32 ways to bring wellness rituals into your everyday routine

You don't need to dedicate hours to complex wellness routines to improve your overall wellbeing. Building healthy habits around everyday tasks and creating impactful wellness rituals can bring a sense of calm and more self-care into your daily life.

These simple mindset tweaks and small acts will help boost your morning routine and add more relaxing moments to your evening wind-down. Creating a good bedtime routine is particularly important, as it will set you up for better sleep - the foundation of good health.

"Wellness rituals don’t always require extra time. Sometimes, it’s about bringing more intention into the spaces you’re already in," Salarah Starre, an Advanced Law of Attraction Coach and host of the Manifesting Made Easy Podcast, tells us.

"When laced with a little mindfulness, these ordinary moments can become the heartbeat of a grounded life. We've consulted leading wellbeing experts, from breathwork practitioners and mindset coaches to spa directors, about the best ways to incorporate mindfulness practices and wellness rituals into your everyday routine.

Wellness rituals to build into your daily routine

Start with a few moments of breathwork

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Breathing is something we often do unconsciously, but focusing on the breath can instantly create a sense of calm - and it's particularly effective first thing in the morning. "Start with just two to three minutes of breathwork when you first wake up," explains a qualified yoga and breathwork teacher and founder of Kin Yoga Mats.

"Try the ‘5-5-5 breath cycle’ (breathe in for 5, hold for 5, breathe out for 5) to balance the nervous system before you even get out of bed or check your phone, setting a calm and stable foundation for the day."

Light a scented candle (or several)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the easiest ways to evoke a spa-like feeling at home is with scent. A relaxing scent like lavender, rose geranium, or ylang ylang (Jo Malone candles come in a wide range of beautiful fragrances) can evoke feelings of calm. Lighting a scented candle is a full sensory experience - a flickering flame makes a room appear more serene and relaxing. Invest in some long matches and make candle lighting a morning ritual that will enhance the rest of your routine.

Turn your morning skincare into a daily ritual

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skincare should be a moment of calm, not something we rush through. Even just five minutes a day of meditative skincare can make you feel more relaxed in the long run.

"Your beauty routine should be more than just a daily task, it should be a moment of self-connection," Shenuka Fernando, Director of Skin Care and Beauty at Spa Ceylon, told us. "The key is mindfulness. When you slow down and engage your senses, skincare becomes a form of self-care.

"Light a candle, play soothing music, and take time to massage your products into your skin, appreciating the textures and aromas. Natural ingredients with soothing aromas can elevate your experience into a rejuvenating ritual."

Take a longer, more mindful shower

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of us jump in the shower quickly each morning, but extending your shower by just five minutes can feel like more of a treat. Take a moment to relax (you could pop a few drops of essential oils onto the bottom of your shower to aid this) and consider adding more tools or products into your routine, such as dry brushing beforehand or a nourishing body exfoliator.

"Another lovely moment could be using a good cleanser during a morning or evening shower, letting the fresh scent and gentle exfoliation awaken or wind down your senses," the founders of Ella & Jo, Charlene Flanagan and Niamh Ryan, told us. "These micro-moments are more than skincare; they’re mini acts of self-care that help balance the stress of a busy day."

Anchor your day with an intention

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Have you ever heard of the term 'Magnetic Morning'? Manifesting coach Salarah Starre believes this is the key to a successful day ahead. "Your morning energy is your launchpad; it sets the tone for what you attract and how you respond to the world around you," the Law of Attraction coach explained. "I call this a Magnetic Morning, and it starts with a simple question: How do I want to feel today?

"Rather than rushing into ‘doing mode,' take a moment to drop in and consciously choose the emotional frequency you want to embody, whether peaceful, powerful, joyful, energised, or grounded. This tiny pause reconnects you with your power as a creator. Once you’ve chosen the feeling, seal it with an affirmation supporting it."

The manifesting coach continued, "It’s not about perfection; it’s about presence. When you begin your day by aligning with the emotional state you want to live from, you start attracting experiences that match that energy. It’s a small ritual that creates massive energetic momentum."

Jazz up your morning water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as taking a moment for yourself and focusing on your breath, hydrating with a glass of water is one of the best things you can do to nourish your body and mind as soon as you wake up. Make your morning glass of water more interesting by prepping a jug with water and cucumber shards or lime wedges the night before and keeping it in the fridge.

Make your bed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It may sound like more of a practical tip, but making your bed is a great mindset hack. It creates a sense of accomplishment and order before the day has even begun. To create a spa-like atmosphere at home, add soft, natural textures to your bedding with throws and cushions, finishing off with a spritz of aromatherapy room spray.

