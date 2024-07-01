The world's most beautiful buildings, from Colombo’s standout Jami-Ul-Alfar Mosque to Ricardo Bofill’s vibrant La Muralla Roja

Whether you’re into architecture or not, there’s no denying the pull of a beautifully designed building. The appeal of a carefully thought-out design that blends seamlessly into its natural surroundings is as captivating as the grand brutalist behemoths that dot much of the intersection between Europe and Asia.

From the unapologetic yet captivating skyscrapers of Ernő Goldfinger to mesmerising ancient castles and the proud mosques, churches, and temples that can be found the world over, there’s a building to suit every taste and style.

Get inspired by our curated selection of the world's most beautiful buildings.

The world’s most beautiful buildings

La Muralla Roja, Calpe, Spain

This enigmatic building - a true hidden gem in Europe - sits sublimely on the east coast of Spain near Calpe and is one of the most unique structures in Spain. Designed by the legendary Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, the simplistic yet striking design features an array of stunning shades, from hot pink and violet to red and azure blue - yet from the outside only the pink shade is visible. The building is a housing estate comprising 50 apartments and it’s even possible to book them out for a sleepover if you so desire.

Jami-Ul-Alfar Mosque, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Situated in the Pettah neighbourhood of Colombo, known for its bustling market where it’s possible to pick up pretty much anything from tropical fruits to coconut shell spoons sits the utterly beautiful Jami-Ul-Alfar Mosque. Completed in 1909, the building’s rust red and white candy stripes and geometric patterns ensure it stands out from the street and indeed before the larger buildings of Colombo dominated the skyline, it was Jami-Ul-Alfar Mosque that was the city’s landmark for sailors arriving at the city’s port.

Golden Temple, Amritsar

Without a doubt, one of the best places to visit in India, this beaming golden temple, close to India’s border with Pakistan, is one of the most contemplative places in the world. As well as being utterly stunning, the Sikh temple provides free meals to pilgrims every single day, usually serving anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 per day.

Cuadra San Cristóbal, Mexico

The Mexican architect Luis Barragán is well-known for utilising the play of light and nature in his modern designs, including the dream-like Cuadra San Cristóbal in Mexico. This private estate, made up of a house, horse stables, and resplendent pool, is truly enthraling in design boasting smooth walls painted in shades Barragán is famed for - pale pinks, deep violet, acid orange, and mellow yellows.

Palace of Rituals, Tbilisi, Georgia

This curious postmodern structure in Georgia’s beautiful capital fuses two unique spiral blocks with a huge, central metal bell tower. Today, the building is privately owned and for the most part is used for wedding ceremonies and various large-scale events, but occasionally it opens up for interior viewings. Check out Wander Lush for more information on sporadic tours of this stunning structure.

Cascade Complex, Yerevan, Armenia

A must-visit site when in Yerevan, this curious Art Deco cascade complex built in 1980 is made up of a series of steps and fountains that rise grandly into the sky. From the top, magical Mount Ararat juts out of the clouds creating quite the display on clear days, while the gardens at the foot of the cascade are dotted with creations from some of the world’s most loved sculptors, from Botero to Barry Flanagan.

Frida Kahlo Museum, Mexico City, Mexico

Frida Kahlo’s Mexican childhood home turned museum commands attention with its cobalt blue exterior and verdant garden. Situated in the leafy Coyoacán district, it’s without a doubt a must-visit when in Mexico since it’s filled with the artist’s work and possessions.

The Orange Cube, Lyon, France

It’s hard to miss this huge bold creation when strolling around Lyon’s Perrache neighbourhood, especially since right next to it is an almost identical lime green structure, both of which were designed by Paris-based Dominique Jakob and Brendan MacFarlane - the same architects who came up with Paris’s Centre Pompidou rooftop restaurant. Described by Architectural Review as, “a pragmatic commercial building that appears, in the light of day, to be surprisingly alive,” Lyon’s orange cube has now become synonymous with the city and draws architecture lovers from the world over.

