The world's most beautiful train journeys for a bucolic trip of a lifetime

Although train travel for leisure purposes has been around since 1825, it’s only in the past ten or so years that it’s absolutely taken off.

Much kinder on the planet than driving or flying, train travel is one of the best ways of getting around, especially when journeying through areas of outstanding natural beauty.

While the soaring cost of train travel in the UK needs to be addressed, there’s still something fantastical about boarding a train with a packed lunch before trundling off to a new part of the country to explore.

From India’s heritage toy trains whisking passengers high up into the cool mountain air of the country’s hill stations, to the fabulous Caledonian Sleeper that departs London’s Euston station for the Scottish Highlands daily, these journeys promise to delight and capture the imagination. Here are some of the most beautiful.

The world's most beautiful train journeys

Kandy to Badulla, Sri Lanka

Often touted as the world’s most beautiful train ride, and for good reason, this epic journey that whisks passengers through glorious green tea plantations, mist-shrouded pine forests, quaint villages and the rolling valleys of Sri Lanka really does impress at every turn. From Kandy, head to Badulla to trundle over the awe-inspiring Nine Arch Bridge, close to Demodora, or if you want to get a closer look at the magnificent feat of engineering, disembark at Ella to spend a few days hiking before boarding once again and continuing this fabulous journey Increasingly, thanks to the rise of social media, many tourists have begun hanging out of the open train doors for photographs - please don’t. It’s not only irresponsible and disrespectful, but can lead to serious injury and even death, due to the trees, bridges and rocks that flank the train’s tracks.

Fort William to Glenfinnan, Scotland, UK

As the longest concrete railway bridge in Scotland, the 21-arched Glenfinnan viaduct impresses at all times of year, but it looks exceptionally spectacular during the winter months when covered in a soft blanket of snow. A couple of different trains pass over the bridge yet you can’t beat the Fort William to Glenfinnan route which takes around 30 minutes, leaving the rest of the day free to explore the surrounding areas, where some of the best hikes in the world are situated.

St. Moritz, Switzerland to Tirano, Italy

Mountain fanatics will adore any of the train routes that pass by the Swiss Alps, including this journey backed by Alpine landscapes and dramatic peaks. Named the Bernina Express, the spectacular ride takes passengers through pine forests and past crystalline lakes before ending in a whole other country and climate.

Mumbai to Mangaluru Junction, India

This aerial view of a passenger train crossing the Honnavar Railway Bridge over the River Sharavati, in Karnataka, India impresses with palm tree views and tropical scenery. The bridge itself is over 2,000 metres long and is used during the 15-hour train journey from Mumbai to Mangaluru Junction.

Esquel to Nahuel Pan, Argentina

Translated as ‘the little gauge’, La Trochita, or the old Patagonian Express is a steam train that travels through some of Patagonia’s most impressive landscapes, starting in Esquel and ending in Nahuel Pan. Running on oil, there are 22 steam locomotives still running to this day with a couple of special tourist services for intrepid explorers.

Flåm to Myrdal, Western Norway

Flåmsbana or the Flåm Railway is often described as one of the most beautiful train rides in the world, and there’s no wonder since the track meanders through picturesque mountains, ski slopes, deep ravines, and past picture-perfect fjords. Taking around an hour to complete the hypnotic journey, guests are often surprised by the sheer changes in scenery during the short ride.

Grosmont to Pickering, England, UK

Travel through the atmospheric North Yorkshire moors on a Pullman train where steam locomotives not only offer top-notch views but a seasonal lunch or dinner to boot. With a total journey time of 2 hours and 45 minutes, the journey that takes in the heritage line returns to Grosmont after the dining service is complete.

Preda to Bergun, Switzerland

Due to the country’s dramatic scenery, there’s no shortage of epic train journeys in Switzerland, one of which is the Bernina Express train that whizzes through snow-covered forests evoking scenes straight out of Narnia. Seen here in the Albula Valley, the striking red train begins in Preda, 1,800 metres above sea level, before ending in Bergun in little under an hour.

Durango to Cascade Canyon, Colorado, USA

Colorado’s Cascade Canyon Express offers breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountain wilderness during a five-hour journey that loops to Durango after taking in the sights around Cascade Canyon. Particularly beautiful during autumn when the leaves turn all manner of shades from rust and burnt orange to scarlet, this is one journey you’re going to want to remember your camera for.

