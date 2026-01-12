Do you really need to use a separate neck cream? Here's what two skin doctors think

When it comes to skincare shopping, neck treatments fall into the same ‘do I really need a separate one?’ category as eye creams.

It stands to reason: the skin on the neck is essentially an extension of what’s on the face, so why would it require an entirely different product?

Those in favour would say, because the neck, just like the fragile skin around our eyes, has its own particular set of circumstances to treat - and the best neck creams are designed to do just that.

Do I really need a separate neck cream? The expert verdict

The fact is that the skin on your neck differs physiologically. It’s subject to stressors not felt elsewhere, the signs of ageing display differently, and the neck’s function in the body is unique. Case in point: those deep vertical creases, often called necklace or Nefertiti lines, only appear on the neck.

Plus, modern life makes us susceptible to wrinkle-exacerbating factors like tech neck (apologies if you’re looking down at your phone reading this!) Combined, these elements add up to a convincing case that necks need customised TLC.

The case for neck cream

Yes, it’s all skin, but there are distinctions in what lies above and below the jawline. “The neck is often described as an extension of the face, but biologically it behaves quite differently,” explains Dr Priya Verma, GP and award-winning aesthetics doctor. “The skin is thinner, contains fewer oil-producing glands and has less underlying structural support, which means it’s more prone to crêpiness, sun damage and early laxity. The area is naturally more sensitive too.”

There’s an even more fundamental issue putting unique stress on the neck, too: your head. “The neck has an important job supporting the head, which weighs four or five kg,” adds Dr Emma Wedgeworth, a leading Harley Street consultant dermatologist who specialises in skin health. “This mechanical loading, plus changing positional and postural needs, can exacerbate the effect of the skin’s gravitational descent over time.”

The case against neck cream

The good news is, if the skin on the neck is still reasonably smooth and firm, then being diligent about extending your regular skincare downwards will suffice for now. “Prevention really does go a long way and sunscreen on the neck is one of the most overlooked steps in long-term skin ageing I see in patients,” says Dr Verma.

“In the early stages of ageing, extending your facial routine down to the neck is often enough, especially if you’re consistent with SPF, a retinoid, and a ceramide-rich moisturiser. You can absolutely use your best retinol cream and antioxidants on the neck, but the area is naturally more sensitive, so many patients benefit from gentler formulations before moving on to dedicated neck treatments that address its unique fragility.”

What to look for in neck creams and serums

When necklace lines or sagging show up, it could be time to switch to a more tailored formula. “Targeted neck creams may offer lower concentrations of actives and increase the breadth of activity by including well-tolerated ingredients like peptides,” advises Dr Wedgeworth.

“Other ingredients to look for are antioxidants like vitamin C, gentle retinoids, and a sunscreen.” Formulators point to this careful and specific balance – active ingredients in amounts that offer noticeable benefits whilst not angering the sensitive skin there – as a reason for a weightier price tag.

When to explore aesthetic treatments

Although skincare can strengthen and protect necks, it doesn’t have the ability to lift sagging tissue or rebuild deeper collagen networks once they’ve weakened, warns Dr Verma. “Aesthetic treatments become the most effective option when there is true skin laxity, sagging under the chin, or pronounced crêpiness. At that point, in-clinic treatments alongside targeted products provide more meaningful improvements.”

Her go-to for neck tightening is EndoliftX, a skin-tightening procedure where heat is delivered directly into the skin through a micro-fine optical fibre that’s around the same thickness as a hair. A single session (around £2,500) will stimulate enough collagen to firm skin and redefine the jawline too, while small pockets of fat can be melted at the same time for a smoother, more svelte look. Results can last up to three years.

For deep hydration that will plump up lines and wrinkles, a skin booster such as Juvederm SkinVive, small injections of hyaluronic acid (around £450 per session), is ideal. You’ll need two or three sessions four weeks apart, for the best neck-smoothing results with a booster session around the six-month mark.