Jetavanramaya, Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka

As the largest stupa in Sri Lanka (previously the largest stupa in the world), this fascinating structure is not only of upmost religious importance but is also incredibly beautiful. Situated in the UNESCO world heritage city of Anuradhapura, it’s estimated that the 122 metre tall Jetavanramaya would have taken 15 years to build.

Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra, India

This Buddhist temple cave complex will bring tears to your eyes when you realise the the 30 rock-cut monuments date back to the first and second century BC. It’s humbling to realise such incredibly intricate craftsmanship is the result of hand carving and sheer devotion. Highlights include paintings depicting the past lives of Buddha and a vast worship hall complete with stupa.

Azadi Tower, Tehran, Iran

Commissioned by Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, to mark the 2,500th year of the foundation of the Imperial State of Iran this unusual building represents the country’s journey to freedom, hence its nickname 'Freedom Tower.' Designed by architect Hossein Amanat the tower is crafted from blocks of stone and white marble.

The Temples of Tikal, Guatemala

Deep within the rainforest of Guatemela sits the ancient city of Tikal and its numerous stunning temple buildings, now protected by UNESCO. The most beautiful are two facing Mesoamerican pyramid structures known as Temple of Ah Cacao and Temple of the Masks but the whole park is undeniably fascinating leaving visitors absolutely spellbound by the ancient history within.

Philharmonic Building, Szczecin, Poland

Emerging from the urban sprawl of Szczecin is the heavenly bright white Philharmonic Building and its geometric jutting roof that helped secure it the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture back in 2015. Now a true icon of the city, the translucent ribbed-glass façade gives the building a white otherworldly glow at nighttime.

Parthenon, Athens, Greece

Greece’s ancient Parthenon needs no introduction since it’s synonymous with Athens but that also means it’s worth booking your entry ticket online a few days before visiting to guarantee entry. Dedicated to the Goddess Athena, the former temple features decorative sculptures, figures, and colossal columns.

Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt

Beautiful, elegant, and a true wonder of the world, the Great Pyramid of Giza is the largest Egyptian pyramid built across 20 years, from around 2550 BC. Built for pharaohs to protect their sarcophagus and help guide them towards the sun in the afterlife, the Great Pyramid of Giza served as the tomb of Pharaoh Khufu.

Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey

Dominating Istanbul’s skyline, you can’t miss the towering minarets and domed roofs of the stunning Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque. Built in 537 AD the building is a beautiful inside as it is out with antique marble columns, an ornate mihrab, and an abundance of mosaic work throughout.

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia

A masterpiece of 20th century architecture, Sydney Opera House was designed by Danish architect, Jørn Utzon following a worldwide design competition. Featuring shell like fins and more than a million roof tiles, it’s been described by the Pritzker Prize comitee as, “one of the great iconic buildings of the 20th century, an image of great beauty that has become known throughout the world” after Utzon sxcooped the Pritzker Architecture Prize, in 2003.

Florence Cathedral, Florence, Italy

It’s hard to believe Florence’s Cathedral is real as you wander the city’s precious thoroughfares at dusk, it’s so perfect in execution it looks almost looks as though someones is holding an illustration up at the end of each street. The gothic style structure, completed in 1436 and dedicated to the Virgin of Flowers features pink, white, and green marble panels and an elaborate 19th-century Gothic Revival façade.

Dome of the Rock, Jerusalem

As one of the holiest sites in the world, this iconic golden-domed Islamic shrine is best viewed at sunset when the gilt dome positively glows. Sitting on Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem the octagonal building featuring columns, windows, and elaborate mosaic detailing is considered one of the most impressive examples of Byzantine architecture.

