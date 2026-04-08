No7 just launched its first-ever skincare range designed to future-proof the health of your skin

Having earned its stripes as a reliable, trusted and well-known presence in every Boots store, there's a reason why No7 has stood the test of time.

The Boots-owned beauty brand is loved for its extensive offering of popular and affordable formulas that are particularly well-suited to mature skin, from long-lasting lipsticks to the best face moisturisers. However, today the brand is making waves with its latest launch, the Prime Forever range. Making home to the likes of the best cleanser with a nourishing formula and a lightweight serum, this lineup of five skincare buys is a first of its kind, designed to futureproof the skin.

With our interest piqued by the formula's claims to dramatically reduce skin ageing activity and preserve the skin, we were lucky enough to get our hands on the entire range – and we've got everything you need to know about it.

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Everything you need to know about No7's new Prime Forever range

In a clinical study of over 22,000 people, No7 discovered that visible ageing accelerates by up to 50% from our 30s onward. This led the brand to create a collection of five skincare formulas that are designed to slow that process and maintain the complexion. As for what products are included, we've got all the intel you could need...

New to No7 No7 Beauty Prime Forever View at No7 RRP: From £19.95 Working to reduce skin ageing activity, protect the skin against harmful UV rays and visibly improve the texture of the skin, this range features five science-backed formulas. Be introduced to a gel-to-oil cleanser, supercharged serum, weightless moisturiser, SPF50 primer and reusable silicone eye patches.

The thing that sets this skincare range apart from the rest is its new proprietary Antioxidant Peptide blend, which combines the brand's strongest-ever, patent-pending, broad-spectrum antioxidant blend with No7's world-first super peptide blend. The two work in harmony to target invisible damage beneath the skin's surface and provide protection against age-accelerating enzymes.

The lineup begins with the No7 Prime Forever Cleanser, which starts as a soft gel texture that transforms into a nourishing oil, effortlessly cleansing the skin and melting away daily dirt and grime, before transitioning into a silky, smooth milk. Oil textures are particularly useful on dry skin types or for anyone whose skin has become increasingly dehydrated with time.

Next up in the routine is the Prime Forever Serum. Arriving in two sizes (30ml and 50ml), this features the Antioxidant Peptide Blend, which works to reduce oxidative stress, and therefore, reduces skin ageing activity. As for the Prime Forever Weightless Moisturiser, this formula offers up to 100 hours of hydration while simultaneously visibly improving the quality and texture of the skin.

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(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Complete your skincare regime with the Prime Forever SPF50 Five Star UVA Rated Primer, set to instantly become one of the brand's best facial sunscreens, with advanced UVA protection to help protect the skin against the sun's harmful UV rays, which are the number one cause of skin ageing.

Lastly, to elevate your routine and treat you to a touch of self-care, the collection hosts the Prime Forever Silicone Eye Patches. These reusable silicone under-eye patches support the absorption of the products from the rest of the range, helping to boost hydration, smooth out lines beneath the eyes and visibly depuff the under-eye region.

Speaking on the launch, Dr Emma Wedgeworth, consultant dermatologist and fellow of the Royal College of Physicians says: "No7 Prime Forever will redefine the landscape of preventative skincare and preservation. I am particularly struck by the innovative, broad-spectrum antioxidant blend, something that will set a new gold standard for accessible antioxidant technology."

As for the SPF50 five-star UVA-rated primer, Wedgeworth comments: "[It] effectively addresses the persistent clinical demand for cosmetically elegant yet highly efficacious photoprotection."