Want to have a healthier relationship with your tech? Try these expert-backed ideas

Forging a healthier relationship with your tech is one of the worthiest goals of the modern age, given the mission creep of phones, tablets, laptops and other devices into our lives. Added to this is a growing awareness of the potentially detrimental effects on our minds and bodies of being constantly connected.

Fortunately, it is possible to cultivate an approach to tech use that is beneficial, rather than detrimental to your wellbeing. With some simple tweaks as to how you engage with your devices and easy changes to your day-to-day schedule, you can control your devices for the better, without them controlling you.

From reorganizing your home screen to switching up your morning routine, we have called on the experts to share their insight and have also collated the many ways in which you can improve your tech use for the better. Just plug in to these tips and you're sure to be inspired...

Expert-backed ways to have a healthier relationship with your tech

Switch function

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Use your tech as an opportunity for reflection," says Nicola Noél, a specialist psychiatric nurse, mindset coach and founder of Brainworks Therapy. "Try voice-noting yourself instead of bottling things up or record short videos talking through your thoughts. You’re literally rewiring your brain when you use tech to self-process instead of self-punish. It’s digital self-therapy, without the performance pressure."

Play detective

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Your tech habits are telling on you," insists mindset coach, Nicola Noél. "That 3pm scroll through chaotic accounts? Not random. That urge to check your ex’s posts? A red flag from your nervous system. Don’t just shame the habit, decode the craving. Turn every tech-trigger into a self-inquiry: 'what am I really needing right now?'

"Spoiler alert: It’s not more content, it’s connection with yourself."

Clean up socials

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Your feed should be a sanctuary, not a stress trigger," urges mindset coach, Nicola Noél. "If your daily scroll feels like emotional whiplash, then unfollow, mute, delete. Curate your content like your energy depends on it because it does.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"If it doesn’t inspire, educate, or empower, it’s digital clutter pretending to be connection."

Set boundaries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"You don’t need to be available 24/7," insists psychiatric nurse and mindset coach, Nicola Noél. "Set tech boundaries like a boss. No more sleeping with your phone under your pillow - it’s not your therapist, it’s a dopamine dealer.

"Create screen-free rituals, reclaim your mornings, and remember: your brain is wired for rest, not relentless refreshes."

Wind down

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"One of the most important times to build that good relationship with tech is at bedtime," notes Dr Ellie Cannon, a GP at Olive Health.

"Making boundaries for yourself around evening phone use is vital to a good night’s sleep - the blue rays emitted by phones reduce your body’s natural melatonin production and avoiding all screens in the hours before bed will only help improve your sleep."

Move freely

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Part of what’s detrimental about phone use is what you’re not doing when you’re on a screen – and one thing people miss out on is movement," says Dr Cannon.

"Try and use tech to support your exercise not scupper it. Consider using your phone's activity reminders positively, but don't become overly dependent on step counters or fitness trackers for validation."

Log off

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Social media comparison can impact mental wellbeing, particularly for women who may face unrealistic beauty or lifestyle standards online," shares Dr Cannon.

"Regularly audit your social feeds and unfollow accounts that consistently make you feel inadequate or anxious. It is very good for you to opt out of those feeds that don’t serve you."

Take breaks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Many women don't realize that headaches, neck pain, dry eyes and disrupted sleep patterns can be directly linked to excessive screen time," warns Dr Cannon.

"Pay attention to these physical cues from your body. Take regular breaks using the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds."

Create zones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I recommend creating tech-free zones in the home," says Penny Weston, a wellness expert. "For example, keep phones out of the bedroom to protect your sleep - using a traditional alarm clock instead - and avoid using screens at the dining table.

"These small boundaries help you stay present and more connected to the moment, whether that’s with your food, your thoughts or the people around you."

Start afresh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Try a morning routine without screens," suggests wellness expert Penny Weston. "Beginning the day without immediately reaching for your phone can completely change your energy - I like to begin my mornings with a few deep breaths, a short meditation or a walk in nature.

"Give yourself that space to connect inwards before taking in the noise of the day through your device. It makes such a difference to your mindset.”

