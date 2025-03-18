The one skin mistake most people are making, according to dermatologists
Are you guilty of this easy mistake? If so, you could be at risk of harming your skin.
Skincare used to be simple - cleanse, tone and moisturise. Now, it feels like we're always adding an extra ingredient (or five) to our routines, spending our evenings sink-side cocktailing potions like a mixologist.
Unfortunately, most of us can’t spring for an in-house dermatologist, so we tend to build our skincare routines based on what we read, see or hear. This shared knowledge can be incredibly useful, but it’s potentially too easy to be influenced by what our friends, social media or (ahem) beauty journalists recommend.
Does this influx of information lead to a better complexion or just an overcomplicated routine of clashing ingredients that aren’t actually right for us? The short answer is yes. Or at least a very strong maybe.
The big skincare mistake most of us are making, according to dermatologists
“One of the biggest skincare mistakes I see all the time is people overcomplicating their routines,” reveals dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne. “People deviate from routines that already work well because they get influenced by trends or wooed by marketing and advertising.”
Guilty. “It’s a really bad habit," Dr Craythorne explains. "You assume you’ll get the same results as someone who’s waxing lyrical about a product, but you may not have the same skin type as them, so it might not suit you. You might not need it at all.”
With skincare trends changing seemingly daily, it’s hard not to be wooed by these so-called miraculous fixes or game-changing ingredients but really you could be doing more harm than good.
It's something I notice all the time when I speak to dermatologists. As a senior beauty editor I've mentioned a lot of trends to experts over the years and I'm often met with a weary sigh or the ocasional eye-roll. They'd much rather we prioritise consistency - a simple, borderline basic routine that focuses on cleansing, moisturising and sun protection. All of the rest are just frills - nice to have, but by no means a necessity.
While we aren't recommending that you block Space NK from your browser or put yourself on a Boots spending ban, the takeaway from Dr. Craythorne is keeping a consistent, simple routine is the best thing you can do for your skin - then incorperate one 'fix' at a time. Think of the people in your life who wouldn't know how to use a Vitamin C serum if you paid them - your husband, annoyingly young-looking brother or your cousin with no social media presence. Notice how they have smooth, blemish-free skin? Exactly.
"Your skin doesn’t need to have a very complicated routine," insists Dr. Craythorne. "Focus on cleansing, moisturising and suncare and your skin will thank you."
Slightly boring? Yes. Worth it? Absolutely. Your complexion will thrive in this simplicity, avoiding potential irritation and a damaged skin barrier. Plus, your bank account will benefit - more money for actual cocktails, rather than those complex skincare ones.
The only three products you really need, according to a dermatologist - and backed by our senior beauty editor
The everyday cleanser
RRP: £9.99
Cleansing twice daily is so important. It removes the makeup, pollution and grime from your face, which helps the skincare you folllow on with work harder. According to Dr. Craythorne, you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a good one. "A cleansers job is to simply clean skin - don't worry about spending on an expensive one with snazzy ingredients."
This is an ideal everyday option - the light gel texture transforms into a cream when worked into skin with water. It leaves skin feeling clean, soft and supple - never dry.
The quencher
RRP: £18.99
Hydrated skin just looks better - smoother, plumper and all-around happier. The good news is that you don't need to spend big on these either. "The job of a moisturiser is simply to replace the skin barrier once you’ve cleansed it so it doesn’t have that tight feeling," advises Dr. Craythorne.
This an affordable buy that feels like a delight to use. Skin feels immediately quenched and soothed, without feeling greasy or heavy. It really brings the bounce back to your complexion.
The protector
RRP: £20
Sun damage is responsible for 80% of signs of ageing, so using a high-factor sunscreen daily is a no-brainer. UV rays are present all year round, so it's important to use it all through the year - rain or shine. "If you find an SPF that you like and you put it on your face every single day your skin will be transformed," agrees Dr. Craythorne.
Every single member of our beauty team - of varying ages, skin types and levels of fussiness - love this formula. It's lightweight, sinking in quickly and never feels greasy.
Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home.
She started interning for glossy magazines in 2011 while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. There, she was lured to the beauty desk, seduced by red lipsticks, posh shampoos, and every skincare product imaginable. 10+ years into her career, she now writes about all things skincare, haircare and makeup for six national titles and interviews celebrities, experts and brand founders. She oversees and judges products for the Woman & Home skin, hair and beauty awards, testing hundreds of products yearly.
With 3A curls, Rhiannon specialises in writing about curly hair routines and has a penchant for red lipsticks and minimalist skincare routines - with a bit of LED therapy thrown in.
