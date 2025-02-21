What is slow ageing, and how can you embrace it as a skincare approach at any age?

TikTok throws out plenty of beauty trends that don’t seem relevant to a grown-up audience. Many of them are so transient that there’s little need to sit up and take notice. But there’s one approach that continues to rise in popularity and is relevant for all age groups and generations: slow ageing.

Slow ageing is not just a trend for your skincare routine but rather, in many ways, a mindset and complete lifestyle shift. It can help to undo years of over-worrying about the visible signs of ageing and frantically splurging to treat them when they do appear.

Here’s what you need to know about the now-viral approach to beauty and wellness...

What is slow ageing and why is it trending?

As mentioned, the slow ageing trend first gained traction on Gen-Z's favourite app, TikTok. But really, it’s reflective of a cultural change in perspective, no matter which generation you belong to. “Slow ageing is a shift in mindset that prioritises preserving skin health and believing that prevention is better than the cure,” explains cosmetic physician Dr Emmaline Ashley. She notes the trend revolves around “adopting long-term, science-backed habits and using skincare to support skin function, rather than focusing solely on addressing signs of ageing after they occur.”

Dr Sonia Khorana, cosmetic doctor and dermatology expert, believes it is particularly of the moment due to several cultural shifts. The first relates to advancements in longevity science – essentially, we know more about ageing. “Breakthroughs in ageing research, including studies on cellular health, epigenetics and personalised medicine, have made the concept of ‘slowing down ageing’ feel more achievable and evidence-based,” she says. Social media has also helped to hone this trend, she adds, noting that “influencers and wellness experts often promote slow-ageing practices… amplifying the trend to a wide audience.”

Slow ageing can also be tied more specifically to aesthetics and treatments. Dr Sindhu Siddiqi, aesthetic practitioner, GP and founder of the No Filter Clinic, argues that the trend is about “embracing the ageing process with subtle tweaks rather than attempting to reverse it with drastic procedures.”

How can you embrace slow ageing at any age?

The first step is through mindset: the more you embrace the natural process of ageing, the better adapted you are to working with it, not against it. “I’d recommend shifting the focus from ‘anti-ageing’ to ‘pro-ageing,’ celebrating ageing as a natural process and emphasising care, not perfection,” says Dr. Khorana.

Dr. Siddiqi explains that the easiest way to do this is to “focus on consistent hydration, sun protection and using skin-repairing ingredients like peptides, antioxidants and ceramides,” while Dr Khorana emphasises how important it is to prioritise “consistency over trendy products” in your regimen.

There are also lifestyle changes you can make, with Dr. Siddiqi encouraging “incorporating mindfulness, such as facial massages or stress reduction practices, [to] bridge beauty and wellness in your routine.” Aesthetic doctor Dr. Raquel Amado believes slow ageing features some important lifestyle and wellness pillars, too, including "holistic health" (“sleep well, manage stress and eat a healthy diet”) and "natural beauty" (“practice ‘skinimalism’”).

Skincare to try for a slow ageing approach

Totally on board with slow ageing as a concept? Here’s how you can practise it in your skincare routine, as per the experts.

1. Incorporate antioxidants

Nearly all of the experts I spoke with mentioned vitamin C as an essential preventative ingredient to protect skin from the world around us. Not only will it help to keep your skin safe from pollution and other damaging environmental elements, but it’ll also give it an instant brightened glow.

Tatcha The Brightening Serum View at Tatcha RRP: £86 This new creation from Tatcha contains slow-release Vitamin C and is designed to brighten, protect and prevent damage. Bubble Day Dream Vitamin C + Niacinamide Serum View at Boots RRP: £18 Not only does Bubble’s Day Dream Serum feature a hefty dose of vitamin C, it also contains soothing niacinamide.

2. Collagen bank

Retaining collagen levels - known as collagen banking - helps skin to stay fresh and naturally youthful-looking. Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar, GP and award-winning aesthetician, says that incorporating ingredients such as peptides into your skincare routine can help to maintain collagen. He adds: “collagen stimulants or radiofrequency would be really helpful” in terms of professional treatments.

Dermalogica Collagen Banking Serum View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £89 This jam-packed formula is the result of years of scientific research relating to collagen banking – in other words, you can trust it. COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £27 Hydrating, plumping and firming, COSRX’s serum is a hidden gem that's packed with collagen-boosting peptides.

3. SPF, SPF, SPF

“The number one product to help you embrace slow ageing is sunscreen,” says Dr. Siddiqi. It is the ultimate preventative tool for all ages, keeping you safe both skin-wise and health-wise.

Murad Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat Broad Spectrum SPF 50 View at Cult Beauty RRP: £42 Murad makes some of the very best facial sunscreens around, and this new clear formula is suitable for all skin tones. Ultra Violette Preen Screen SPF 50+ Reapplication Mist View at Cult Beauty RRP: £32 Don’t forget to reapply your sunscreen every few hours; Ultra Violette’s non-greasy spray makes doing so easier than ever.

4. Try retinoids

Dr. Siddiqi explains that retinoids are “also essential for collagen stimulation.” They “help with increasing cellular turnover, which helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and keep thickness to the skin,” adds Dr. El Muntasar.

NATURIUM Retinaldehyde Cream Serum 0.05% View at Boots RRP: £32 NATURIUM’s retinal cream-serum formula is a great affordable option and comes in two strengths: 0.05% and 0.1%. (Read more on the difference between retinol vs retinal in our dedicated guide.) Omorovicza Midnight Renewal View at Space NK RRP: £150 If you have more to spend, this one by Omorovicza is peak luxury (and super gentle) – it's mainly powered by bakuchiol, a retinol alternative, as well as retinal.

Dr. Amado says that this is the time to invest in certain tools, particularly if slow ageing is your goal. She suggests silk pillowcases for sleeping and LED masks for red light therapy.