where Robin Hood used to hide in) and The Bawdstone, a balancing rock pilgrimage site that has been used for centuries by the sick who believe it possesses magical healing properties - you simply have to touch it to be healed. A haven for hikers and locals, this little-discovered part of Britain is one of the best places to head to for a UK staycation.

Brač, Croatia

Undoubtedly one of the best places to visit in Europe, Brač is home to the highest peak in the Adriatic, making it a standout hiking destination with unrivalled views. Unlike Hvar, Brač is slightly more under the radar when it comes to tourism, but boasts a brilliant white strip of sand known as Zlatni Rat, and the Adriatic’s highest peak, Vidova Gora. At 780 meters, you’ll need to dedicate around four and a half hours to completing the hike but it’s worth it for the views back down over Zlatni Rat and the rest of Croatia’s magical islands.

Flores Island, Azores, Portugal

Hiking is unimaginably beautiful on Flores making it one of the best European islands to visit if you want an active break and to bask in the benefits of nature. Delicate blue hydrangeas are a speciality and grow in abundance thanks to the rich volcanic soil and temperate climate, alongside distinctive gladioli and bold cerise-coloured bougainvillaea. One of the most amazing aspects of the island is the seven volcanic craters now filled with water creating stunning lagoons that look like a serene straight out of a movie - reserve a few days to explore them all.

Snaefellsjokull, Iceland

With an astonishing 269 glaciers scattered throughout the country, meaning 11 per cent of the country is covered by some form of glacier, it’s easy to experience the natural beauty of Iceland up close. Try the hike to Snaefellsjokull, a glacier that sits on top of a dormant volcano where the seven-to-ten-hour round trip takes you all the way to the 1446-meter summit, but make sure you’re prepared with sturdy yet comfy walking boots.

Mont Blanc, Italy and France

Famed for its dramatic shape, Mont Blanc has been drawing adventurers, nature lovers, and die-hard climbing fans for centuries. Anyone who appreciates the spectacle of a good mountain range will be familiar with the awe-inspiring peak and while this is a summit for mountaineers, the hikes that snake around the foothills of the impressive mountain are just as enthralling.

The Peak District, UK

Fields ringed by drystone walls, endless wildflower meadows, mysterious villages, stone circles and thousands of sheep - these are just a few of the delights that await you on a hiking trip through the Peak District. From the quaint village of Youlegrave, hundreds of walking routes span out to nearby towns making it the ideal place to make a base. It’s worth making time to explore Arbor Low, a 6,000-year-old stone circle made up of 43 colossal stones, all of which have now fallen. Regardless, the area is atmospheric to say the least and provides the perfect hiking opportunity on a cold winter’s day.

Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

Azure lakes, active volcanoes, magnificent hikes - New Zealand’s Tongariro National Park has it all - and that’s even before you begin to delve into its cultural significance. The Māoris believe in gods that are represented by the forces of nature, along with the sky, the earth, and the land, and Tongariro National Park with its towering peaks is no different. Tongariro National Park's dual World Heritage status recognizes both Māori culture and the landscape, protecting this sacred place for future generations and making hiking these majestic landscapes a magical experience. With endless hiking routes, it’s worth spending a few days exploring this fascinating dream world.

Camino de Santiago, Spain and Portugal

What started as a religious pilgrimage now draws nature lovers, adventurers, or anyone who appreciates a good stroll. Historically, devotees would walk to Santiago de Compostela in Northwest Spain from their hometowns. Today, nine routes have become the most popular due to the unique sites along the way. One of the shortest, yet arguably the most rewarding is the Camino Primitivo (the original way). This walk takes roughly two weeks to complete and is ridiculously beautiful with mountain views and quaint villages.

Lopota Lake, Georgia

Lopota Lake is a place where you can get away from it all, surrounded by picturesque vineyards and glorious mountain views. This area is all about pure relaxation with plenty of wine-tasting opportunities to boot, so make it all worthwhile by heading out on a strenuous hike before indulging in that delightful Georgian wine. Georgia's mountain views are not too dissimilar to some of England's peaks, so if you love UK walking holidays don’t hesitate to add this glorious country to the top of your wish list.

Five Lakes Hike, Switzerland

Famed for its towering peaks, Switzerland draws hikers from across the globe, many of whom flock to the area for the country's utterly joy-sparking Five Lakes Hike. Characterised by, you guessed it, the opportunity to hike beside five mirror-like lakes, this popular route encompasses extensive mountain pathways nestled within a wholesome alpine landscape. Afterwards, head to Bad Ragaz, where the town’s mineral-rich 35C waters have been healing frazzled souls since 1242.

