The world's most photogenic pink buildings, from cotton candy-coloured monuments to bold crimson churches

Travel and architecture go hand in hand since each corner of the globe boasts differing trends, styles and cultures that have inspired the design of some of the world’s most beautiful buildings since the beginning of time.

Wherever you wander, in every country, there’s an abundance of incredible designs to admire, photograph and learn about, with one universally popular shade uniting many of these stunning structures - pink. From pretty pastel shades to hot pink tones, there’s something ever so pleasing about a pink building set against the backdrop of a bright blue sky.

The enduringly popular colour has been splashed across churches, mosques, shop fronts and even homes while some cities, like Jaipur in India, and France’s Toulouse, are even known for their abundance of pink buildings. Here we take a look at some of the world’s most photogenic.

The world's most photogenic pink buildings

Rogner Thermal Spa Hotel by Hundertwasser, Bad Blumau, Austria

Designed by the brilliant Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser, who was known for his colourful paintings and game-changing architecture, this surreal livable work of art with its curved walls, gold domes and cartoon-like windows is one of the most impressive buildings in Austria. With its dusky pink hues and fascinating gold dome, it’s the hotel’s main tower that stands out as the most photogenic.

Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Dominating the main plaza in the pretty Mexican town of San Miguel de Allende sits this soaring pink parish church with its ornate towers and neo gothic facade. Dating back to the 17th century, the impressive church draws tourists and locals year round, thanks to its pretty exterior that provides the ideal photo opportunity. Popular for local weddings, you will most likely happen upon a ceremony should you be staying in town over a weekend.

Peranakan Shophouse, Singapore

This cherry blossom pink and pale green house sits amongst a dazzling array of boldly painted buildings in the Katong district of Singapore. With floral tiles and stained glass, the shophouse stands out as one of the street's prettiest and it’s no wonder hoards of tourists flock to this street daily to snap a take home souvenir. Dating back to the 1920s, these iconic buildings were typically lived in by the Peranakan Chinese community but many are still inhabited today.

La Manzanera, Calpe, Spain

Until you visit La Manzanera it’s hard to comprehend this magnificent structure is even real, jutting out from the craggy coastline like a beacon of creativity and excitement. Designed by the legendary architect Ricardo Bofill, this enigmatic structure is filled with apartments, stone terraces and swimming pools and is wildly photogenic with its pink and blue-toned walls.

Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, India

The magnificent and imposing facade of the palace of Hawa Mahal in the desert city of Jaipur (also called the Pink City) is one of the world’s most photographed pink buildings. Made from red and pink sandstone, the monument was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh and features 953 small windows called Jharokhas. As well as being a true architectural wonder the windows also offer a view of the street below without onlookers being able to see in.

Five Cats Recreation Mall, Beijing, China

This incredibly bright and joyous building is part of the Five Cats Recreation Mall on Pingfang Road in the Chaoyang District of Bejing. The entire section of the mall, including the floor, is painted in the brightest hue of pink, ensuring visitors from all over the city turn up regularly to capture impressive images with the mall as a backdrop. The purple curved slide is an added bonus.

Pink House, Notting Hill, London, UK

Close to some of the world’s most beautiful hotels, this warm pink home sits within London’s Notting Hill, an area known for pretty pastel-hued buildings as well as being the setting for Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant's eponymous film. This famed curved building features beautiful sash windows, column detailing and is finished off with wrought iron fencing.

Corona del Pedregal, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, México

Mexico’s central university city campus is filled with an exquisite array of buildings, monuments and structures built between 1949 and 1952. Designed and conceptualised by over 60 engineers, artists and architects, there are endless styles and unique sights, including this baby pink metal abstract structure known as Corona del Pedregal that juts straight up into the sky.

Historic prairie church, Montrose, Colorado

Made with wooden slats painted in an amaranth shade of pink, this prairie church located in the grasslands of Colorado features a quaint bell tower, green accents and simplistic design. Often seen as a focal point in prairie communities, these simple churches play a significant role in society, providing respite and a place to contemplate.

