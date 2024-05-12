The world’s best healthy holiday destinations, from wellness retreats to tranquil mountain escapes

If you’re looking for an adventure or holiday that’ll leave you feeling on top of the world, look no further.

Holidays that aid health, happiness, and mental stability are on the rise, and it makes sense in a world where we rarely get to switch off. Luckily there’s an abundance of retreats, clinics, villages, towns, and even whole cities where wellness is at the forefront.

So whether you’re after a remote magical island, to relax and unwind on, the restorative properties of a healing spa town, or hidden European gems with wellness centres aplenty, there’s a range of amazing places to be discovered. So say goodbye to the monotony of routine (at least for a few weeks) at one of these inspiring locations that prioritise health, above all else.

Inspirational healthy holiday destinations from around the world

Vivamayr Maria Wörth, Austria

Liz Hurley, Rebel Wilson, Tracey Emin, and Naomi Campbell all rave about Vivamayr Maria Wörth and while the Austrian no-nonsense detox centre is pretty expensive to visit, it’s well worth it, especially if you’ve been through a rough time or illness. With a programme designed to give the digestive system a reset, meals are eaten in silence and are tailored to each guest. Treatments on offer range from electrolysis footbaths, cryotherapy, massages, and much more, all of which are assigned by a personal doctor on day one. But it’s also the surroundings of the clinic that add to its appeal with the sublime lake Worthesee providing the perfect post-sauna dip on a winter’s eve.

Portes du Soleil, France & Switzerland

Meaning ‘The Doors of the Sun’ and straddling France and Switzerland, Portes du Soleil, is a renowned Alpine destination that’ll put a smile on the faces of ski and outdoor enthusiasts. The area boasts world-class hiking, mountain biking, skiing, and snowboarding all set against the stunning backdrop of the French and Swiss Alps. Adventure lovers can also immerse themselves in canyoning, white water rafting, or zipping through the skies on exhilarating zip lines - with such a variety of options, the region truly caters to all tastes and preferences.

Rishikesh, India

Known as the yoga capital of the world and one of the best places to visit in India, Rishikesh is famed for its ashrams, holy men, and abundance of gurus. The city sits on the banks of the holy River Ganges and welcomes yoga aficionados from every corner of the globe. Ashrams in Rishikesh are pretty strict and simple, with very early starts, dorm-style rooms, and shared bathrooms, but it’s the real deal when it comes to learning the art of meditation, yoga, and contemplating life in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Kandy, Sri Lanka

The second biggest city in Sri Lanka, the vibrant UNESCO-listed Kandy is home to sprawling mountains, botanical gardens, history-steeped temples, and of course, the Kandy Lake, found in the heart of the city. It's also home to one of the best hotels in the world.

Designed to the highest eco-standards and hidden in the glorious mountains just north of Kandy sits Santani Wellness, a complete haven of relaxation and contemplation. Upon arrival, every guest experience is personalised following a consultation with the hotel’s Ayurvedic doctor. Twice daily yoga, nature walks, a tailored meal plan, treatments, and massage are all prescribed but even if you’d rather sit back and relax by the exquisite infinity pool overlooking Sri Lanka’s finest countryside, that’s okay too.

Guatemala

Make like Stephen Fry who trundled around Guatemala on an old school bus by heading out to Lake Atitlan for a few blissed-out days spent swimming, trekking, and visiting weaving co-operatives. Then, in the north of the country, the temples of Tikal, in the heart of the jungle, will blow your mind. Take a full day to explore these ancient buildings all the while keeping watch for the howler and spider monkeys that swing through the trees.

Pokhara, Nepal

As the gateway to the awe-inspiring Himalayan mountain range, Pokhara is the place to come for mind-blowing hiking trails. Join up with a group in town, hire a guide, or even trek solo – just make sure you have maps, suitable clothing, and a place to sleep each night. The 10-day Annapurna base camp trek is an incredible introduction to the world’s highest mountain range and is highly recommended. Reaching a high point of 4,130 metres, Annapurna Base Camp offers views of the Himalayas that’ll stay with you forever.

Spean Bridge, Scotland

Wild swimmers will adore Scotland's impressive rivers, lochs, and waterways in and around the Spean Bridge area. One of the most magnificent wild swimming spots, known as The Meeting of the Three Waters allows those brave enough to settle into a series of calm yet invigorating pools of clear mountain water, with a backdrop of the Three Sisters mountain range. Around this area, particularly alongside River Etive, it's possible to spot majestic stags, tree pipits, and mountain sheep too. Book Spean Lodge for cosy rooms and homecooked breakfast.

Lanzarote, Spain

The fourth largest Canary Island, Lanzarote's volcanic landscape is perfect for lovers of sports and outdoor activities, with breathtaking cycling routes and hiking trails, as well as idyllic beaches and an array of spa and wellness hotels.

If you're looking for a fitness-boosting break, head to Barceló Active resort which boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool, golf courses, and a private beach. There are also running trails, cycle paths, and fitness classes like HBX boxing and BodyPump led by expert trainers. Plus, the newly refurbished restaurants whip up delicious Spanish cuisine. Expect to leave feeling energised and refreshed.