Nandi Hills, Karnataka, India

Despite its eerie history, which includes prisoners being pushed to their deaths from the top of this ancient hill station, it’s a picturesque spot today where you can enjoy endless panoramic views and good hikes. Popular with Bangalore folks escaping the city heat, the hills are just an hour's drive from the city, but a world away in terms of climate and pace. Be sure to check out the nearby temples that date back to the Chola period.

Knuckles Mountain Range, Sri Lanka

Located in central Sri Lanka, to the northeast of Kandy, is this dense massif with numerous peaks and valleys resembling a clenched fist's knuckles. Hikers will adore the numerous trails that run through dense countryside past numerous impressive waterfalls, but a guide is necessary since the range spans an incredible 81 square miles - you really don’t want to get lost here.

Glencoe, Scotland, UK

Scotland’s Glencoe in the majestic Highlands simply begs to be explored on foot since the colours of the enchanting landscapes change almost by the minute, making it utterly photogenic. As well as dramatic scenery, soaring mountains and resplendent waterfalls to witness, you might also get to see impressive wild stags roaming the countryside. Try a visit in January or February when crowds dissipate and you’ll have the stunning scenery all to yourself - when the wind and rain blows in it gets altogether more atmospheric.

Annapurna Base Camp, The Himalayas, Nepal

As the gateway to the awe-inspiring Himalayan mountain range, Annapurna Base Camp is the place to come for mind-blowing hiking trails away from the crowds of Everest Base Camp. Join up with a group in the town of Pokhara, hire a guide, or even trek solo - just make sure you have maps, suitable clothing, and a place to sleep each night. The 10-day Annapurna Base Camp trek is an incredible introduction to the world’s highest mountain range and is highly recommended. Reaching a high point of 4,130 metres you’ll be met with epic views of the Himalayas that’ll stay with you forever.

The Lake District, UK

Particularly impressive in autumn when branches hang heavy with hundreds of pinecones and fairytale-esque toadstools pop up amongst the deep green moss, the Lake District’s walking trails provide impressive mountain hikes through hidden woodland tracks and picturesque countryside. The mountain of Skiddaw, although still strenuous, is one of the easier peaks to climb with wide-open views of the whole area, a great introduction for first-timers in the Lake District.

Calanque d’En Vau, Cassis, France

Take a hike under the comforting French sun by hiking to Cassis’ jaw-dropping Calanque d’En Vau. This limestone inlet features water that shimmers a shade of turquoise similar to the Caribbean’s seas, take a picnic, your swimsuit, and plenty of drinking water so once there, you can spend a blissful day on the beach before the two-hour hike back to town.

Cala del Pilar, Menorca, Spain

While most visitors to Menorca head to the island’s south coast beaches (which are undeniably very beautiful) the less-explored north coast is where the magic truly unfolds since an array of incredible hikes leads to lesser-explored areas, like Cala del Pilar. To reach this rugged red sand and pebble beach at the centre of the north coast, you’ll need to drive down unpaved roads and hike through gorgeous pine forest to the sounds of cicadas. The remoteness of this beach means it’s not for everyone, but that’s the pure beauty of the place; it’s stunning, uncrowded, and perfect for lazing the day away on after a strenuous hike.

Sigiriya, Sri Lanka

The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sigiriya - an ancient fortress built atop a colossal 180-meter-high granite rock - is one of Sri Lanka’s most loved attractions and a true marvel that provides a great hike with history to boot. The remains of the fortress' ancient palace can’t fail to impress since the whole structure was built by hand, while a few of the 500 incredible frescos still remain to this day on the rock's western face - don’t miss them.

Mount Kelimutu, Indonesia

Highly aesthetic, even verging on extra-terrestrial, are Mount Kelimutu’s colour-changing lakes - each believed to be the resting place of departed souls. Sometimes blue, red, white, or green you never know what you’re going to get until you’re up on the mountain itself. As part of the Kelimutu National Park and surrounded by pine forests, the slopes of the volcano protect an abundance of endangered animals and birds, making it the ideal hiking spot for nature lovers.

Gangotri National Park, Uttarkashi, India

This picturesque national park close to the Tibetan border features snow-clad mountains and glaciers, making it the ideal spot for nature lovers who want to get off the beaten track (although it’s advisable to hike with an expert guide). Fir and conifer forests along with high alpine meadows provide the perfect environment for snow leopards, many of which have been spotted here along with black and brown bears and musk deer. April through October is the best time to visit.

The Inca Trail and Machu Picchu, Peru

A bucket list hike for many, this ancient citadel perched high in the mountains is not to be missed when in the South American country of Peru. Typically taking around three to four days to complete, the memorable trek winds through verdant countryside with unparalleled views and that’s even before you reach the top. While everyone has witnessed those scenic photographs there’s no feeling like reaching the summit and seeing the sun rise over the majestic 15th-century Inca citadel.

