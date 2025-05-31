Julia Roberts keeps skincare simple with easy 3-step routine - her low effort regime fits into even the busiest mornings

If you're looking to build a simple, but effective, skincare routine for busy mornings where time is just not on your side, you'll find ideal inspiration in Julia Roberts' 3-step regime.

Knowing how to build the right skincare routine can be tricky. There are so many products out there, from the best face moisturisers to the best serums, that it can be hard to know where to even start. Plus, while we'd all like to spend time lathering lotions and potions onto our skin each morning, most of the time we're in too much of a rush to do so.

But the perfect skincare routine doesn't have to be overwhelming or take more than even five minutes to do - and Julia Roberts' morning regime is proof of just that. Her 'low maintenance' skincare routine is finished in just three simple steps and her glowing complexion is proof that you don't have to miss out on a healthy, refreshed look to save time in the mornings.

When Viva asked her if her morning skincare routine was low or high maintenance, Julia joked, "Low, I could definitely go a little higher. If it were any more streamlined, I’d still be in bed."

Breaking down her minimal routine, she said, "I brush my teeth. That’s number one."

She added, "On a regular day, I’ll just brush my teeth, wash my face, and apply sunblock." To cleanse her skin, Julia relies on one of the best cleansers out there; the Mousse Radiance Clarifying Self-foaming Cleanse by Lancome. And, when she's not in a rush, she adds in another Lancome product to her routine for an extra boost of hydration.

"When I’m not in a rush, I use Hydra-Intense Masque. So if I’m living in the lap of luxury, that’s what I like to do," she said.

As for her SPF of choice, while there are plenty of face-friendly sunscreens out there to choose from, Julia told PEOPLE Magazine that she relies on Shade's SPF 30+ for total UV protection. She's not the only person to love the SPF, it's constantly sold out! However, as an alternative, the brand sells a handy SPF stick with even higher protection that boasts a similar formula.

Senior beauty editor for woman&home magazine Rhiannon Derbyshire subscribes to skincare minimalism, prioritising three steps; cleanse, moisturise, and protect with SPF.

"Keeping your skincare routine minimal can lead to healthier, happier skin. Plus, it has a whole host of other bonus benefits, like saving you time, money and - crucially - faff," she explained when breaking down the three products she uses in her skincare routine. "Skin minimalism is a great way of seeing how your skin behaves on its own, giving it a chance to recover without astringent ingredients."

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Shop Julia Roberts' Skincare Must-Haves

Lancôme Mousse Eclat Gentel Softening Cleansing Fluid 200ml £32 / $43 at Sephora The Lancôme Mousse Cleansing Fluid is a super gentle, foaming cleanser that removes dirt and impurities from the skin without leaving skin dry or with any residual uncomfortable tightness. Its formula boasts skin-loving ingredients like papaya and pineapple that exfoliates without removing any of the skin's natural hydration to give a radiant and glowing complexion. Lancôme Masque Hydra Intense £28.99 / $39 at Amazon For those mornings where your skin feels dry and dehydrated, this quick-working Lancôme Masque is a life saver. With a refreshing, cool-to-the-touch gel formula, it gets to work reviving and energising dull complexions, soothing the skin and helping to reduce the appearance of dry lines. Intensely hydrating, skin is left feeling soft, supple and smooth. Simply apply, leave on for five minutes, then remove any excess product with a cotton ball. Shade Sunscreen Face Stick SPF 50+ £15 / $19 at Shade With an oil-free formula, this SPF face stick is water-resistant, provides broad spectrum protection, and also has light tint to blend to your skin's natural colouring. We love the handy stick style which is compact and easy to travel with - making it all the more easy to protect yourself on the go.

The actress's routine actually plays into a relatively big skincare trend; skincare minimalism. The idea behind the trend is to use less products, prioritising those simple steps that your skin needs rather than the trending products you want to add that, while fun, aren't strictly necessary.