Capilla San Francisco Solano de La Loma, Tartagal, Argentina

Built as a Spanish colonial mission on a hill in Argentina’s tropical city of Tartagal this hot pink church is made of painted bricks, commanding attention against the bright blue sky. Close to the border with Bolivia, it’s worth combining a trip to Tartagal with a tour of Bolivia’s salt flats, since it’s still quite an under-the-rader place to visit but won’t be for much longer.

La Puntilla Lighthouse, Porlamar, Venezuela

Located next to the new harbour in Porlamar, this candy-striped lighthouse can be seen from most parts of town thanks to its unique colouring and 15-meter height. Built back in 1896, La Puntilla belongs to the navy of Venezuela and is still active today since Porlamar is a major seaport and the most populated city on Margarita Island.

Masjid Dimaukom, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Philippines

This symbolic site, known as Masjid Dimaukom, or the pink mosque, features beautiful domes and an incredibly bright pink exterior. Built in 2014 by Christian workmen to symbolize inter-faith unity, the mosque stands out for its unique colour that is said to represent peace and love.

Apartment building, Santa Clara, Cuba

Traditional apartment buildings can be seen in all manner of bright and bold shades across Cuba, but it’s this pink and yellow version constructed by the revolutionary government that stands out as the most beautiful. Located in Santa Clara, where Che Guevara’s Mausoleum is located, the area is popular with revolutionaries and is an important place for Cubans since it marks the location of the last battle site of the Cuban Revolution.

Gruene Zitadelle von Magdeburg, Germany

Created as an oasis for humanity and nature, this sprawling mass estate that features layer upon layer of rose-coloured towers was designed by the revered Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser. Having opened in 2005, after two years of construction, the structure is one of Hundertwasser’s last projects yet arguably one of his most impressive and photogenic.

Residential House, Venice, Italy

While many people head to Venice to take in the city’s pleasant waterways, there’s an area of Venice brimming with colour that shouldn’t be missed. The village known as Burano is filled with colour pop houses that are repainted every couple of years. From azure facades to sunset orange and mustard yellow homes, each and every building deserves to be snapped, yet it’s this pretty pink home with its green shutters that we love the most.

Orsha Ascension Monastery, Tver, Russia

Washed in a delightful shade of pink, this monastery features a pale green tiled roof and a gold star-studded blue dome. Typical of the region, many Russian churches have an onion-shaped dome that is said to represent the flame of a burning candle, with the architectural style originating in the Byzantine period.

Paul Smith Store, Los Angeles, USA

Said to have been inspired by the architect Luis Barragán’s confident and optimistic use of colour, Paul Smith’s bright pink Melrose Avenue shop opened in 2005 and gained cult status not long after the launch of Instagram in 2010. Today, hoards of people head to the famed store’s pink exterior to snap selfies making it one of the most Instagrammable spots in the whole of LA.

Masjid Putra, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

As well as being home to some of the world’s most impressive plant life, Malaysia also has some of the most beautiful mosques in the world, including Masjid Putra, the principal mosque of Putrajaya. Completed in 1999, the famous pink mosque - located next to Perdana Putra, the Prime Minister's office, and a man-made lake - is one of the city's top tourist attractions.

Schlossplatz, Bavaria, Germany

Along the cobblestone streets of Berchtesgaden, a typically German alpine town, sits this interesting pink building that’s been a castle, monastery and palace over the past 100 years. Today it makes the perfect place to stroll or take a guided tour where you can learn all about the fascinating history of this photogenic structure.

Jewel’s Catch One, LA, USA

In years gone by, this unassuming building on West Pico Boulevard was painted in a less appealing shade but was home to one of the most iconic discos in LA. Owned by businesswoman and activist, Jewel Thais-Williams, it was the longest-running black gay dance bar in Los Angeles and in the year 2000, Madonna celebrated the launch of her album Music at the venue.

