‘It gets rid of the crepiness’: Jo Good swears by this neck serum at 71 - her before and after photos are remarkable

The face is often the focus when it comes to skincare. But, for many midlife women, it's not the face but the neck that shows the first visible signs of ageing - something TV personality Jo Good, 71, knows all about.

"They say the eyes are the windows of the soul, I think your neck is your age," Jo tells us. "We put so much emphasis on the face, but I refer to my neck as the 'trunk of the tree' – it really does give away your age. It reflects your life, it reflects who you are, and I want to be healthy, I want to be glowy, I want to be the best I possibly can at this mature age."

One product Jo swears by to help her achieve that is Prai Beauty's Ageless Throat & Decolletage serum. "I carry this, like other people would carry a lip gloss. It is a serum with a roller, and I sit and use it while doing my radio show, before I go out - it is wonderful. You can’t fake results. So I did a before and after, with 28 days between photos, and there was a remarkable difference."

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Prai Beauty Ageless Throat & Decolletage Serum £33 at QVC UK

But Jo was clear not to expect miracles. 'It’s not that I'm ever going to have a youthful neck - mine is the neck of a 71-yr-old who has enjoyed her life. But it was crepey and it was old, and now, it’s hydrated and it glows. The serum gets rid of the crepiness, which is the most I want. I don’t want my neck lifted up or to have surgery. I just want to look the best I possibly can at 71, and this product really helps."

(Image credit: Jo Good)

Being a long-time user of Prai Beauty products, Jo was recently in London to take part in the launch of Prai's new Ageless Throat & Decolletage Hydrogel Mask. "I'm their ambassador and I am 71 years old, so this is a brand with integrity."

The serum bottle features 5 roller balls, which you use to massage on to your neck and which emit a charge, sending the ingredients to where they are needed. With a good dose of peptides, building blocks of the skin that work to relax muscles and encourage collagen production, as well as the brand's signature Skinectura ingredient that works to improve firmness and lift looser skin, this is a strong formula. As the skin on the neck is some of the thinnest on our bodies, these powerhouse ingredients are essential in tackling wrinkles and crepiness.

woman&home Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White says: "A cream can certainly help with crepey skin texture and massaging something hydrating into your neck and chest daily will help improve your neck's overall appearance. It’s definitely part of my daily regime and I always look for products that contain ingredients like retinoids, peptides, ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

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"But if you are worried about sagging and more severe laxity you might need to go one step further to really see results. Things like injectable fillers can help improve skin structure and hydration, while treatments such as radio frequency and laser use heat and energy to stimulate the production of collagen deep in the skin for gradual skin tightening."

Tried & Tested Neck Products

Trinny London The Elevator £69 at Trinny London 'I’ve been through a few bottles of this neck cream - I love it', says woman&home Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White. 'It smells gorgeous, which makes it a real pleasure to use and the potent peptide complex helps to boost collagen (what gives our skin structure and tone) for a smoothing effect, while pigmentation fading ingredients help to reduce the appearance of age spots on the chest.' Absolute Collagen Deep Lift Neck & Decollete Cream £55 at Amazon UK 'A gorgeous buttery texture helps to deeply hydrate the neck and decollete for a noticeable smoothing effect,' says woman&home Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White. 'The main ingredient is peptides which help to stimulate the skin’s production of collagen.' No7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck Serum £34.36 at Boots.com 'I've always been a sceptic about whether anti-ageing skincare really works but as I approach my fifties, the skin on my neck seems to be changing beyond all recognition - it's looser and saggier and the texture has developed that dreaded crepe-paper effect', says woman&home ecommerce editor Heidi Scrimgeour. 'No.7 sent me the Restore & Renew Skincare Regime to try, and the Face & Neck Multi Action Serum has earned a permanent place in my life.'

woman&home Digital Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar adds: "I'm a big advocate for facial massage and gentle lymphatic drainage, as it helps to encourage the natural collagen in your skin for a firmer feel, so I find this serum's five-rollerball applicator really appealing. Not only does it help to encourage serum absorption by stimulating the skin and give a gentle lymphatic massage at the same time, anything with a rollerball gets a yes from me as it leaves skin feeling cooled and refreshed."

Jo isn't the only woman seeing great results from Prai's serum. The products has hundreds of reviews on both the Prai website and third-party sellers, including Amazon. 'I have been using this for a while and have gained excellent results with it. Absolutely perfect for mature skin. I’m 72!!', wrote Pat, 65.

'Use this in conjunction with the cream and you’ll never look back. My mum introduced me to it, people thought she’d had work done she looked that good,' wrote Sal, 55, just last month.