Along with SPF and retinoids, vitamin C is often touted as one of the most beneficial ingredients one can add to their skincare routine. But you may not be quite clued up on the how, asking, what does vitamin C do for skin?

Vitamin C is beloved for its brightening and collagen-boosting powers but while the best vitamin C serums can be game-changing additions to your regime, there are a few vitamin C mistakes to avoid, when it comes to application. So it's important to be clued in on what the ingredient does, the order it should come into your routine and whether it even suits your skin's needs in the first place.

As a beauty editor, I know a thing or two about vitamin C and its many forms, but I’ve deferred to the experts to compile a guide to its benefits. Ahead they’ve explained what using this popular active can do for your skin as well some notes on how and when to do so.

What does vitamin C do for skin? A guide to its benefits

What is vitamin C in skincare?

Vitamin C is an antioxidant and several different forms are used in skincare products like the best vitamin C serums. Pure vitamin C is known as L-ascorbic acid and often recommended as one of the most stable forms.

However, derivatives of vitamin C are also commonly used and, depending on the concentration can be a little gentler on sensitive skin. These include ascorbyl glucoside and ascorbyl palmitate, for example.

What are the benefits of vitamin C for skin?

The reason why this ingredient is so well-loved is because there are several different skincare benefits on vitamin C’s impressive CV. First and foremost, because it’s an antioxidant, it offers some protection against environmental aggressors like free radicals, which results in oxidative stress that damages our skin (think fine lines, dullness, etc).

It also has a reputation for evening out the appearance of one’s skin. “Vitamin C is known for its ability to brighten the skin and improve overall complexion,” says Dr Aiza Jamil, consultant dermatologist at sk:n Clinics. “It inhibits melanin production, helping to fade dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But its benefits don’t stop there. “Aside from brightening the skin and reducing the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, vitamin C also helps in collagen synthesis, which promotes skin elasticity and firmness,” adds Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, medical consultant, skin expert and founder of The Adonia Medical Clinic.

Our beauty editor recommends...