'I'm a beauty editor and these are the only three products I actually use in my skincare routine'

Skincare minimalism, also known as skinimalism is trending, as it looks like we’re all yearning for easier, quicker routines.

As a Senior Beauty Editor, I’ve experimented with endless products and routines, ranging from the bare minimum to eight+-step routines. If it’s been a skincare trend in the last 10 years, I’ve tried it.

But here's the kicker - my skin always behaves best when I do barely anything to it. No fancy facials, no futuristic tools and no expensive serums - just my best hyaluronic acid serum, layered in a three-step, no-frills three-step routine. My skin thrives when this is all I do, and I’m betting yours would too.

Here's why our senior beauty editor recommends minimalism for great skin

Keeping your skincare routine minimal can lead to healthier, happier skin. Plus, it has a whole host of other bonus benefits, like saving you time, money and - crucially - faff.

What is skin minimalism?

“Skincare can be simple and still be incredibly effective - we shouldn’t feel guilty about keeping it straightforward and respecting our skin’s natural balance,” says skincare educator Abi Cleeve. “It’s great that we have become so interested in ingredients, but it’s also important to keep things simple.”

Cleeve speaks a lot of sense, and it’s advice I repeat on almost a daily basis. The beauty world is an incredibly saturated one - with new products and brands launching daily, it sometimes feels like you absolutely need a new ingredient or product. There’s also the social media-fication of people’s routines - if you see someone with plump pillowy skin list their extensive, thousand-pound routine, you may feel swayed.

The problem with complicated skincare routines

There are periods when I have to test a lot of different products at once. While it's exciting to test new things, it’s also a period of time when my skin is its unhappiest. Overloaded with new ingredients and formulas daily, my skin acts out in spots and sore patches - it's simply overloaded.

“Using too many ingredients, without knowing how your skin will react can create a vicious cycle of no results at best and reactions at worst,” warns Cleeve. This can also harm your skin barrier, which can lead to other issues.

So keeping it simple is easier, cheaper and quicker, and often leads to happier, healthier skin.

Who should try skin minimalism?

Anyone can try skin minimalism. It can work for all skin types, and the best thing is that you don't have to buy anything new to give it a go - simply pull back on your routine for a few weeks and see how your skin reacts.

Of course, if you have certain skin conditions that require specific treatment, this hands-off approach may not work for you. If that's the case, speak to your doctor or dermatologist before changing your routine.

When I was struggling with acne, one of the best things I did was lay off the intensive treatments and leave my skin alone for a bit. When you have something wrong with your skin, it's tempting to pile on all the solutions to get things back on track but really often worsens the issue. Skin minimalism is a great way of seeing how your skin behaves on its own, giving it a chance to recover without astringent ingredients.

The 3-step routine our senior beauty editor swears by

Whenever I can, I stick to this easy three-step routine. Of course there are times where I stray for the purpose of testing, but this is a brilliant framework to base your routine around. You can add to it with extra 'nice-to-have' steps like your best Vitamin C serum, skincare acids or red light therapy, but this fuss-free routine will steer you right as a base level, or for your entire routine.

1. Cleanse

Cleansing is the most important step in any skincare routine. There's no point piling on expensive creams and serums onto unclean skin - they won't be able to sink in and get to work properly.

In the morning I use a cream or gel formula to wash away the previous night's skincare. In the evening I use an oil or balm to remove make-up and SPF, followed by the gel cleanser from the morning to make sure everything's totally cleared away.

For the morning/second cleanse Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel Check Amazon RRP: £45 I'm a huge fan of Dr Dennis Gross's skincare range, with the cleanser being one of my favourites. It keeps my skin clear and balanced without drying it out. To remove make-up Farmacy Green Clean $24 at Amazon $24 at Sephora RRP: £55 A lot of cleansing balms can feel too rich for my skin, but this one is much lighter. It melts away makeup and leaves my skin feeling so soft. If you're on a tighter budget, The Body Shop's cleansing balm has a similar texture. Bargain buy CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser $9.01 at Walmart $15 at Amazon RRP: £12.50 CeraVe are the masters of fuss-free, effective products at a brilliant price point. The are recommended by countless dermatologists, and there's one for every skin type.

2. Hydrate

Whatever your skin type, hydration is so important, whether that's with a serum, moisturiser or both. Hydrated skin is healthy, plump and bouncy - it looks younger without having to use any potent actives or astringent exfoliators.

My skin is naturally quite thirsty, so I load up on hyaluronic acid in two forms, but you could easily skip the serum to make your routine even simpler.

Plumping serum L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum $13.95 at Walmart $17.32 at Amazon RRP: £31.99 This is one of the best HA serums on the market. It has a gorgeous texture, sinking in beautifully and leaving skin looking and feel immediately quenched. If you have oily skin, you could use this on its own, following on with SPF to keep skin hydrated, but not overloaded with moisture. Quenching gel Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Water Cream $76 at Neiman Marcus $115 at Amazon RRP: £65 There are so many things I love about this moisturiser - the light texture, the fact that it sinks in quickly but still really nourishes, the hygienic pump dispenser. I'd happily use this as both a day and night cream, but dry skin types may prefer a richer formula for the evenings. Healing cream Dr. Jart Ceramidin Cream $12.80 at Amazon $18.50 at Amazon RRP: £38 This is a brilliant moisturiser, which uses ceramides to keep skin plump, nourished and content. I use it when my skin needs a richer level of hydration, like when I use any drying treatments, or during the moisture-zapping winter months. A little goes a long way - this nifty tube has lasted me months.

3. Protect / Treat

"If you’re going to make any changes to your skincare routine, add an SPF to your daily skincare routine and incorporate retinol," says Cleeve, and I wholeheartedly agree. "These are two skincare decisions the future you will thank you for."

In the daytime, sun protection is my priority. To protect from skin cancers, and also because 80% of signs of ageing are caused by sun damage. I'm a year-round SPF50 wearer, whatever the weather.

In the evening, this third step swaps to an active - usually a retinoid or a glycolic acid. I try to space these out to two or three times a week, and on my nights 'off' I finish my routine with the hydrating night cream.