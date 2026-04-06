7 ways you may be sabotaging your skincare routine without realising, according to a dermatologist

For some of us, our skin can be as temperamental as the British weather. One day, you think you've nailed the perfect skincare routine, and the next, it's playing up for no obvious reason.

You could have an impressive high-maintenance skincare routine, follow all the dermatologist tips for healthy skin, but still feel like your skin isn't looking as good as it could.

Many of us feel like this as our skin naturally changes over time - constant reassessment is required as the years pass. But it could also be because you're accidentally sabotaging yourself, which, as we discovered is infuriatingly easy to do.

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10 ways you're sabotaging your skin without realising

In the quest for healthier-looking skin at every age and stage, we spoke to two skincare experts to find out what the top skincare mistakes most people are making, and how we can save our complexions.

1. Skipping SPF because its cloudy

If you aren't wearing SPF every day, it could be the reason your skin isn't looking its best. Kate Kerr, acclaimed clinical facialist, shares that, "the number one skincare mistake people make every day is not wearing SPF. Daily sun exposure, even at low levels, causes cumulative damage that shows up as premature ageing, pigmentation, and loss of elasticity over time."

Sun damage causes your skin to show signs of ageing, so if you want to look younger, apply it daily, rain or shine. Kerr reveals, "SPF is the most effective preventative skincare step and should be worn every single day, regardless of the weather."

CeraVe Invisible Dry Touch Fluid Sunscreen SPF50+ Check Amazon RRP: £17.90 It's important to find a formula that really suits your skin. This one is ideal for all complexions, but particularly those with oily or combination skin. It absorbs excess oils and doesn't cause make-up to slip when it's applied on top. Beauty of Joseon Matte Sun Stick $14.40 at Olive Young US Check Amazon RRP: £15.50 SPF sticks like this are great for topping up sun protection on the go. It's recommended to reapply SPF every two hours, so pop this handy hero in your bag to ensure you're keeping your skin protected all day. Garnier Vitamin C Brightening Over Make-Up UV Mist Check Amazon RRP: £13 This fuss-free spray suncream is designed to be worn over make-up and topped up throughout the day. Apply your make-up as normal and spray all over your face, not forgetting your neck and behind your ears.

2. Thinking more is more with actives

Skincare actives are amazing ingredients that give incredible, noticeable results on mature skin, which means they can be addictively effective. But, overusing them can stress your skin out. Retinol and skincare acids can overwhelm your skin barrier and, as a result, lead to lots of skin issues.

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Skin + Me's head of Medical, Dr Jason Thompson, says that "long, multi-step skincare routines and lots of actives layered together can lead to a damaged skin barrier, increased sensitivity, redness, and generally unhealthy skin." He continues, "I see this a lot in clinic, and when I take a detailed history, it is often because they are using too many actives at once and overloading their skin."

3. Switching products too often

"People are understandably drawn to newness, product launches, and trends on social media. But if you are constantly trying new things, you never give your skin a chance to respond," Dr Thompson warns.

With the never-ending TikTok skincare hacks and confusion about what our skin needs, particularly if it is becoming increasingly dry or the texture is changing over time, it's no wonder most of us are switching between multiple products and not giving our skin a chance to react to certain products and ingredients.

He continues, "Once you have a routine that suits your skin type and skin goals, the most important thing is to stick to it. Skin changes slowly, and consistency is what allows products to work."

4. Trying to reverse damage

According to the experts, it's better to focus on the prevention of skin damage rather than reversing it - see the trend of skin longevity. "Preventing damage is always more effective than trying to reverse it later. Focus on prevention, particularly sun protection. Preventing damage is far easier than treating it later," says Dr Thompson.

5. Self-diagnosing your skin

The internet and social media might have you convinced you're a skincare expert, but unless you have specific training, you're probably not. If you have continuous concerns, you should seek professional help.

According to Dr Thompson, "avoid trying to manage genuine medical skin conditions with cosmetic skincare alone. In many cases, people self-diagnose and use products that do not address the underlying condition, or even make it worse, when what they actually need is advice and treatment from a healthcare professional."

6. Rushing to injectables

You might think you need Botox or filler because you see stars with perfect-looking, smooth skin. But experts warn that it's far more important to focus on skin health rather than rushing for facial tweakments.

"The glow and texture of the skin is much more important to get right than having Botox and fillers," advises Kate. "You can see people who have filler and Botox, and they don’t have a line on their face, but if their skin doesn’t look healthy, it won’t look good," she says.

Don't get caught up thinking you need to drastically change your skin. Focus on its health, and you'll be surprised how much better it looks when you put the time in to improve radiance, clarity and glow.

7. Neglecting your skin barrier

You might hear experts talking about skin barriers, but is it really that important? The answer is yes - it's arguably the most important factor in healthy-looking skin.

Kerr explains that "barrier health is the most important element people should focus on when trying to improve their skin. A strong, healthy barrier keeps moisture in, protects against environmental aggressors, and reduces inflammation and sensitivity."