Île de Ré, France

Zig-zagged by cycle paths and fairly flat terrain, this island off France’s west coast is great to explore by bike. Its villages are delightfully quaint – picturesque bakeries show off freshly baked goods each morning behind mottled glass panes and cobbled streets wind by adorable pastel-coloured cottages. Don’t miss the Lilleau des Neiges nature reserve with its 65 species of birds.

Helsinki, Finland

Serious endorphin highs can be found at Helsinki’s famed outdoor sea pools. The urban oasis in the heart of the city features a handful of pools, each with extremely cold water, but if you can manage a dip you’ll feel oh-so energised afterwards. Equally fun but slightly more manageable are the saunas at Löyly. There are three to choose from, a stunning restaurant with sea views and a blisteringly cold Baltic Sea pool to dip into once you’ve heated up in the saunas. Tourists mingle with locals, making the sauna experience all the more authentic, but it’s worth booking ahead as it gets full almost daily.

Lake District, UK

There are hundreds of walking trails all over the Lake District including impressive mountain hikes that provide incredible views and hidden woodland tracks that'll take you through picturesque countryside. The mountain of Skiddaw, although still strenuous, is one of the easier peaks to climb with wide-open views of the whole area, a great introduction for first-timers in the Lake District. Nearby, and much easier, is the Dodd Wood walk, with its easy-to-find car park at the bottom. From the starting point, follow the three-mile trail to the summit. At the top there are brilliant views across two endless lakes, moody moorlands, and forests as far as the eye can see, you'll also notice the imposing Skiddaw mountain looming large in the background. This walk is particularly impressive in autumn when branches hang heavy with hundreds of pinecones and fairytale-esque toadstools pop up amongst the deep green moss.

Iceland

Activities in Iceland are endless and they all involve the glorious natural world. Hike glaciers, visit black sand beaches or even go ice caving, and then cross your fingers for a sighting of those elusive Northern Lights. For the best chance of seeing them without a car head out to Grotta Island Lighthouse near Reykjavik, otherwise, drive up to Sudhurflos when it’s dark and clear.

Perhentian Islands, Malaysia

Malaysia’s most impressive islands, the Perhentian Islands are pretty much as close to paradise as it gets. With the clearest translucent blue waters, perfect palm trees, and the most beautiful sunsets you might ever see, the only thing to do here is relax, snorkel, and revel in the beauty of nature.

Bagan, Myanmar

Like nowhere else in the world, with over 2,000 Buddhist monuments and temples, sits the ancient Myanmar city of Bagan. As well as being incredibly fascinating, this healthy holiday destination cries out to be explored by bicycle, especially if you want to get up close to some of the most impressive structures such as Ananda Pagoda and Shwegu Gyi Phaya. For an even more memorable trip, it’s possible to take a hot air balloon over the temples at sunset.

Cassis, France

Get fit and healthy under the comforting French sun by hiking to Cassis’ jaw-dropping Calanque d’En Vau. This limestone inlet features water that shimmers a shade of turquoise similar to Caribbean seas. Take a picnic, your swimsuit, and plenty of drinking water so once there, you can spend a blissful day on the beach before the two-hour climb back to town.

Havana, Cuba

Anyone who loves dancing will adore Havana since music wafts out of almost every door and window. Stroll along the seafront, otherwise known as the Malecón, at dusk to get the full Havana effect where you’ll spy lovers kissing, vendors selling nuts and drinks, and fishermen bringing in their daily catch. Then head to Fabrica de Arte Cubano, this old factory has been turned into a live music and dance venue.

Punta del Diablo, Uruguay

Punta del Diablo is the perfect place to switch off and return to nature. This small fishing town on the east coast of Uruguay overflows with tiny brightly painted houses. Spend days reading on the beach, swimming in the sea, or exploring on horseback, we promise you’ll return home brand new.

Central Chile

Craving healthy adventure? Take a road trip along Ruta 40. Running parallel to the Andes Mountains, this stretch of road is one of the longest in the world and takes anyone brave enough to tackle it through an astonishing 20 national parks and the most incredible scenery. You’ll need around six weeks to drive this epic road comfortably, but it’s one you’ll remember forever. Starting south of the Bolivian border in La Quiaca, make sure you stop at the largest salt flat in the world, the Salinas Grandes for out-of-this-world landscapes that will take your breath away. Other standout stopping-off points include Cueva de las Manos in Santa Cruz province, a cave famous for hand paintings dating back some 13,000 years, and Los Glaciares National Park, with some of the most accessible glaciers in the world.

Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

Discovered by Benedictine monks in 1242, who quickly recognised the healing effects of the town's hot spring water, visitors soon flocked to Bad Ragaz eager to try the mineral-rich waters for themselves. As the original spot for bathing, the town’s gorge soon became home to multiple wooden bathhouses where the 35C water was said to improve heart function, circulation, and lung disorders.

