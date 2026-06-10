From Royal Ascot to wedding season, Susanna Reid's flattering Karen Millen dress can do it all
Snap up this gorgeous maxi dress for the summer season
With the summer social season in full swing, we're planning the outfits that will see us through weddings, garden parties, as well as Wimbledon, but first it's the race meet of the season, Royal Ascot.
If you're still trying to decide what to wear to Royal Ascot, look no further than Susanna Reid's latest look. The TV presenter appeared on Good Morning Britain in a stunning sleeveless knitted maxi dress from Karen Millen, and we can't help but think that this is one of the best summer dresses if you've got a special occasion coming up.
Royal Ascot has a strict dress code, which means it's important to make sure that your outfit is in line with requirements in order to gain entry. While the Village Enclosure has a slightly more relaxed code, the Royal Enclosure has strict guidelines for women, including the width of dress straps, which makes this dress an excellent choice as the shoulders are fully covered but without sleeves, making it a great choice for what to wear in the heat, too.
A colour combination loved by stylists, the bright cobalt blue fades to a soft cream ombre, meaning this dress can be accessorised in many ways for different occasions. For a day at Royal Ascot, avoid stiletto heels and instead opt for wedges or a block-heeled sandal to stop your feet from sinking into the lawn.
Susanna Reid's ombre knit dress and other summer styles
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EXACT MATCH
We can't believe that Susanna Reid's stunning dress is less than £150. This fit and flare style creates an elegant race day look - just add neutral accessories for a chic finishing touch.
Style with...
A knitted dress is a great alternative to traditional silks and chiffon styles - not only does the slightly weightier fabric mean you won't suffer any fly-away hemlines should you encounter blustery weather, but the looser weave offers a breathable feel that allows air to circulate.
The ombre shades of Susanna's dress also offer a wealth of styling options, meaning you can wear it again and again with a fresh look each time. This dress is a great holiday outfit idea too, as the knitted fabric shouldn't crease. Pair it with classic tan leather and raffia summer accessories for a chic, dressed-down look or try styling it with metallic accessories and neutrals for a more polished finish.
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Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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