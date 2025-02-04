The treatments everyone's asking for in 2025, from non-surgical facelifts to biostimulators

The world of aesthetic tweakments is no longer dominated by muscle-relaxing injections and filler. No, no; these days, there is a huge variety of game-changing, largely non-invasive treatments you can opt for, if you so choose. But what’s set to be big in 2025, specifically?

Let’s begin with what tweakments have been in decline, popularity-wise. We seem to be moving away from 'obvious' results and towards subtlety, skin health, and regeneration as a key approach. Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, GP and award-winning aesthetician, comments: “I would say over-using dermal fillers, as well as extreme skin tightening treatments and people feeling as though the skin must be as tight as possible [are in decline]. Fat-freezing devices have fallen in popularity, too.”

Dr Emmaline Ashley, a cosmetic doctor, adds that thread lifts are no longer as popular in her clinic, explaining: “Threads have fallen out of favour with many of my surgical colleagues due to the risk of scarring in the tissues, as well as the lack of longevity in the results.” In other words, we are no longer willing to risk downtime or side effects when so many smart options are in development.

The 2025 treatment trends everyone is talking about

It's important to precede this guide with a disclaimer: aesthetic treatments should be a decision made by an individual and their doctor without any sense of pressure or judgment. As such, these treatments are simply options that you may explore should you choose to book an appointment. With that in mind, here's what'll be big in 2025...

1. Non-surgical facelifts

Non-surgical facelifts are gaining popularity because, “The natural outcomes align with 2025’s focus on subtle, refreshed appearances,” confirms aesthetic doctor Dr. Raquel Amado. While those wanting drastic results won’t achieve their goal with this kind of treatment, Dr Amado says this approach is “ideal for individuals with mild to moderate sagging who want a lifted look without undergoing invasive surgery.”

As its name suggests, results mimic a traditional facelift, but in a less dramatic fashion. “Non-surgical facelifts use minimally invasive treatments but in a multi-layer approach, with a combination of skin boosters and skincare for the top layer; lasers or skin-tightening devices for the deeper layers; and subtle filler to restore structure down to the bone,” Dr Ashley explains. “This approach stems from our growing understanding that the face ages in layers, and that we need to address all of them to have a truly holistic approach."

Other advantages of these treatments include minimal downtime, results that are much more immediate and “gradual improvement as collagen regenerates [from certain treatments used],” says Dr. Amado. Plus, the results are usually not as long-lasting, meaning less permanence if you change your mind.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Skin-tightening laser treatments

Dr Tamsin Burgues, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at the Centre for Surgery in London, says that “laser skin tightening is another treatment set to gain widespread popularity in 2025.” She elaborates: “With more people looking for non-surgical solutions to combat sagging and loose skin, this advanced laser technology offers a highly effective way to restore a firmer, more contoured appearance.”

Dr Burgues also notes that this approach harnesses the power of controlled thermal energy to “stimulate collagen remodelling, which helps to tighten existing fibres and encourage new collagen production. This process leads to gradual improvements in skin laxity, making it an ideal choice for those experiencing mild to moderate skin sagging on the face, neck and body.”

If ultra-powerful, hi-tech lasers don’t interest you or aren’t in your budget, Dr Sonia Khorana, cosmetic doctor and dermatology expert, explains that lighter skin resurfacing treatments allow the “benefits of laser resurfacing without the downtime.” She adds: “These treatments are excellent for improving skin texture, treating pigmentation and achieving a youthful glow.” In her clinic, she uses a CO₂ laser but changes the settings to "cool peel" for a less invasive treatment with less downtime.

3. Biostimulators

Our collective fascination with collagen isn’t going anywhere in 2025. In line with 'slow ageing', which celebrates preventative measures, biostimulators are a big buzzword. “Biostimulators stimulate collagen and elastin production for a gradual, natural rejuvenation effect,” explains Dr Khorana, who says “people are moving away from the over-filled look toward subtle, long-lasting skin improvement.” She adds: “These treatments can restore volume, improve skin texture and enhance firmness without looking artificial."

Examples of biostimulators include Sculptra, HArmonyCa and Radiesse, the latter of which Dr. Amado has her eye on. “Radiesse is a calcium hydroxylapatite-based filler that acts as both a small volumiser and a biostimulator,” she says. “It stimulates collagen production for long-lasting results and its dual action provides immediate slight volume restoration, long-term skin tightening and contouring effects.” Wondering if you should give it a go? “It's ideal for non-surgical jawline definition, hand rejuvenation and deep wrinkle correction,” Dr. Amado notes.

4. Next-gen injectables

Obvious-looking filler and Botox are out, but there is still a (big) place for evolved injectables. “One of the key trends expected to dominate in 2025 is the rise of next-generation injectables," says Dr Burgues. "The demand for longer-lasting, more natural-looking results is pushing the UK cosmetic industry towards new formulations.”

One such example is polynucleotides, the 'salmon sperm DNA' treatment that hit headlines in 2024. It’s still very much relevant, says Dr Burgues, who notes it is “generating significant interest due to the regenerative properties. Unlike conventional fillers, which primarily add volume, polynucleotides work at a cellular level to stimulate tissue repair and improve skin quality over time.”

Dr. Amado agrees that polynucleotides can be “seen as a versatile treatment for improving skin quality, especially in areas such as the face, neck and décolleté.” Results include increased hydration and elasticity, which is caused by polynucleotides stimulating cell generation. Dr. Burgues describes the treatment as “a game-changer for those seeking a more youthful and refreshed appearance without excessive plumping.”

5. Exosome-based treatments

Take it from me: in 2025, exosome-based treatments are hot property. Naturally occurring in the body, exosomes are “intracellular vesicles that act as carriers of growth factors and genetic materials between cells,” says Dr Khorana. “For example, for the skin, they deliver growth factors and signalling molecules to skin cells, which stimulate fibroblasts, helping to improve skin elasticity, reduce fine lines and wrinkles and enhance firmness and texture.”

Treatments that boost exosomes are having a moment, according to the experts. But what exactly do they do? “Exosome therapies to repair and regenerate skin are trending,” declares Dr. Ashley. “Think of them as little envelopes made of the same lipids we find in skin cells, full of useful ingredients. It is very difficult to get ingredients into the right layer of the skin, and these are little messengers that are clever enough to take their contents right where they need to go.”

The aesthetic world’s interest in regenerative medicine is celebrated and harnessed in these treatments, “offering anti-inflammatory and healing benefits for a radiant complexion,” explains Dr Ashley, who says these treatments work for all skin types.