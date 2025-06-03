Could neuropeptides be the topical 'Botox in a bottle' alternative that actually works?

Botox remains one of the most popular aesthetic treatments in the UK. With an estimated 900,000 injections carried out annually in our country, we’re pretty taken by the stuff.

But our desire for less invasive, naturally-sourced approaches to skin is also increasing. And the fact that skincare products, such as the best face moisturisers, are becoming more and more advanced can only be a win if you seek needle-free results for less money and less downtime.

One such skincare ingredient that’s catapulted in popularity is peptides. Google Trends saw a 37% increase in global searches for peptides between December 2024 and February 2025, and they continue to rise. Neuropeptides, specifically Myoxinol,, are having a moment. Here’s what you need to know – and why it’s being hailed as the new alternative to Botox injections.

What is the 'neuropeptide' Myoxinol and how does it work?

“Myoxinol fits into a wider trend of using neuropeptides in skincare, which aim to modulate nerve signalling or muscle activity in a subtle and topical way (without needles or injectables),” explains cosmetic doctor Dr Emmaline Ashley.

“Other peptides like argireline (acetyl hexapeptide-8) and syn-ake, a synthetic tripeptide that mimics a peptide found in snake venom, are also making waves for similar ‘relaxing’ effects on facial muscles,” she adds. “These peptides are especially appealing to people looking for a gentler approach to anti-ageing.”

A trademarked skincare ingredient, it’s a botanical peptide derived from the hibiscus plant (Hibiscus esculentus), and is said to work by “reducing muscle cell contraction in the skin, mimicking the ‘Botox-like’ mechanism of action – but without the use of injectable neuromodulators,” explains Dr Ashley.

“The idea is that by inhibiting facial muscle contractions, the appearance of dynamic lines (like crow’s feet or frown lines) is softened over time. In addition to these effects, Myoxinol is known for its antioxidant properties, helping to reduce and prevent oxidative stress to the skin, caused by environmental aggressors such as pollution in the air.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How effective is Myoxinol as a Botox 'alternative'?

We should always approach these kinds of claims (that directly compare topical ingredients with injectable treatments) with caution. “It is not a replacement for injectable neurotoxins,” says Dr Sonia Khorana, cosmetic doctor and dermatology expert. “It just won’t offer the same dramatic and long-lasting effects.”

She continues: “Botulinum toxin (the active ingredient in Botox) functions by blocking the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine (ACh). ACh is a signal that tells a muscle to contract and, by stopping that signal, the toxin cuts the communication between the nerve and a muscle. Skincare isn’t going to do this.”

Dr Ashley also notes that, while results from trials have been promising, they are still in their infancy and “haven’t been substantiated by large, robust clinical trials.”

That said, our experts agree neuropeptides like Myoxinol can be a perfect at-home complement to treatments like Botox when used within your skincare routine. “I would recommend using neuropeptides like this in conjunction with injectable neurotoxins,” notes Dr Khorana. “It can help enhance the effect since they also improve collagen production."

Dr Ashley adds that Myoxinol could also be “a valuable adjunct for those looking to extend the results of their injectable treatments or for individuals who are not quite ready for needles.”

Who should – and shouldn't – try it?

Myoxinol can be used as a preventative measure or, for more mature skin, alone, or in conjunction with injectables. If you are hesitant about injectables or passionate about science-backed, smart skincare, it may also be a great option for you.

Experts agree this is a generally well-tolerated ingredient for most, but there are certain important footnotes. “There are currently no major safety concerns flagged in the literature, but as with any topical, those with known allergies to botanical extracts (particularly hibiscus) should proceed with care,” says Dr Ashley.

“Also, due to the limited modern clinical data, I’d avoid recommending it as a substitute for proven clinical treatments in individuals with more established or deeper lines.”