Jump to category:
Back To Top

Do you really need to use a separate neck cream? Here's what two skin doctors think

It's a famously tricky area to keep soft and smooth, but dedicated neck treatments are divisive...

Caroline Brien's avatar
By
published
in Features
a beige backdrop with a close up image of a woman with curly hair&#039;s neck and shoulders, with an illustration of a serum bottle and splash of skincare
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

When it comes to skincare shopping, neck treatments fall into the same ‘do I really need a separate one?’ category as eye creams.

It stands to reason: the skin on the neck is essentially an extension of what’s on the face, so why would it require an entirely different product?

Do I really need a separate neck cream? The expert verdict

The fact is that the skin on your neck differs physiologically. It’s subject to stressors not felt elsewhere, the signs of ageing display differently, and the neck’s function in the body is unique. Case in point: those deep vertical creases, often called necklace or Nefertiti lines, only appear on the neck.

Plus, modern life makes us susceptible to wrinkle-exacerbating factors like tech neck (apologies if you’re looking down at your phone reading this!) Combined, these elements add up to a convincing case that necks need customised TLC.

The case for neck cream

Yes, it’s all skin, but there are distinctions in what lies above and below the jawline. “The neck is often described as an extension of the face, but biologically it behaves quite differently,” explains Dr Priya Verma, GP and award-winning aesthetics doctor. “The skin is thinner, contains fewer oil-producing glands and has less underlying structural support, which means it’s more prone to crêpiness, sun damage and early laxity. The area is naturally more sensitive too.”

There’s an even more fundamental issue putting unique stress on the neck, too: your head. “The neck has an important job supporting the head, which weighs four or five kg,” adds Dr Emma Wedgeworth, a leading Harley Street consultant dermatologist who specialises in skin health. “This mechanical loading, plus changing positional and postural needs, can exacerbate the effect of the skin’s gravitational descent over time.”

The case against neck cream

The good news is, if the skin on the neck is still reasonably smooth and firm, then being diligent about extending your regular skincare downwards will suffice for now. “Prevention really does go a long way and sunscreen on the neck is one of the most overlooked steps in long-term skin ageing I see in patients,” says Dr Verma.

“In the early stages of ageing, extending your facial routine down to the neck is often enough, especially if you’re consistent with SPF, a retinoid, and a ceramide-rich moisturiser. You can absolutely use your best retinol cream and antioxidants on the neck, but the area is naturally more sensitive, so many patients benefit from gentler formulations before moving on to dedicated neck treatments that address its unique fragility.”

What to look for in neck creams and serums

When necklace lines or sagging show up, it could be time to switch to a more tailored formula. “Targeted neck creams may offer lower concentrations of actives and increase the breadth of activity by including well-tolerated ingredients like peptides,” advises Dr Wedgeworth.

“Other ingredients to look for are antioxidants like vitamin C, gentle retinoids, and a sunscreen.” Formulators point to this careful and specific balance – active ingredients in amounts that offer noticeable benefits whilst not angering the sensitive skin there – as a reason for a weightier price tag.

When to explore aesthetic treatments

Although skincare can strengthen and protect necks, it doesn’t have the ability to lift sagging tissue or rebuild deeper collagen networks once they’ve weakened, warns Dr Verma. “Aesthetic treatments become the most effective option when there is true skin laxity, sagging under the chin, or pronounced crêpiness. At that point, in-clinic treatments alongside targeted products provide more meaningful improvements.”

Her go-to for neck tightening is EndoliftX, a skin-tightening procedure where heat is delivered directly into the skin through a micro-fine optical fibre that’s around the same thickness as a hair. A single session (around £2,500) will stimulate enough collagen to firm skin and redefine the jawline too, while small pockets of fat can be melted at the same time for a smoother, more svelte look. Results can last up to three years.

For deep hydration that will plump up lines and wrinkles, a skin booster such as Juvederm SkinVive, small injections of hyaluronic acid (around £450 per session), is ideal. You’ll need two or three sessions four weeks apart, for the best neck-smoothing results with a booster session around the six-month mark.

Caroline Brien
Caroline Brien
Freelance beauty editor

Journalist and author Caroline has been writing about beauty, from cosmetics and wellness to spas and skincare, for over 25 years and has won two prestigious Jasmine Awards, which recognise excellence in writing about perfume.

Formerly Beauty Features Director at Marie Claire, she has contributed to titles including Elle, Grazia, the Financial Times, Telegraph, Evening Standard and Sunday Times Style magazine. She also works with global trend forecasting company Beautystreams to create a library of runway coverage during show seasons. Her Instagram (@carolinesbrien) is devoted to work, travel, her nephews and being an unapologetic film nerd.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top