These 15 M&S new-in pieces might just earn you a compliment from Gillian Anderson herself
Gillian Anderson is handing out compliments in M&S' latest campaign - so we've rounded up the new-in pieces that made her exclaim, 'Love That'.
Over the past few seasons, M&S has quietly become one of the most exciting places to shop on the high street. Between its increasingly on-trend designs and consistent drops of exciting new arrivals, I find myself checking out the British clothing brand far more often than I used to.
Now, as part of its ongoing "Love That" campaign, M&S has released its new spring 2026 womenswear collection alongside a new video with newly appointed Chief Compliments Officer, Gillian Anderson. Dishing out compliments to those wearing the latest collection, the social media video features M&S's new-in staples that we're keen to add to our spring capsule wardrobe before they sell out.
From a blue striped co-ord to classic wardrobe heroes, including a pair of turn-up jeans and a collarless leather jacket, this spring, M&S has delivered pieces you'll reach for all season long. I've pulled together the key M&S new-in pieces from the campaign that are worth shopping today.
Shop our M&S new-in picks
M&S is home to some of the best wide-leg jeans, including this extremely cool turn-up pair. A versatile everyday staple, these jeans pair well with open-toe sandals, comfy trainers or even smart loafers; the styling options are endless.
Get prepared for the warmer season ahead with this cream-textured dress. It features a soft knitted texture and a floral embroidered finish. Team with open-toe wedges and a blazer for a spring-ready date night outfit.
Pale yellow shades still reign as a key part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, and this collarless jacket offers the ultimate way to embrace these trending hues. Pair with bright neutrals, blue denim or with other spring pastels.
These knotted earrings will subtly add a statement to your everyday attire. We would recommend pairing them alongside other chunky gold jewellery, such as this sculptural gold cuff.
This shirt combines smart blue stripes with a delicate white embroidery for a feminine look. Co-ords are the universe's answer when searching "what should I wear today?" So shop the matching shorts for a seamless finishing touch.
Looking for a seamlessly styled outfit? Pair this textured mini dress with the matching cropped jacket for an elegant finish. All you need to add now are M&S's new leather twist bow loafers.
Mary-Jane ballet flats still reign as one of the key spring/summer shoe trends 2026, and what better way of embracing this trend than with this woven warm-weather style. Plus, they come in four colourways, including blush pink.
Lean into fashion's love of all things yellow with this ruffle-neck blouse. Perfect for adding a pop of colour to otherwise neutral outfits, this is the kind of blouse that you can rely on to brighten your smart-casual outfits.
It's clear that for spring 2026, M&S has fully embraced a lighter, brighter colour palette. Soft tones, including buttermilk yellow and baby blues, heavily feature, and we can't get enough of them. Whether you choose to wear these spring-ready hues head-to-toe or plan to use these softer shades to uplift darker neutrals, it's always a great idea to introduce more colour to your wardrobe ahead of the warmer months.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
