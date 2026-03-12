These 15 M&S new-in pieces might just earn you a compliment from Gillian Anderson herself

Over the past few seasons, M&S has quietly become one of the most exciting places to shop on the high street. Between its increasingly on-trend designs and consistent drops of exciting new arrivals, I find myself checking out the British clothing brand far more often than I used to.

Now, as part of its ongoing "Love That" campaign, M&S has released its new spring 2026 womenswear collection alongside a new video with newly appointed Chief Compliments Officer, Gillian Anderson. Dishing out compliments to those wearing the latest collection, the social media video features M&S's new-in staples that we're keen to add to our spring capsule wardrobe before they sell out.

From a blue striped co-ord to classic wardrobe heroes, including a pair of turn-up jeans and a collarless leather jacket, this spring, M&S has delivered pieces you'll reach for all season long. I've pulled together the key M&S new-in pieces from the campaign that are worth shopping today.

Shop our M&S new-in picks

It's clear that for spring 2026, M&S has fully embraced a lighter, brighter colour palette. Soft tones, including buttermilk yellow and baby blues, heavily feature, and we can't get enough of them. Whether you choose to wear these spring-ready hues head-to-toe or plan to use these softer shades to uplift darker neutrals, it's always a great idea to introduce more colour to your wardrobe ahead of the warmer months.