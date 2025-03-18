The one skin mistake most people are making, according to dermatologists

Skincare used to be simple - cleanse, tone and moisturise. Now, it feels like we're always adding an extra ingredient (or five) to our routines, spending our evenings sink-side cocktailing potions like a mixologist.

Unfortunately, most of us can’t spring for an in-house dermatologist, so we tend to build our skincare routines based on what we read, see or hear. This shared knowledge can be incredibly useful, but it’s potentially too easy to be influenced by what our friends, social media or (ahem) beauty journalists recommend.

Does this influx of information lead to a better complexion or just an overcomplicated routine of clashing ingredients that aren’t actually right for us? The short answer is yes. Or at least a very strong maybe.

The big skincare mistake most of us are making, according to dermatologists

“One of the biggest skincare mistakes I see all the time is people overcomplicating their routines,” reveals dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne. “People deviate from routines that already work well because they get influenced by trends or wooed by marketing and advertising.”

Guilty. “It’s a really bad habit," Dr Craythorne explains. "You assume you’ll get the same results as someone who’s waxing lyrical about a product, but you may not have the same skin type as them, so it might not suit you. You might not need it at all.”

With skincare trends changing seemingly daily, it’s hard not to be wooed by these so-called miraculous fixes or game-changing ingredients but really you could be doing more harm than good.

It's something I notice all the time when I speak to dermatologists. As a senior beauty editor I've mentioned a lot of trends to experts over the years and I'm often met with a weary sigh or the ocasional eye-roll. They'd much rather we prioritise consistency - a simple, borderline basic routine that focuses on cleansing, moisturising and sun protection. All of the rest are just frills - nice to have, but by no means a necessity.

While we aren't recommending that you block Space NK from your browser or put yourself on a Boots spending ban, the takeaway from Dr. Craythorne is keeping a consistent, simple routine is the best thing you can do for your skin - then incorperate one 'fix' at a time. Think of the people in your life who wouldn't know how to use a Vitamin C serum if you paid them - your husband, annoyingly young-looking brother or your cousin with no social media presence. Notice how they have smooth, blemish-free skin? Exactly.

"Your skin doesn’t need to have a very complicated routine," insists Dr. Craythorne. "Focus on cleansing, moisturising and suncare and your skin will thank you."

Slightly boring? Yes. Worth it? Absolutely. Your complexion will thrive in this simplicity, avoiding potential irritation and a damaged skin barrier. Plus, your bank account will benefit - more money for actual cocktails, rather than those complex skincare ones.

The only three products you really need, according to a dermatologist - and backed by our senior beauty editor