Al-Khazneh, Petra, Jordan

Perhaps the most popular tourist destination in the whole of Jordan, the iconic Al-Khazneh was built as a mausoleum and crypt at the beginning of the 1st century AD. The building which has been carved from red sandstone rock by hand has been featured in popular culture from music videos to movies, including the 1989 film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Banyon Temple, Angkor, Cambodia

At over 900 years old, all of the incredibly ornate temples that call Angkor home are worth a visit but Bayon Temple, with its 216 smiling faces carved into rock, is one of the most beautiful. You can buy a one, three or seven-day pass to the site and it’s worth visiting at different times of the day to watch the sun rise or set over the majestic buildings.

Trellick Tower, London, UK

Since beauty is in the eye of the beholder, the huge Brutalist structures designed by Ernő Goldfinger are a true delight for many. One of his most famed, London’s Grade II listed tower block known as Trellick Tower commands attention with its separate access tower and imposing outline.

Sameba, Tbilisi, Georgia

The Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi, known more commonly as Sameba sits high across the Kura River, in the historic Avlabari neighbourhood where its glimmering gold spire can be viewed by almost the whole city. Decorated with mosaics, marble flooring, and intricate frescos, its interior can accommodate up to 10,000 people making the landmark structure one of the largest cathedrals in the world.

Alahana Pirivena, Polonnaruwa, Sri Lanka

Built on a cremation ground in the ancient city of Polonnaruwa sits this monastic complex with its series of terraces. If the fact that it dates back to the 11th century isn’t impressive enough the area features stupa ruins, image houses, and other structures used in prayer and meditation.

Lotus Temple, Delhi, India

Designed by Iranian architect Fariborz Sahba, New Delhi’s intriguing lotus flower temple is a Baha'i faith place of worship that welcomes everyone, regardless of religion. 27 free-standing marble petals form the nine sides of the temple which is a feature in all of Baha'i’s structures. Inspired by the lotus flower the temple's shape has symbolic significance since the lotus is often linked with sacredness and spirituality.

Wotruba Church, Vienna, Austria

There aren't too many Brutalist churches around the world but the ones that do exist sure are impressive. Built of 152 concrete blocks, Wotruba Church looks like a wacky amalgamation of Lego and that’s precisely why it’s just so unapologetically beautiful. Completed in 1976 and based on a design by the Austrian sculptor Fritz Wotruba, who sadly died before its completion, the church looks completely different from every angle it's viewed due to its irregular architectural structure.

Swayambhunath Temple, Kathmandu, Nepal

The ancient Buddhist complex and Unesco World Heritage Site of Swayambhunath Temple is perched on top of a hill overlooking the city of Kathmandu. Once you’ve climbed the endless steps to the top, you’ll be met with streams of crimson, yellow, and bright green prayer flags, faded from the sun and tattered from the wind. The main white stupa is topped off with a golden structure, on which the two large eyes that symbolize Buddhism are painted.

Hawa Mawal, Jaipur, India

Also known as Palace of the Winds, Haha Mahal can’t fail to impress with its peachy, rose-colored facade and 953 intricately detailed windows that were designed to enable women of the court to view street life without being seen.

Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík, Iceland

Iceland’s tallest church with its curved spire and what look like wings was completed in 1986 after 41 years. The designer of the church and one of Iceland’s most influential architects, Guðjón Samúelsson was said to be inspired by the country’s lava flows. Today, the church sees thousands of visitors each day.

Las Lajas Sanctuary, Nariño, Colombia

Aside from this neo-gothic church’s whimsical appearance, its location - perched on an arch bridge - makes it even more beautiful. Near the Colombia-Ecuador border, the hard-to-reach church is a popular pilgrimage site for people from both countries. Inside there’s said to be an image that was created without human intervention.

Royal Alcázar of Seville, Spain

One of the oldest royal palaces still in use in Europe, Alcázar of Seville features incredible Moorish architecture including a domed hall, intricate mosaics, and perfectly symmetrical archways, as well as Arabic inscriptions and manicures gardens.

The Guggenheim Museum, NYC, USA

Designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the swirl of the Guggenheim is unmistakable whether you're inside or out. Home to an epic collection of early modern and contemporary art, the building which sits on Fifth Avenue was completed in 1959 (reportedly to the tune of $2 million)!