Los Glaciares National Park, Chile

Known for the dramatic icefalls, soaring condors and home to some of the most accessible glaciers in the world, this UNESCO World Heritage area draws hikers looking to get off the beaten track. While many parts of the glacial landscape can only be accessed by mountaineers and climbers, keen hikers can head out on unforgettable day hikes from El Chalten and El Calafate.

Sri Pada, Sri Lanka

Perhaps the most famed hike in Sri Lanka, Sri Pada (Adam’s Peak) draws local pilgrims and tourists alike thanks to the footprints of Buddha which are said to be imprinted at the top of the majestic mountain. For over 1000 years, pilgrims have embarked on the gruelling hike in the cloak of darkness, ready to summit for sunrise. Taking around five to six hours to reach the top, it’s worth considering the hike out of season (June, July, August) when the mountain is less crowded, although downpours are possible.

Ilha Grande, Brazil

Made up of secluded beaches and lush rainforest, the tropical Brazilian island of Ilha Grande overflows with glorious hikes and you’re almost guaranteed to that the place to yourself. One of the most beautiful beaches, Lopes Mendes can be reached by hiking from the main town, it’s a good old trek – about three hours each way up over a peak – but it’s more than worth it since the sand on the beach is so fine, it squeaks when you walk on it. There are no vehicles on the island and no smog or city lights, so expect to be mesmerised by the stars each and every night - pure bliss.

Timanfaya National Park, Lanzarote, Spain

In order to fully appreciate how this volcanic island was born, a hike through Timanfaya National Park is a great way to experience the extraterrestrial landscape where just 30ft below the surface, temperatures can reach a staggering 600 degrees. Lanzarote’s volcanic geology ensures endless photogenic moments, especially on and around the numerous pretty black sand beaches or near Famara, where 1,500ft pinkish cliffs dominate the views.

Colca Canyon, Peru

As the second deepest canyon in the world (twice the depth of The Grand Canyon) Colca Canyon in southern Peru is a hike not to be missed. As long as you’re in pretty good shape it’s possible to walk down and up in a day and while it is a gruelling trek that gets steep in parts it’s daily simple to hike independently. Surrounded by layers upon layers of mountains, snow-capped peaks and huge condors gliding seamlessly above this is one trek where a camera is truly essential.

The Skyline Trail, Nova Scotia, Canada

This eight km loop through Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Nova Scotia is a must-visit for wildlife lovers who will likely spot moose, eagles, bears, and even whales in the nearby wild waters. Gravel pathways and boardwalks make up most of the trail appealing to all levels of hiking ability.

Cameron Highlands, Malaysia

For lush hikes through tea plantations, past strawberry farms, and the chance to see one of the largest flowers in the world, the Rafflesia, take a trip to the Cameron Highlands. The picture-perfect scenery and clean air in this part of Malaysia is the perfect tonic to the bustling city of Kuala Lumpur where you’ll likely fly in and out of.

Emerald Lake Trail, Rocky Mountain National Park, USA

This short, yet rocky hike winds through picturesque landscapes passing two lakes (dream and emerald) where you can often spot elk swimming. Autumn makes a particularly good time to visit since the trees of Rocky Mountain National Park are turning from green to crimson and vivid shades of orange and yellow making the surroundings more beautiful than they already are.

Bondi to Manley, Sydney, Australia

One of the best hikes for urban walkers, this stunning journey takes in the world-famous Sydney Harbour and ends in the pretty suburb of Manley. With plenty of beachside vistas and the option to grab plenty of decent flat whites on the way, this lengthy route is best covered over a few days since it’s 80km long in its entirety.

El Charco del Ingenio, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Encompassing 88 hectares, not far from the once bohemian city of San Miguel de Allende in the highlands of Mexico, this nature reserve and botanical garden sanctuary is the ideal place to hike solo since it’s ringed by fencing. Teeming with colourful birds, thousands of crickets and a fascinating array of plantlife, there’s also myth and legend swirling through the place, don’t miss the deep pool to find out more.

The Jurassic Coast, UK

Famous for fossils found in and around the cliffs, the Jurrasic Coast spans an epic 96-mile all the way from Exmouth to Studland Bay. The area around Lyme Regis is where the fossil collector Mary Anning made some of her most important discoveries, so keep your eyes peeled while walking this stretch. If, unlike Anning, you’re unsuccessful at hunting out millennia-old treasures, you can pick up some beautiful ammonites in the shops around town. Try The Lyme Fossil Shop, which feels like stepping back in time.