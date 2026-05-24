Big event and nothing to wear? Jo Good's guide to occasionwear will ensure you're the best-dressed guest this season

Sunny season is often a busy one when it comes to social gatherings, and whether you are on the hunt for the best summer wedding guest dresses for 2026 or planning what to wear to the races, now is a good time to shop for your occasion wear to avoid any last-minute panic buys.

Choosing the perfect outfit for a special day can be a challenge. Comfort should be a high priority, as weddings, parties and a day at the races can often mean lots of standing around and long days. And of course, style is important too, and thankfully, Jo Good is on hand with some expert advice and top picks.

Presenting a fashion segment on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning. The style influencer, who was wearing a very chic navy co-ord set from Next, showcased some of the best occasion-ready buys on the high street, which all guarantee to turn heads for all the right reasons. Jo has taken all the faff out of shopping, and to make life even easier for you, we have rounded up her top picks below.

The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide | This Morning - YouTube Watch On

Shop Jo's Occasionwear Picks

(Image credit: Shutterstock, Ken McKay, ITV)

Jo really has nailed it with her choices and managed to find some hero RSVP-ready pieces from the high street. Of course, she looked the part while presenting her fashion segment too, and wowed in a rich navy co-ord set from Next. The crochet shirt and skirt had a really elegant feel that would also work for a fancy party, and you can find the duo below.

Exact match Next Navy N. Premium Occasion Floral Lace Short Sleeve Top £55 at Next The shiny gold buttons and delicate embroidered fabric gives this shirt a special vibe that will perk up old denim or a simple pencil skirt. Exact match Next Navy N. Premium Occasion Floral Lace Midi Skirt £80 at Next Add metallic heels and a silky cami to this one, or give it a relaxed rework with your best white trainers and a printed t-shirt.

Mother of the Bride

This can be a particularly tricky outfit to shop for, as you'll want to feel more special than ever, but without going OTT. Jo selected a gorgeous pastel-hued ensemble and said. "Buttercup yellow is everywhere for summer and this dress shows it off nicely. The dress looks like a top and skirt but it's all one dress, and I've layered it under a linen mix blazer in the same colour." Jo styled the outfit perfectly with a netted fascinator by Monsoon, a 1920s-style bag by ASOS, and some neutral heels.

Exact match Primark Lila Single Breasted Blazer £24 at Primark A blazer is an ideal light layer at this time of year and a soft pastel colour like this one will look great with delicate florals or similar candy shades. TU Clothing Poplin Shirred Sleeveless Midaxi Dress £20 (was £26) at Sainsburys The Primark piece that Jo recommended isn't available online right now, but this very similar 2-in-1 dress will do the job nicely for a big day. Exact match Topshop Angel Faux Suede Heeled Court Shoe £342 at ASOS A soft neutral heel like this is very versatile and will work with everything from your skinny jeans to a floaty gown.

Wedding Guest

While floral frocks and floaty skirts tend to reign supreme for wedding season, Jo opted against the best wedding guest dresses and suggested a bold suit instead. She explained, "This feather trim suit is a bit of a designer dupe, and I really love the whole co-ord. It looks great together but I've broken up the colour with this gorgeous top from Monsoon that features a scarf detail, and a clutch from Lipsy."

Exact match Zara Blazer with Feather Cuffs £89.99 at Zara The feathery trims add some real wow-factor to this tailored jacket, making it perfect for those who like to make a statement at an event. Exact match Monsoon Vera Sleeveless Organza Pussybow Top £55 at Monsoon A light organza material adds a really feminine and romantic feel to this peachy-hued top. Tie the bow at the neck or let it hang loose like Jo's model. Exact match Zara Low Rise Straight Leg Trouser £39.99 at Zara A crisp pleat down the front adds a polished and smart feel to these candy-coloured bottoms. Wear for a big day and then team with trainers for the weekend.

Big Occasion

Of course, it's not all about nuptials over summer; there are plenty of other reasons to get all dressed up. Jo has put together a winning look for a fancy do and explains: "This outfit is for birthdays, an anniversary or a late night wedding party. I love the embellishment as it feels like your own discoball." The shimmery outfit really is fun, and Jo added a gold clutch from Primark and a pair of heels to complete the look.

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Exact match Monsoon Tori Short Sleeve Fringe Top £69 at Monsoon The combination of subtle shimmer and tactile fringing gives this top a very high end feel that will lift any skirt or trousers. ASOS Fringe Embellished Midi Skirt in Silver £75 at ASOS Sadly, the ASOS skirt that Jo showcased has sold out, but this similar design will recreate the special day ensemble perfectly. Exact match Mango Classic Sling Back Pointed Heel £45.99 at ASOS These shiny sling-backs completed the top and skirt look in a chic and understated way.

Day at the Races

Jo points out that race venues have different rules when it comes to fashion, but that this caped design will be a winner anywhere. The star said: "The detachable draped detail is great if you're self conscious about your arms too - I really love this. It's cut on the bias and has a lovely ruffled top, and I adore the rosette detail at the front. It's an absolute showstopper and feels very romantic."

Exact match Pretty Lavish Oriana Corsage Cape Maxi Dress £78 (was £98) at Very This floor length dress comes with a detachable cape so you can switch up the look depending on the weather and your mood. Exact match River Island White Metal Toe Cap Slingback Court Heels £46 at River Island Courts shoes are always a winner and the metal tips and ruched detailing on this pair gives them a contemporary upgrade. Exact match Topshop Abbie Raffia Clutch Bag £38 at John Lewis A soft, raffia clutch like this will work with any colour or print, so it'll easily see you through a full calendar of events.

Jo Good is a regular fashion presenter on This Morning and always brings plenty of fun to her style segment. As we inch into summer, occasion season is certainly underway, and Jo's segment couldn't have landed at a better time.

If you're still planning occasionwear looks for the summer, this guide has something for every taste, and the range of colours means you really can find the very best look to suit your style and event.

Remember, when it comes to a big day, yes, we want to go big on style, but don't compromise on comfort, because at the end of the day, you should look and feel good and be ready to make the best memories in an outfit that feels wearable, whatever the trends.