Empower yourself

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Use your settings wisely," suggests wellness expert Penny Weston. "Turn off unnecessary notifications, as we often underestimate how distracting these constant pings can be.

"I also use ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode when I’m working or exercising, so I can stay focused without interruptions. Tech should support your day, not control it.”

Change habits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Swap evening scrolls for wind-down time - the former is a habit that can sneak up on all of us," admits wellness expert, Penny Weston. "I encourage people to try replacing it with something calming like a warm bath, gentle stretching or journaling.

"I also love a simple breathing exercise before bed. These habits help the mind switch off properly, which supports better sleep and a more restful night.”

Get purposeful

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s not about cutting out tech completely, it’s about using it with purpose," advises wellness expert Penny Weston.

"Whether it’s setting a daily screen time limit or choosing to engage with content that inspires and uplifts you, being more mindful of how you use technology can have a huge impact on your mental wellbeing.”

Be present

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"A healthier relationship with your phone starts with presence," says Jo Irving, a holistic empowerment and transformation coach. "So many of us reach for our phones on autopilot - not because we need them, but because we’re craving connection, soothing or escape. The key is to get curious without judgment.

Ask yourself: ‘what am I really looking for right now?’ before you pick it up. Often it’s rest, clarity or reassurance."

Go gray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Turning your phone into greyscale makes it much less addictive, and putting it in 'focus mode' during deep work or rest is also a good idea for protecting your nervous system," suggests transformation coach Jo Irving.

"Your phone is a constant source of input. Every ding, message or red dot activates your stress response. Ultimately, the goal isn’t to be perfect or rigid, it’s to reclaim your time, energy and peace."

Pause first

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Anchor your phone to intention," recommends transformation coach Jo Irving, adding that pausing before you start tapping away at your phone can be hugely beneficial for not getting sidetracked.

"Before opening an app, take a breath and name your purpose: 'I'm here to send a message, then I’m out.' It sounds simple, but it helps shift your brain from reactive to intentional."

Soothe differently

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We often use our phones the way toddlers use dummies, to soothe discomfort - try riding the wave of boredom or discomfort instead," advises transformation coach Jo Irving. "That space is where your creativity and clarity live - not all downtime needs filling.

"Your best ideas often come in the silence, the bath, the walk and the staring out of the window. Honour that stillness as a sacred part of success, not a waste of time."

Embrace dullness

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Make your phone boring again," says transformation coach Jo Irving. Essentially, curate your phone so that it is a much less alluring item to pick up.

"Remove all social apps from your home screen and log out of them. The less frictionless your phone is, the more you’ll reach for real connection, real rest and real life."

Be flexible

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Rather than rigid rules, create a flexible menu of tech boundaries," suggests transformation coach Jo Irving.

"For instance, in the morning, you could keep your phone off until journaling, tea or movement. Or, in the evenings, it's no phone an hour before bed, replaced by reading, a bath or music. Perhaps on Sundays, it's about staying offline until after lunch. This feels more supportive than restrictive."

Take control

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Reclaim your power with your calendar," advises transformation coach Jo Irving. "If your phone is full of 'shoulds' and 'alerts', you’re reacting all day long.

"Build sacred space into your calendar for joy, rest and creativity – even screen-free walks. Don’t just plan your life around appointments."

Set goals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Before you jump into making changes, take a moment to think about why you want a healthier relationship with your tech," says research psychologist Dr Emma Palmer-Cooper. "Defining your goal clearly can give you direction, a plan and improve your motivation.

"Ask yourself: is this a long- or short-term goal? Your overall aim might be to ‘stop checking emails after work’ and a useful short-term step could be setting a 10-minute window for emails, then putting your phone away for the evening."

Stay positive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"When setting goals, try to frame them as something you want to move towards rather than something you're trying to avoid," suggests Dr Palmer-Cooper. "Instead of a goal of ‘stop using tech’, try ‘spend more time doing things I enjoy in the evening’.

Research shows that goals based on positive outcomes, rather than avoiding negatives, are more likely to improve your wellbeing and help you stay motivated."

