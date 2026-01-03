The treatments everyone will ask for in 2026, from non-surgical facelifts to hand rejuvenation

It’s impossible to deny that the aesthetic landscape has changed dramatically over the past few years. As highlighted in our 2025 treatment trend roundup, the reliance on quick filler and Botox appointments for obvious enhancements has continued to wane. As our knowledge about skin and longevity continues to grow, so too has our desire for longer-lasting, subtle approaches that prioritise regeneration and skin health.

Looking forward to the next 12 months, this mentality will continue in abundance, experts agree. “The aesthetic patient of 2026 seeks wellness, recovery, and sustainability. Dr Christine Hall, A&E doctor and aesthetic doctor at Taktouk Clinic, says the focus is no longer on looking good alone, but feeling good, too, with the 2026 aesthetics patient prioritising wellness and sustainability.

“Treatments that are regenerative, long-lasting and supportive of overall health are becoming the new standard,” she tells me. This will manifest as clever new techniques using innovative technologies - and, of course, AI - as well as combining approaches to create the best results, otherwise known as 'treatment stacking'. Here’s what else to keep an eye out for in the new year…

6 innovative aesthetic treatment trends to know for 2026

1. Regenerative treatments

As we know, longevity has been a major focus for 2025. No longer are we concentrating on plumping and filling for short-term, instantaneous results; instead, we are prioritising long-term skin health and overall youthfulness far more. This will continue well into 2026 and beyond, the experts agree.

“The worlds of aesthetics, wellness, and longevity continue to merge and we will see a further emphasis on regenerative skin health,” says Dr Alexis Granite, consultant dermatologist and founder of Joonbyrd. “Biostimulators will continue to be a big focus for 2026, including hyaluronic acid, polynucleotides and exosomes, all of which help stimulate the body’s own natural processes… [like] collagen and elastin production.”

Many treatments will take more of a honed approach, however. According to facialist Kate Kerr, founder of Kate Kerr London, specific regenerative skin therapies for hormonal and sensitive skin will become more accessible. “As menopausal and sensitive skin concerns continue to grow, treatments that restore balance and rebuild the barrier will be in high demand,” she comments. “We’re seeing exciting innovations using neuro-cosmetic peptides, adaptogens, and phytoestrogens to calm inflammation and strengthen the skin. In-clinic, low-energy LED and bio-remodelling injectables will remain key, offering deep regeneration without trauma or downtime.”

For aesthetic doctor Dr Alicia Gonzalez-Fernandez, there’s only one major focus for 2026: Ellansé. “For patients who want both volume restoration and collagen stimulation, Ellansé continues to stand out as a regenerative injectable that delivers both immediate and long-term results,” she says. “It provides immediate correction of facial volume loss while also stimulating the body’s own collagen production over time.”

2. Treatment stacking

There’s no doubt aesthetic treatments have adopted more of a collaborative approach, with complementary techniques available for most injectables, depending on the desired outcome. Dr Hall anticipates this being a big trend for the coming year.

Treatment stacking, she says, is “essentially a layered, strategic approach to skin and facial rejuvenation. Rather than relying on a single procedure, we combine treatments that address different aspects of ageing - from surface texture and dermal quality to volume changes and deeper structural support - so enhancing every level.”

Whilst it’s been gaining momentum for a while, Dr Hall notes that “the level of refinement [in stacking] we’re beginning to see now is remarkable.” The increasing popularity of this ‘stacked’ approach represents our changing attitudes towards aesthetics in general, she explains.

“Patients no longer want a single treatment that attempts to address everything, and rightly so because that doesn’t exist. They’re seeking precision, subtlety and long-term benefits.” Common combinations include laser treatments or microneedling with exosomes or skin boosters, and IPL and other intense light sources with fractional lasers.

3. AI influence

We all knew it was coming, but 2026 seems to be the year AI finally makes a noticeable appearance in aesthetics. It will make an impact in myriad ways - but most notably in the consultation and diagnostic department.

As Dr Hall explains, “AI is rapidly becoming one of the most valuable tools in the consultation process. Its ability to analyse facial structure, symmetry, skin quality, and ageing patterns with an impressive degree of accuracy is transforming the way we plan treatment pathways. Used appropriately, it enables a far more personalised, data-informed approach without compromising the artistry that lies at the heart of aesthetic medicine.”

According to Dr David Jack, founder of the Dr David Jack clinic and skincare line, in 202,6 “we’ll see AI progress from diagnostic tools into treatment-guiding systems, adjusting laser parameters, mapping injection vectors, and monitoring collagen improvement over time, as well as in note keeping.” He adds, however, that although an increasingly useful tool, AI should always be seen as something to enhance expertise rather than replace it entirely.

4. Hand rejuvenation

The focus on ‘rejuvenation’ continues - and not just for the face. Aesthetics doctor Dr Jessica Halliley, founder of Your Beauty Doctor, predicts that 2026 will be the year of addressing ageing or unhealthy hands. Given how much we invest in keeping the skin on our faces and necks looking fresh and youthful, it’s no wonder attention has now turned to the hands, which are often considered a key indicator of our true age.

“I combine two advanced injectables, Sculptra and Sunekos, for a powerful rejuvenating effect,” she says of her approach. “Sculptra helps restore structure and firmness by stimulating new collagen deep within the skin, while Sunekos improves hydration, radiance, and elasticity through its unique blend of amino acids and hyaluronic acid. Together they deliver stronger, smoother and more luminous hands.”

This combination - another example of treatment stacking - helps hands for up to two years, with results developing gradually over the course of a few months.

5. Hair restoration

We’ve mastered skin, so naturally… hair is next! “Regenerative hair restoration will become one of the most in-demand aesthetic treatments, driven by the success of exosome therapy and PRP (platelet-rich plasma),” says Zoe Budd, founder of aesthetics concierge ZOBU. Want a healthier scalp, faster growth, and thicker locks? There are treatments for that now.

“At ZOBU, we’re enhancing traditional PRP scalp therapy by combining it with hair exosomes, TargetCool™ cryotherapy, and LED light therapy for a truly results-driven, four-step protocol," Budd explains. "PRP harnesses your body’s own healing factors, while exosomes deliver powerful cellular signals that awaken dormant follicles and accelerate new growth. Cryotherapy soothes the scalp, boosts circulation and enhances product absorption, while LED light energises the follicles to extend the hair growth cycle.”

6. Non-surgical facelifts

The modern facelift has had a revival in 2025; let’s face it, we all marvelled over Kris Jenner’s new look in 2025, one way or the other. But for those who don’t fancy the full works - it’s a pretty major commitment, both time, money, and risk-wise - 2026 will solidify injectables as a worthy alternative.

“The contemporary non-surgical facelift draws inspiration from figures like Kris Jenner who exemplify the lifted, sharpened aesthetic without the giveaway puffiness,” notes Dr Jack. Meanwhile, Dr Hall adds: “These modern ‘lifts’ rely heavily on the principles of treatment stacking - combining ultrasound, radiofrequency, advanced fillers and biostimulatory treatments to gently lift, contour and rejuvenate the face.”

Each patient will be different, but consulting with a qualified, experienced, insured, and recommended practitioner (as with all of the aforementioned treatments) is essential to develop a personalised treatment plan.