Megeve, France

Anyone who appreciates the spectacle of a good mountain range will be familiar with the awe-inspiring Mont Blanc. Famed for its dramatic shape, the peak has been drawing adventurers, nature lovers, and die-hard climbing fans for centuries, but of course, you don't need to be a climber to fall in love with this epic mountain. Close to the Swiss border, Megève is the perfect base for your very own alpine adventure with the quaint village providing everything you need for an idyllic, healthy escape.

Ilha Grande, Brazil

Made up of secluded beaches and lush rainforests the tropical island of Ilha Grande features one of the most beautiful beaches in the world - Lopez Mendes where the sand is so soft it squeaks when you walk on it. With no vehicles on the island and no smog Ilha Grande is a surefire hit when it comes to healthy holiday destinations and the stargazing opportunities are mind-blowing.

Siem Reap, Cambodia

As the gateway to the temples of Angkor, cycling around these incredibly ornate temples, which are over 900 years old, not only delivers a health hit but provides a moving experience all the same. You can buy one, three, or seven-day passes, but you’ll want to spend more than one day on the grounds. Don’t miss the standout Ta Prohm temple, with tree roots entwined into the brickwork, Angkor Wat (for obvious reasons), and Bayon Temple to see the 216 smiling faces carved into the rock.

Lisbon, Portugal

You can’t fail to get healthy in Lisbon thanks to the city’s hills, 18-degree slopes, and endless steps. Walk to the top of Lisbon’s highest hill to St George’s Castle for sweeping views, then wander along the cobbled streets of Bairro Alto to get a taste of local life and check out the beautiful buildings with ornate tile work.

Mallorca, Spain

On the south coast of the island, in the heart of a nature reserve, is the fascinating Salinas d’Es Trenc, a wonderfully serene place, where some of the best sea salt in the world is harvested. Surrounded by water so still, it reflects the clouds, bright pink flamingos, and mountains of glimmering white salt piled high, the scenes here feel like something out of a storybook. Take a tour around the grounds, before shopping for some salt to take home – there’s a plethora of blends to choose from, each one as delicious as the next.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Flat as a pancake and filled with cycling routes, Amsterdam charms instantly. Cycle out of the city towards the waterline nature area where along the way you’ll be rewarded with sights of grazing cattle, pretty meadows, quaint villages, and of course, windmills. For extra wellness points, stay in one of the city's (many) spa hotels.

Istanbul, Turkey

Spirituality, hospitality, and ancient architecture collide in this delightfully bustling city that straddles Europe and Asia. First-timers to the city should no doubt visit all of the main sites of the Old Town, while the health-conscious will adore the city’s numerous Turkish Bath Houses. Boasting over 50 hammams, guests will be treated to steams, saunas, and vigorous scrub-downs leaving even the roughest and driest skin refreshed and revived.

The Peak District, UK

From the pretty village of Youlgrave, hikes spring out in every direction, offering the best Peak District scenery. A particularly good walk to try is the two-hour loop to a rock formation known as Robin Hood’s Stride because legend has it that Robin Hood leapt from one boulder to the other. Nearby sits one of the Peak District’s ancient stone circles, known as Nine Stones Close, or the Grey Ladies. Intriguingly, its original purpose and meaning are now a mystery; regardless, it’s worth a detour.

Bath, UK

Thanks to Bath’s Roman-built baths and healing waters, this pretty city draws crowds from the world over. The well-preserved spa is a must-visit, but to experience them at a slightly more magical time, visit after dusk throughout summer months when the main bath is illuminated by atmospheric torchlight - you’ll leave feeling brand new.

Oslo, Norway

Coming in at number seven on the world’s happiness ranking thanks to its clean air and a good amount of annual sunshine, Oslo is an unexpectedly healthy holiday destination but the city’s outdoor spaces will have a profound effect nonetheless. Head to Vigelandsparken, a sprawling park filled with more than 200 wonderful and thought-provoking granite and bronze sculptures. Then take a stroll through the city’s botanical gardens where cacti, palms, and huge lily pads beg to be photographed.

Bhutan

Spiritual sanctuaries await in Bhutan where the majority of the population is Buddhist. As well as majestic temples and awe-inspiring scenery, the country boasts a myriad of wellness centres that focus on Bhutanese medicine by use of local herbs.

Tbilisi, Georgia

The name Tbilisi roughly translates to ‘warm place' on account of the city’s thermal sulphuric waters bubbling underground. Tbilisi’s few remaining bathhouses in the neighbourhood of Abanotubani are the best places to witness the waters for yourself. Alternate between hot and cold pools - we guarantee you’ll leave feeling refreshed.

Koh Samui, Thailand

Known for its idyllic beaches, mountainous rainforests and exclusive spas and wellbeing resorts, Thailand's Koh Samui is a must-visit for anyone looking for an energising, revitalising holiday.

At the top of our list is Fitkoh, a fitness camp on the idyllic island that offers visitors the chance to reset their minds and bodies with various training programmes and incredible food. With Muay Thai, HIIT, and strength training on the menu, the camp's trainers ensure it’s easy to stay on track.