Naruko Onsen to Nakayamadaira-Onsen, Japan

Passing through Japan’s Naruko Gorge in autumn is a truly life-affirming journey and one that won’t be forgotten in a hurry. Taking the train from Naruko Onsen, passengers are met with seriously impressive views that showcase the craggy valley of the gorge perfectly, and while autumn is the best time to visit, this train journey will wow all year round, even in the rain.

Cusco to Puno, Peru

Anyone who’s travelling through Bolivia and Peru will be familiar with the serene Lake Titicaca, where it’s worth spending a few days hiking and soaking in the local village life. But there’s also a train line that travels alongside the mesmerising lake and it’s worth checking out for its captivating views. From Cusco, a stopping off point for Machu Picchu, hop on a train to Puno to experience the trip firsthand. With views like these, you won’t regret it.

Darjeeling and Ghoom, India

Full of just-married folks taking a honeymoon, holidaying tourists, and a handful of locals, Darjeeling’s heritage toy train is a narrow-gauge steam engine locomotive that takes around two hours each way. Darjeeling in itself is worth spending a few days enjoying the cooler climate, whilst Ghoom plays host to an interesting monastery and spectacular views.

Aizu Nishikata to Godo, Fukushima, Japan

While you won’t get to capture this exact shot riding on the train from Aizu Nishikata to Godo, since you’ll be on it, it is possible to get to a viewpoint near Aizu-Nishikata Station from where these scenes unfold dramatically. The Aizu Nishikata to Godo journey takes around 47 minutes and so it’s possible to snap some brilliant photos in half a day, including the journey there and back.

London Euston to Spean Bridge, Scotland, UK

There’s something wonderfully magical about boarding a train at night and waking up in an otherworldly new land at dawn, and the iconic Caledonian Sleeper train allows for just that. Zipping past dramatic snow-capped peaks and Loch Treig from the train's expansive windows, the last leg of the thrilling journey culminates in picture-postcard Spean Bridge railway station (gateway to the highlands) when the train rolls in at the respectable time of 9.38am.

Vancouver to Banff, Canada

The Rocky Mountaineer train service heads through some of the most beautiful parts of Kootenay National Park where black and grizzly bears can often be spotted. This area of British Columbia boasts unforgettable scenery with views out over Stoney Creek Bridge, and Lake Louise.

Saga Torokko to Kameoka Torokko, Japan

This Japanese train passes through the Kyoto Bamboo Forest, ensuring every view is snappable regardless of the season. It is known as the Sagano Romantic Train and is one of the most popular attractions in Kyoto. Many visitors catch a ride during spring, when the country’s cherry blossoms are in full bloom.

Cusco to Aguas Calientes, Peru

Fed by numerous rivers which descend through adjoining valleys and gorges, and containing numerous archaeological remains and villages, the train that passes through The Sacred Valley of the Incas in Peru is not only stunning but truly intriguing, too. Close to the Inca capital of Cusco and below the ancient sacred city of Machu Picchu, this train line runs from Cusco to Aguas Calientes, taking two to three hours each way.

Monterosso to Genoa, Italy

As one of Europe’s hidden gems, the small town of Monterosso, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, located in the Cinque Terre National Park, is well worth the visit for its whimsical views and epic traditional Italian dishes. But there’s also a railway that crosses the town, connecting it with the five other towns in the national park, or there’s Genoa, just over one and a half hours away and well worth a visit for foodies.

Thusis to Tirano, Switzerland

Seen here crossing the Landwasser Viaduct, the Rhaetian Railway train runs from Thusis to Tirano straight over the single-track limestone bridge near Filisur. As one of Switzerland’s most famed journeys, passengers will be awestruck by the valleys and glaciers that dot the landscape.

Banff to Alberta, Canada

Taking in Morant's Curve in the Banff National Park, this train journey will delight guests since it chugs alongside soaring mountains, endless pine forest, and, with a little luck, stunning birds of prey and wild bears. Drawing hikers and photographers alike, this scenic viewpoint unravels around halfway through the journey from Banff to Alberta.

