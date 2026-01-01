What is skin longevity? A dermatologist explains the new skincare buzzword and its benefits

Placing focus on the long-term health and resilience of your complexion, longevity skincare has been gaining traction, but it's actually a not-so-new concept that dermatologists have been talking about for years.

We're already well-acquainted with terms like anti-ageing when it comes to the best face moisturisers and best hyaluronic acid serums, but in recent months we've seen a new expression floating around - skin longevity. In an era where biohacking and slow ageing is more popular than ever, it's no surprise that we're seeing buzzwords like 'longevity' enter the world of skincare.

As more products begin to hit the market adorning the 'L' word, it's only natural that we cut through the noise by quizzing a dermatologist to give us the rundown of exactly what 'skin longevity' means, what it aims to do and whether we should be incorporating these products into our own routines. So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about longevity skincare, as per the experts...

Everything you need to know about skin longevity, as per a dermatologist

The likes of the best retinol creams and best red light therapy devices are hailed for their ability to improve firmness, minimise fine lines and smooth the skin after the fact. However, skin longevity is a proactive approach to maintaining the skin's long-term health and functionality, rather than trying to correct already visible signs of ageing.

What does ‘longevity’ mean in terms of skincare?

Ok, so what does longevity skincare actually mean? Dr Anjali Mahto, Consultant Dermatologist & Founder of Self London, explains: "Longevity in skincare is essentially a modern buzzword for something dermatologists have been recommending for years - taking steps to protect your skin from long-term damage and slow down the breakdown of collagen and elastin."

With the likes of 'collagen banking' and 'preventative skincare' falling into the same category, Dr Mahto continues: "It’s about maintaining healthy, resilient skin for as long as possible rather than chasing quick fixes. Longevity skincare focuses on protecting the skin barrier, reducing oxidative stress and supporting the natural repair processes so your skin stays healthy and strong over time."

What do longevity skincare products aim to do?

So we now know the basic definition, but you might still be wondering exactly what do longevity skincare products do? Well, as Mahto explains: "These products aim to protect the skin against environmental damage, UV rays and free radicals, which are the main drivers of ageing. They also work to strengthen the skin barrier, maintain hydration and support collagen and elastin health." To put it simply, the dermatologist says: "Essentially, they’re designed to future-proof your skin, keeping it resilient, smooth and healthy."

What is the difference between longevity skincare and anti-ageing skincare?

With a big focus on longevity skincare, you might be pondering whether you should be ditching your anti-ageing formulas but as Dr Mahto advises: "There’s very little practical difference. Anti-ageing skincare traditionally focuses on slowing or reversing visible signs of ageing, while longevity skincare emphasises prevention and maintenance."

In fact, the dermatologist highlights there's actually a fair amount of overlap in terms of routines and ingredients: "In reality, both approaches overlap - they use antioxidants, sun protection, moisturisers and barrier-supporting ingredients to protect collagen and elastin."

"Longevity is just a modern way to frame preventative care, making it feel proactive rather than reactive. The core principles remain the same - protect, support and maintain healthy skin over time," Dr Mahto says.

At what age is it best to start using longevity skincare products?

With the focus of longevity skincare being on the preventative care of your complexion, Dr Anjali Mahto suggests: "You can start incorporating longevity skincare in your twenties, when the first subtle signs of photoaging and collagen breakdown begin. This isn’t about wrinkle prevention - it’s about giving your skin the tools to stay strong and resilient as you get older."

However, there's one skincare product the dermatologist says you should prioritise in your daily routine in order to protect the long-term health of your complexion: "Sunscreen is the most important step at any age as it's the number one thing you can do to protect your skin long-term."

How do you incorporate longevity skincare products into a routine?

For those wanting to incorporate longevity products into their skincare routine, Dr Mahto encourages to "focus on the fundamentals," with a gentle cleanser, one of the best facial sunscreens and "a moisturiser that supports the skin barrier."

Once you have the basics of your routine sorted, Mahto advises to: "Layer in antioxidants like vitamin C or niacinamide in the morning and hydrators like hyaluronic acid or ceramides - retinoids can be added later for extra support in maintaining collagen." Mahto continues: "The goal is consistency rather than complexity: regular, daily use of these ingredients protects the skin and keep it health/resilient over time."

For those wanting to invest in longevity skincare, we've collated an edit of products available on the market - from restoring serums to intensely hydrating moisturisers.

Bareminerals Skinlongevity Butter Drench Cream Mineral Herb Complex £39 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £39 Powered by the brand's mineral herb complex, this nourishing face cream boasts a rich, buttery texture that is designed to quench thirsty skin. Packed with shea butter and ceramides, the formula also restores visible strength, softness and radiance, leading to a more resilient complexion. Lancôme Absolue Longevity Soft Cream 30ml £91 at Debenhams UK RRP: £130 for 30ml Infused with grand rose extracts, including Lancome rose, rose damascena and centifolia rose, this face cream works to brighten, balance and encourage skin surface cell renewal. Its three-phase formula melts into the skin for a smooth, plump and silky soft finish - not to mention, reveals a revitalised and luminous glow. Tatcha The Longevity Serum £82 at Tatcha RRP: £82 This hybrid gel-oil face serum is enriched with hero ingredient, Okinawa Cellescence Complex, which is designed to support the skin's resilience and minimise signs of early ageing. While other skin-loving ingredients, such as rice ferment filtrate delivers long-lasting hydration, and green tea extract defends the skin against pollution. If you thought it couldn't do anything more, it also supports the fullness of the skin for a smoother, firmer and refreshed appearance. Sisley Paris Longevity Essential Serum 30ml £435 at Space NK UK RRP: £435 Designed with mature skin in mind, Sisley's Longevity Essential Serum is an advanced skincare treatment that works to smooth, firm and revive tired-looking skin. Equipped with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and a fraction of β-glucans, this serum deeply hydrates the skin, boosts elasticity and minimises the appearance of wrinkles. What's more, it also refines tone, texture and banishes dullness for a brighter appearance. All in all, encouraging restoration of long-term skin resilience and vitality. Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream Longevity Patent + Natural Plumping Filler £85 at uk.caudalie.com RRP: £85 Boasting natural plumping filler and a longevity patent formula created by Caudalie and Harvard Medical School, the Premier Cru Cream is designed to reveal younger-looking skin for longer. This face cream reactivates youth mechanisms to improve the skin's cellular performance, in turn minimising signs of ageing, such as wrinkles, dark spots and lack of elasticity. Bareminerals Skinlongevity Revitalizing Eye Cream £35 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £35 This gel-cream hybrid is packed full of hero ingredients, such as caffeine and niacinamide, to awaken, brighten and deeply hydrate the eye region. The moisture-rich formula also visibly de-puffs and evens the eye contours, whilst helping to firm the skin and minimise the appearance of fine lines with continued use.