Masonic Lodge, Zulueta, Cuba

This Masonic Lodge, located in a small village in Cuba, is named after Dr. Manuel Vicente Mortera, a medical doctor loved by everyone because he never refused to treat anyone due to lack of money. The interesting structure with its pink columns was painted white until recently but looks much more appealing in its current colour palette.

Mohammed Rakhim Khan Madrassah Islamic School Complex, Xorazm Region, Uzbekistan

Captured by a drone at twilight, the pink shade of the majestic Mohammed Rakhim Khan Madrassah Islamic School Complex becomes even more enthralling. Situated along the Silk Road, the complex features a two-story structure, a spacious central courtyard, four iwans (rectangular halls), and 76 hudjras (domed rooms typical in Uzbekistan).

Klokhuis, Almere, Netherlands

This fun-looking children's Educational Centre in the city of Almere was, in fact, designed by a competition winner following a children’s TV programme contest. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Dutch children’s television programme Het KlokHUIS, viewers were invited to submit their dream home designs, and this pink pie-shaped beauty took the winning crown.

Fort Saint Agatha, Mellieha, Malta

One of the world’s prettiest watchtowers, Malta’s Fort Saint Agatha was built between 1647 and 1649 and has an incredibly unique design by the architect Antonio Garsin. The pretty square tower features turrets, cannon ports and intricate fishtail crenelations, while its outer walls are an impressive four meters thick. Currently open to the public, it’s well worth a wander when in Malta.

Post office, Lobito, Angola

The Republic of Angola is home to whimsical landscapes, vibrant cities and plenty of wildlife but there’s also an abundance of stunning architecture to photograph - and this old Portuguese colonial post office is no exception. Depending on the time of day, the colour of the post office changes as the light turns it from pale peach to glowing pink. The art deco style graphic lines are incredibly beautiful, too.

Beach House, Florida, USA

Located on the Barefoot Beach road, this grand pink home, known as Casa del Sol, stands out amongst the dramatic palms. Beach lovers will adore the natural ruggedness of Barefoot Beach where it's possible to go kayaking and also spot turtles.

Meridian Gate, Beijing, China

This is one of the two wings at the gate to the Unesco World Heritage of the Forbidden City in Beijing. As the southern and largest gate of the Forbidden City, it has two protruding arms and five arches and is painted in the same pink hue as the rest of the structure. As the centre of political power in China for over 500 years, until 1924, the Forbidden City is one of the most popular tourist attractions and the largest preserved royal palace complexes in the world.

Wooden House, Klaipeda County, Lithuania

Traditional Lithuanian pink houses, like the one pictured here, have started popping up all over Airbnb as holidaymakers wish to stay in one of the wooden houses themselves. With pretty white balconies, windows and doors, these structures really do look like they should be part of a movie set.

Pink cottage, Wales, UK

The main draw of visiting this picture-perfect pink cottage in Pembrokeshire, Wales, is its surrounding Dyffryn Fernant gardens that are open to the public. Considered the best domestic garden in Wales and spanning an impressive six acres, this photogenic pocket of Wales is almost too good to be true.

Toompea Castle, Tallinn, Estonia

There’s something so special about this colour combination of bright white and peachy pink, especially when seen against a cloudless blue sky. This medieval castle on Toompea Hill was built on the crumbling 14th-century foundations of a fortress and now houses the Parliament of Estonia. Between Monday to Friday, it’s free to visit and sessions of parliament can be watched from the public gallery.

French Huguenot Church, South Carolina, USA

Located in Charleston, this pale pink Huguenot church and its black detailing guarantees a visually striking photograph, even more so since it’s the oldest Gothic Revival church in South Carolina. Designated as a National Historic Landmark, the church contains an organ, purchased in 1845, and holds regular services.

Residential home, Venice, Italy

This gorgeous pink home on Burano Island has opted to go all out with the pink theme adding a candy-striped door curtain and hot pink plant pot. It's easy to reach Burano and its rainbow-shade homes - just hop on a water taxi from central Venice and you'll be there around 45 minutes later.