You could even make your own, with a few drops of your favourite fragrance in a carrier oil in a glass bottle with a spray mechanism. Remember that you'll need to leave the liquid to diffuse for a week or so before it's ready to use.

Write out your day in a positive way

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Journaling is one of the most effective ways to calm a chaotic mind, and the benefits of externalising our thoughts are widely known. 'Scripting' involves writing down your day in the morning as if it's already happened.

"One of the most powerful ways to anchor your energy for the day is through scripting, writing about your life as if everything you desire has already happened," explains manifestation coach Salarah Starre. "Each morning, take a few quiet minutes and imagine it’s the end of the day. Reflect on everything that’s unfolded in the most aligned, beautiful way, and write it out as though you’re journaling about something that already occurred."

The manifesting coach continued, "This isn’t just about writing; it’s about feeling it. Scripting helps you drop into the vibration of what you want to experience before anything has happened externally. It tells your subconscious mind, 'This is who I am now,' and helps you start living from that energy.

"It’s especially powerful if you tend to wake up feeling anxious or disconnected because it emotionally puts you back in the driver’s seat. You start your day not reacting to life but creating it. And that shift is where the magic begins."

Incorporate a five-minute morning walk in nature

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all know how important it is to keep our daily step count high, but getting outside is particularly effective for our physical and mental wellbeing. "Start your morning with five minutes outside, even if it’s just a gentle walk around your garden or nearby green space," meditation teacher and founder of Finding Quiet, Ciara McGinley, told us.

"Not only will it release feel-good endorphins and support your circadian rhythm, but research shows that connecting with nature helps calm the nervous system, restore attention, and ease mental fatigue."

McGinley suggests making your walk more mindful to feel the benefits. She continued, "Tune into your senses and notice what you can hear, see, and feel around you. Maybe it's the rustle of leaves or the warmth of the sun on your skin. Notice the textures and patterns of the world around you. Try not to label anything as good or bad. Let everything be just as it is and allow it to ground you in the moment."

Begin your day with a morning meeting (with yourself)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're all used to prepping for meetings throughout the week, but it's important to schedule time with yourself, too. ICF Accredited Life Coach Elizabeth Walker explains, "Before the world bombards you with pings, emails, and someone shouting, gift yourself a quiet moment of you-ness - I call it the Morning Meeting (with myself) moment. Not a full-blown meditation or some new morning regimen you’ll feel guilty for skipping. Just a pocket of stillness where you check in with yourself before checking your phone."

"Maybe it’s while you sip your tea, feet planted on the cold kitchen floor. Or snuggled under the duvet for a few extra breaths before you face the chaos. Place a hand on your heart or your belly, somewhere that says, ‘I’m here,' and ask gently, 'How am I today, really?' And remember ‘good’, ‘ok’, ‘not bad’ and ‘fine’ are not valid answers. If you need help, you can find the emotions wheel online, a handy tool for this exercise."

Don't reach for your phone straight away

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s tempting to reach for your phone the moment you wake up, instantly pulled into messages and to-do lists," meditation teacher and founder of Finding Quiet, Ciara McGinley, explains. "But imagine this: what if, as soon as your alarm went off, 100 people burst into your bedroom, all demanding your attention at once?

"That’s essentially what’s happening when you pick up your phone. Instead, start your day with a few quiet moments to yourself. Tune into your breath and allow it to anchor you as you set an intention for your day - it could be something simple; just ensure it’s meaningful to you.

"This small act is a commitment to yourself of how you want to move through your day, and an opportunity to care for yourself before you care for others."

Think about how you can raise your vibration

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your 'vibration' refers to the energy you're feeling and often giving off to others that day. While this concept is rather abstract, manifesting coaches like Salarah Starre argue that it's a mistake to overlook the importance of our emotional energy.

"We clean our bodies daily, but what about our emotional energy?" she explains. "One of the most powerful wellness practices I teach is emotional hygiene: giving yourself space to feel, process, and release what’s been sitting in your system."

So, how can we release our emotions? Starre explains, "This can be a few minutes of journaling, shaking out your body, or even crying in the shower to a song that cracks your heart open (we’ve all been there). The point is to stop bottling things up and start meeting yourself with compassion.

"Wellbeing isn’t about being positive all the time. It’s about creating enough safety in your body to feel it all, so nothing gets stuck. When you honour your emotional flow, you naturally raise your vibration and clear space for the good feelings you actually want."

Use your phone in a positive way

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Let’s be honest, most of us check our phones before we’ve even gotten out of bed. But what if your phone became a tool for transformation rather than distraction?" manifesting coach Salarah Starre explains.

"Start by setting your lock screen to something intentional: a powerful affirmation, a reminder of who you’re becoming, or even a phrase that speaks to your next-level self. Every time you pick up your phone, it becomes a moment of reconnection rather than overwhelm. When your phone reflects who you’re becoming, instead of pulling you away from it, everything begins to shift."