Belgrave to Gembrook, Australia

The famous Puffing Billy steam train takes passengers big and small through Melbourne’s Dandenongs Ranges, from Belgrave to Gembrook and back daily, except for Christmas day. The sweet journey takes around two hours each way and is great for children.

Los Mochis to Chihuahua, Mexico

Mexico’s El Chepe Train zips through the country’s copper canyon, providing onlookers with views unlike any other. The complete 405-mile journey takes around nine hours, stunning onlookers with magical towns, deep gorges and soaring mountains but the best way to experience it is with a hop-on-hop-off ticket, which provides much more time to get to grips with the pretty villages, waterfalls and hikes along the route.

Zermatt to Saint Moritz, Switzerland

The Glacier Express is one of the world’s most famous train journeys, but it’s also one of the most beautiful, thanks to its unobstructed views of the Alps. From the foot of the magical Matterhorn, the journey in its entirety travels through over 90 tunnels, taking around eight hours to complete. We’ve heard the food offering is as good as the views, too.

Hota to Tateyama, Japan

There are plenty of train journeys with Japan’s sakura season as the main focus, but one of the most popular is the sojourn from Hota to Tateyama which passes through cherry trees spanning out as far as the eye can see. Short and sweet at only 20 minutes long, this is a good option for holidaymakers short on time.

Bangkok to Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand

Thailand's four main railway lines are equally as beautiful as each other but it’s the Eastern Line, which terminates at the Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo Province, that takes the top spot. Taking around six hours to complete, the train passes through lush countryside with frequent stops for food hawkers to hop on selling their delicious offerings.

Montreal to Halifax, Canada

Taking around 20 hours from city to city, this once-on-a-lifetime journey delights with picturesque views at every turn - from wide river crossings and volcano spotting opportunities to soaring peaks and rugged farmland. The sleeper cabins are without a doubt the best option and the dining car serves a fantastic array of snacks and drinks.

Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Thailand

This railway tunnel, located in Bangkok’s residential Wuttakart area, is just 50 metres long but is a wonderful experience to witness, especially during the rainy season when it’s at its peak with fresh growth and greenery. While it seems like the tunnel sits in a rural area of the county, it’s just metres from the city’s urban sprawl with modern buildings just a couple of hundred metres away.

Anchorage to Grandview, Alaska, USA

Moving through the Chugach National Forest in Alaska, as seen from the train’s roof, this one-off journey on board the Spencer Glacier Whistle Stop takes passengers right into a remote wilderness area that is only accessible by train. Once inside the National Forest, it’s easy to spy glaciers, including the Railbelt Spencer Glacier - a massive wall of ice cascading down the mountains to Spencer Lake.

Gornergrat to Zermatt, Switzerland

The Gornergrat Bahn is a train that slides along stunning vistas with a view of the mighty Zermatt mountain, the Matterhorn in the distance. Situated in Valais, Switzerland, the ride provides endless photo opportunities since the cogwheel train allows for the sighting of an impressive 28 mountains, each reaching highs of over 4000 metres.

Spišská Nová Ves to Poprad, Slovakia

The Slovak Paradise National Park in Slovakia hosts one of the most beautiful yet underrated train journeys in the world, seeing far fewer visitors than neighbouring Austria and Hungary. Travelling past a dazzling array of lakes, like the one seen here near Mlynky village, as well as the Slovak Karst mountains, this fun journey from Spišská Nováto Poprad should not be missed.

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to Kapiri Mposhi, Zambia

Climbing the Great Rift Valley escarpment in Zambia, this Tazara train journey takes in the Indian Ocean coastline and the desert-scapes of central Zambia. Often touted as one of the greatest engineering efforts since World War II, the track runs an impressive 1,100 miles so it’s best to arrive prepared with plenty of snacks and water for company.

Skagway to Skagway (round-trip), Alaska, USA

The rocky landscapes, towering pine trees and snow-capped mountains are hard to beat on this beautiful train journey that passes Inspiration Point and Dead Horse Gulch. The White Pass Mountain Tourist Trains offers various routes, but the 40-mile round trip known as the White Pass Summit Excursion is pretty spectacular. Taking around three hours to complete, the journey captivates year-round, through rain, sun or snow.