Be specific

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"A vague goal like ‘spend less time on my phone’ is hard to stick to - instead, be specific with an intention like 'put my phone in another room for 10 minutes after dinner’," recommends Dr Palmer-Cooper.

"That way, you’ll be able to measure your progress and feel a sense of achievement as you stick to your goal. Increasing your tech-free time to 20 or 30 minutes will help build the habit over time, and show how far you’ve come."

Visualise progress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"A simple but effective way to stay on track is to use mental imagery," reveals Dr Palmer-Cooper. "This means imagining yourself in the future, and the possibilities available to you as you work on and achieve your goals.

"Picture the steps you took to get there, what decisions you made, which challenges you overcame and how you will feel when you’ve done them. You could visualise one week from now, then two weeks, a month and so on. This process helps build belief in yourself and maintains motivation."

Be practical

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"A goal like ‘spend more time on activities I enjoy’ sounds lovely, but what does that actually look like?" points out Dr Palmer-Cooper. "Start small: even just 10 minutes focused on your interests can lead to big changes in your wellbeing, and build long-term habits around your tech use.

Consistency is key. Choosing behaviors that you know are manageable regularly is more likely to lead to lasting success."

Track carefully

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Health tracking is more popular than ever, whether it’s used to understand your cycle, support a health goal, or simply stay more in tune with your body," notes Dr Cornelia Hainer, head of science at Clue.

"Sometimes it feels empowering, but other times it can bring up questions or uncertainty. What matters most is how you feel - a healthy relationship with your data means checking in with your emotions, not just your numbers."

Maintain posture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

​​"Many people are storing up a lifetime of neck and back pain because of poor posture, which is directly linked to over-use of tech, such as tablets and phones," shares Michael Fatica, lead osteopath and co-founder of Back In Shape.

"Limit time spent on devices, always holding them at eye level - never looking down - and do not watch TV in bed with your head propped up. Always sit in an upright position and in a chair that provides proper support, from the lower back upwards."

Stretch out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

​​"Focus on key exercises to perform daily to help restore the spine’s natural lordosis - or curve," says Fatica. "For example, lie straight across the bed on your tummy with your armpits lined up with the edge of the bed, arms dangling down. Then use your upper arms against the side of the bed to gently stretch your lower back for approximately 20 seconds.

"This is a really effective way to decompress your spine."

Curate apps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"In this day and age, for most of us, it's not reasonable or possible for us to just get rid of technology - so try engaging with it more mindfully," says Alexa Blaze, clinical psychologist, director of Jigsaw Psychology and development advisor at Blair.

"It might help to engage with apps that are designed to help us manage our mental health. Having these conveniently located on your home screen on your phone, so that they're front and center when you unlock it, can be useful in creating the habit of engaging with these rather than less helpful apps."

Be aware

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Part of having a healthier relationship with the tech in our life is to become aware of what that is: are you avoiding or seeking something, moving away from a feeling or inviting it in?" explains Claire Fitzsimmons, a certified emotions coach practitioner and founder of If Lost Start Here.

"Ask yourself whether the tech in your life gives you the feelings you are hoping for. Do you actually feel happier when you've spent 30 minutes scrolling through the news? Does it make you feel more in a community when you open socials or the opposite?"

Prioritise offline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"If you discover that your phone is not serving you, seek out those feelings offline," notes Claire Fitzsimmons, a certified emotions coach practitioner. "You could make a list of the ways you regulate your emotions with tech and then experiment with what that might look like in the analogue world, such as meeting a friend for coffee, reading a book or going for a walk.

"Healthier habits that might give you the feelings that you’re seeking."

Build tolerance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"One feeling that you might be seeking from your device is certainty," notes emotions coach practitioner, Claire Fitzsimmons. "The feeling of not-knowing might have become so intolerable that the tech in your life offers you some grounding and some semblance of resolution. Having the answers literally in hand can give us the illusion - and comfort - of certainty and assuage our fears and anxieties.

"One way to approach this is to start to build our tolerance for uncertainty, the open questions and unresolved situations that make up everyday life."