Curate your social media feeds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It helps to be mindful of what you're consuming. And that includes on social media. "Curate your social media feed so it reflects possibility and inspiration," manifesting coach Salarah Starre explains. "Follow people who represent the kind of energy, lifestyle, or mindset you want to embody, people who expand your sense of what’s possible (if they can have it, so can you)."

Set an affirmation alarm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We set alarms throughout the day to remind us of appointments and practical tasks, but manifesting coach Salarah Starre suggests adding in notes of positivity to yourself as an act of self-care.

"You can set a gentle alarm midway through your day with a little love note to yourself, something like, Breathe. You’re safe. You’re doing better than you think. Or I’m so proud of you, look how far you’ve come. This is a beautiful way to pause, realign, and celebrate yourself," Starre explains.

Turn washing up into a cleansing ritual

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Let’s be real, washing up is rarely anyone’s idea of a wellness ritual - it’s more like a silent protest in rubber gloves," life coach Elizabeth Walker explains. "But hear me out. What if you turned it into a mini emotional detox instead of racing through it with muttered expletives and a podcast you’re not even listening to?

"As you run the warm water, imagine you’re not just scrubbing last night’s spag bol off the pan, you’re rinsing away the mental leftovers too. The snappy comment you wish you hadn’t made, the invisible pressure you’ve been carrying, that nagging feeling of I should be doing more.

"Ask yourself, what am I ready to let go of right now? Then, picture the suds carrying it away as you rinse. No need for incense or chakra-aligned music, just you, the sink, and a smidge of intention. The most powerful rituals aren’t the ones that look perfect on Instagram; they’re the quiet ones we create in the middle of the chaos, apron on, hands in the sink, which leave the soul just a little lighter."

Take time to rest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking time to rest is an integral part of self-care. With busy schedules to contend with and our different roles pulling us in different directions, there can be little downtime. But scheduling time in for downtime is a secret weapon when it comes to productivity. It's particularly important to take the time to properly rest and recover after intense workouts or busy days that can be emotionally and mentally draining.

Honour your mood and cycles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We live in a world obsessed with consistency and productivity - but the feminine thrives in cycles, not straight lines. One of the most radical wellness rituals is to stop expecting yourself to be the same every day," manifesting coach Salarah Starre explains.

"Begin tracking your energy, moods, and creative flow. Notice when you feel inspired, social, or withdrawn, and honour it without judgment. This is especially powerful for women but applies to everyone."

The manifesting coach continued: "Wellness becomes sustainable when we stop forcing and start flowing. The more you respect your natural rhythms, the more energy you’ll have, and the easier it becomes to magnetise what’s meant for you."

Try a breathing exercise on your commute

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The daily commute can be stressful, but there are ways to make it a more relaxing experience. "Your breath is a powerful tool that’s always with you and something that you can turn to in moments of stress to soothe your nervous system," mindfulness practitioner Ciara McGinley tells us.

"Begin your day by getting familiar with the breath. If it’s safe to do so, you can practice a breathing exercise on your morning train commute or after you’ve parked your car. Box breathing is a great place to start: inhale for a count of four, pause for four, exhale for four, and pause again. Repeat for 10 rounds. This gentle rhythm can help calm your mind and allow you to move into your day with clarity and ease."

Make evening skincare a more mindful experience

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your evening skincare routine offers a few moments to relax and unwind. "Instead of rushing through, take this time to check in with yourself; how you’re feeling, what your skin needs, what your body is telling you," beauty expert and tester at Oriflame Helen Bee told us. "This intentional pause becomes a daily reset, helping to soothe both your complexion and your mind."

Try micro movement practices

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We may not all have time for full yoga or movement sessions every day, but a few simple moves between tasks can help keep us active. "If you can’t fit in a full gym or yoga session, incorporate two-minute 'movement snacks' throughout your day," yoga and breathwork teacher Laura Pearce tells us.

"After an hour of sitting, do a quick standing forward fold, gentle twist, or shoulder rolls. These micro-practices keep energy flowing and can help with pain and stiffness from prolonged sitting."

Try mindful transitions between tasks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Use the spaces between activities as meditation opportunities," yoga and breathwork teacher Laura Pearce tells us. "Before starting your next task, take three conscious breaths while fully feeling your feet on the ground.

"This will give you some headspace and help you approach each new activity with presence and care. Mindful transitions are tricky to remember and maintain throughout the day, but I promise you, it gets easy with practice and will become second nature in no time."

