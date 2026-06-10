From Royal Ascot to wedding season, Susanna Reid's flattering Karen Millen dress can do it all

With the summer social season in full swing, we're planning the outfits that will see us through weddings, garden parties, as well as Wimbledon, but first it's the race meet of the season, Royal Ascot.

If you're still trying to decide what to wear to Royal Ascot, look no further than Susanna Reid's latest look. The TV presenter appeared on Good Morning Britain in a stunning sleeveless knitted maxi dress from Karen Millen, and we can't help but think that this is one of the best summer dresses if you've got a special occasion coming up.

Royal Ascot has a strict dress code, which means it's important to make sure that your outfit is in line with requirements in order to gain entry. While the Village Enclosure has a slightly more relaxed code, the Royal Enclosure has strict guidelines for women, including the width of dress straps, which makes this dress an excellent choice as the shoulders are fully covered but without sleeves, making it a great choice for what to wear in the heat, too.

A colour combination loved by stylists, the bright cobalt blue fades to a soft cream ombre, meaning this dress can be accessorised in many ways for different occasions. For a day at Royal Ascot, avoid stiletto heels and instead opt for wedges or a block-heeled sandal to stop your feet from sinking into the lawn.

Susanna Reid's ombre knit dress and other summer styles

A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) A photo posted by on

Shop the look

EXACT MATCH Karen Millen Blue and cream ombre knitted dress £149 at Karen Millen We can't believe that Susanna Reid's stunning dress is less than £150. This fit and flare style creates an elegant race day look - just add neutral accessories for a chic finishing touch. Phase Eight Mira Blue Ombre Sleeveless Dress £169 at Phase Eight Available in both regular and petite fits, this gorgeous pleated ombre style from Phase Eight has a fit and flare style that will create an hourglass shape thanks to its belt detail. Ted Baker Green Ombre Knitted Dress £229 at Ted Baker In a deep sea foam green, this knitted style from Ted Baker features a more fitted silhouette. Team it with silver metallic heels and a cream fascinator for race day chic.

Style with...

The Fold Silver Leather Heels £335 at The Fold London If you're spending all day on your feet, this 45mm height heel won't compromise on your comfort or style - silver is a chic neutral that will work with most other colours. Whiteley Willow Beret Fascinator £165 at John Lewis This disc shaped fascinator sits on the forehead, creating a timelessly elegant finishing touch to race day outfits - its wide base means it will meet Royal Enclosure guidelines too. Mango Pearl-Effect Clutch Bag £49.99 at Mango With its pretty, pearlescent finish, this elegant neutral-toned oval clutch bag looks very high-end, for an affordable price. It also features a hidden chain strap for hands-free moments.

A knitted dress is a great alternative to traditional silks and chiffon styles - not only does the slightly weightier fabric mean you won't suffer any fly-away hemlines should you encounter blustery weather, but the looser weave offers a breathable feel that allows air to circulate.

The ombre shades of Susanna's dress also offer a wealth of styling options, meaning you can wear it again and again with a fresh look each time. This dress is a great holiday outfit idea too, as the knitted fabric shouldn't crease. Pair it with classic tan leather and raffia summer accessories for a chic, dressed-down look or try styling it with metallic accessories and neutrals for a more polished finish.