Dedicate time to your evening routine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Evening routines can be particularly restorative, lighting candles, putting PJs on, and taking the time to mask not only nourishes the skin but also sends a signal to your body and mind that your taking time for yourself because you are important," founders of Ella & Jo makeup artist, Charlene Flanagan and skin therapist, Niamh Ryan told us.

"Activities like journaling or using affirmations during masking time can further enrich the experience, turning everyday skincare into a calming, mindful ritual."

Try a quick sensory meditation session

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Once during your workday, step outside for a quick sensory meditation," meditation practitioner Ciara McGinley tells us. "For just one minute, notice five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste. This grounds you in the present moment and refreshes your mental state. A big yawn or sigh can also help with a quick nervous system reset."

Try a guided meditation or sleep story before bed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With our lives becoming busier and high stimulation levels to contend with, it can be hard to switch off at night; sometimes, the silence can feel deafening. Meditation coach and wellness expert Ciara Mcginley explains, "Try a short guided meditation or listen to a sleep story to help you wind down for rest. "

"This practice will help you transition from a busy day into a restful state, promoting relaxation and reducing stress. Apps like Calm have great sleep stories to help you nod off - or you can do a simple body scan practice in bed to relax your mind and body.

"Simply scan the body from top to toe. Spend a few moments with each body part, noticing any tension and taking a few gentle breaths to release it."

Don't stop at skincare when it comes to self-care moments

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Beyond your morning and evening skincare, there are plenty of mini beauty rituals you can weave into your day to nurture both skin and spirit," beauty expert and tester at Oriflame Helen Bee told us. "Even hand cream application can become a mini reset - breathe in the scent, feel the texture, and let it be a moment of care rather than a chore."

Incorporate in a quick yoga wind-down session in the evening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yoga is a great way to unwind, but many people put off trying it because they don't have time to get to a class. Instead, as yoga and breathwork teacher Laura Pearce suggests, try a quick sequence at home before bed to aid relaxation.

"Create a simple five-minute evening yoga sequence focusing on gentle forward folds and light twists to release the day's tension. End with a brief body scan meditation while lying down, systematically relaxing each body part from toes to head, preparing your system for restful sleep. Remember that consistency with small practices often brings more benefit than occasional longer sessions. The goal is integration, not perfection.​​​​​​​​​​​​​"

Listen to your inner wisdom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Let’s be honest: 'self-care' has become a bit of a buzzword these days, hasn’t it?" life coach Elizabeth Walker tells us. "Whether it’s bubble baths and face masks or managing your finances and exercising, it’s yet another thing on your already overcrowded to-do list. Enter: inner resourcing, a kinder, less pressure-filled alternative.

"Try checking in throughout the day, close your eyes, take a deep breath, and ask: What do I need more of right now? And what do I need less of? Over time, you’ll begin to hear your inner wisdom a little more clearly. Wellness becomes less about ticking boxes and more about building a responsive, nourishing, and beautifully imperfect relationship with yourself."

Don't be afraid to let go

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"You know that feeling when your body’s in bed, but your brain is still filing tomorrow’s to-do list while replaying that awkward thing you said in 2015?" life coach Elizabeth Walker tells us.

"That’s exactly why I’m a fan of what I call The ‘I Did Enough’ moment; it’s a simple, soul-soothing pause to gently tell your system: It’s OK to let go now. You might also consider ending the day with phrases like: I did enough today or I am enough."

Celebrate small wins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can be hard on ourselves, but there's always something we achieved or did well each day. Shifting our mindset to positive thinking can really help boost our mood and encourage healthy thought processes. "My favourite way to do this is to look in the mirror, even with smudged mascara and tired eyes, and asking, ‘In what ways did I show up for myself today?’

"Even if the answer is: 'I didn’t scream at the postman' or 'I remembered to drink some water', that still counts. Tiny wins. Tiny acknowledgements. They matter."

Reflect on three things you're grateful for before bed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gratitude is powerful, as meditation practitioner Ciara McGinley explains. "Another simple yet powerful practice: Take a moment to reflect on three things you are grateful for every night," she told us. "You can write them in a journal, on your phone, or simply mull it over in your head. Research shows that gratitude practices can help improve sleep quality, reduce feelings of anxiety, and promote a more positive outlook.

"By ending your day with appreciation - whether for a phone call you had with a friend or the morning coffee your partner made for you - you gently start to train your brain to notice the good. Over time, you start to see these positive moments all around you throughout your day, and you appreciate them more."

Practice positive self-talk (and let yourself off!)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most essential mindset tweaks is to fight the urge to see the negative in situations and instead move through your day with positivity and compassion (in particular, self-compassion). Wellness routines can seem overwhelming, and it's easy to get caught up in daily tasks and neglect self-care. But even taking a moment at the end of the day to take a few deep breaths and recognise you've done your best will pay dividends in the long run regarding your state of mind.